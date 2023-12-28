Yep, and now Leicester are smashing it in the Championship with Leeds and Southampton just behind. It looks nailed on that it will be much tougher to stay in the Premier League next season. Everton might regret pushing to defer points deductions.



Yeah, it's looking like being a tough relegation battle next season. Leicester, Leeds and Southampton - assuming it's those three - would all be looking at pushing for mid-table next season. Very different to this season where none of the promoted sides ever really looked capable of staying up.Even without a points deduction next season I'm not sure Everton would have enough to finish above three of Leicester, Leeds, Southampton, Forest, Palace, Brentford, Bournemouth, Fulham and Wolves.The flip side of that is that if Everton were to go down this season they'd be going into a really weak Championship. The main promotion rivals would be whichever of Luton, Burnley or Sheff Utd went down with them, Ipswich, West Brom, Coventry, Sunderland, Boro etc. Even with a bit of a fire sale they would surely breeze back to the Premier League the season after.As with most things Everton in the past few years they just need to take their medicine and get on with it. If they're smart about it they'll be owning and playing in the BMD in the Premier League in a couple of years. If they keep living in denial they could have what Coventry have had for the past 20 years!