God, this is grim.





So, Ire read that article, then went on toffeeweb to read the responses. The ESK always writes with authority and as the only Everton fan writing about their finances, you kind of have to accept what he says is true. However, I always find the same thing with his articles. Good when the detailed evidence is there to draw on, but when he starts speculating with his own figures it becomes less useful and when he starts into rumours I stop reading.So, £1 billion in debt... but a large tranche of that is in long term debt that costs nothing to service, so can pretty much be ignored. What's killing them is high interest, short-term debt. The means to solving that is, apparently, selling the club to the short term lenders and then hoping Moshiri writes off or defers the payment of approx £500 million and the new owners (777) convert their loans into shares or goodwill 'equity'. Neither of those are guaranteed. ESK reckons 777 are bad and Everton should hold out for a mystery buyer that rumours say are just waiting to swoop. That mystery buyer would need to pay off a billion in debt (since there would be no loans to convert), service the stadium build (which doesn't finish for another 18 months. I am also less convinced there is only a £100m more to be paid) and revamp the squad currently fighting relegation.That mystery buyer would not only have to spend a billion plus, they would also need to find ways to maximise the stadium revenue to make the build worthwhile, service any loans and make Everton commercially successful in a city dominated by one of the biggest clubs in the world. Admittedly the departure of Klopp (and likely slump thereafter) gives them a window of opportunity, but it's a mighty task. Particularly since Liverpool FC have already revamped their stadium and increased capacity to 61,000. If there is a mystery buyer you would have to wonder why they have yet to come forward? Some suggestions from the fanbase forums are that Moshiri favours 777. You would have to wonder how bad the other bid is for him to seek out bad investors in lieu.The article starts with a terrifying outlay of cash (a billion in debt! a bilion! 5-6 times annual revenue!), then explains how it could be worse, then explains how it could get worse very fast, speaks glowingly about the new stadium saving the day before ending on an upbeat note about mystery buyers. Tis a curate's egg of a piece I must say.