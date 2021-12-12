« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 475894 times)

Online Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,687
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9840 on: Today at 01:15:16 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:12:29 pm
The guy made to look like a child by Haaland yesterday?  ;D

Yeah that sequence obviously wasn't too flattering for him. But he's not the first and won't be the last player that Haaland makes to look very silly.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9841 on: Today at 01:36:43 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:12 pm
While conveniently forgetting that they are still in the PL.

That is because of the sporting advantage their cheating has given them. It's helped them to just keep their noses above the water.

Yeah, admitting to sucking at cheating is not actually the defence against cheating charges that their fans seem to think it is.
Logged

Offline jacobs chains

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,081
  • The fight will not be attaining dreams.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9842 on: Today at 01:42:19 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 01:12:29 pm
The guy made to look like a child by Haaland yesterday?  ;D

He's a big lad playing in the lowest of low blocking teams. I can't get my head around why so many Liverpool fans rate him. He would be so far out of his depth in our formation.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9843 on: Today at 01:45:10 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:42:19 pm
He's a big lad playing in the lowest of low blocking teams. I can't get my head around why so many Liverpool fans rate him. He would be so far out of his depth in our formation.
Exactly this, great for  a defensive side, Maguire for anyone else.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,853
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9844 on: Today at 01:45:51 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:24:46 am
Can someone explain why their match day income is proposed to rise from £20m to £55m? (and I think it's more like £16/17m

Massive new corporate attendees and income?
Higher ticket prices?
Supposed 33% increase in attendance?
More pies?

To get anywhere near that the fans would have to accept huge price hikes.

Newcastles match income was 27 mill in last accounts and they get 52k every week. The idea Everton will double that with the same capacity is fanciful, unless  the fans are paying top dollar.

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,645
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9845 on: Today at 01:46:23 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:42:19 pm
He's a big lad playing in the lowest of low blocking teams. I can't get my head around why so many Liverpool fans rate him. He would be so far out of his depth in our formation.

He'd mostly likely be a very useful addition to a lot of the midtable PL sides, but I agree, no idea why so many think he would be in any way suited to stepping up to our level of expectations on a defender.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,403
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9846 on: Today at 01:57:23 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 10:24:34 am
They are still claiming that they got no sporting advantage by cheating.
They are really in denial.


They all seem to have taken a snippet from some article in the Mail that claimed they're basically being punished for building a stadium, as gospel. Not sure who wrote it, it wouldn't surprise me if it was Martin Samuel, but I've seen it tweeted numerous times now by Blues when people have called their club out for cheating.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,403
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9847 on: Today at 01:59:43 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 01:42:19 pm
He's a big lad playing in the lowest of low blocking teams. I can't get my head around why so many Liverpool fans rate him. He would be so far out of his depth in our formation.

Said this plenty of times to people I know now. He doesn't look mobile enough to play in a side that holds a high line. It would be Harry Maguire all over again if he signed for a team that did.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,853
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9848 on: Today at 02:05:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:15:12 pm
While conveniently forgetting that they are still in the PL.

That is because of the sporting advantage their cheating has given them. It's helped them to just keep their noses above the water.

Leicester didn't sign anyone last season because they played to the rules. Everton signed Onana, Mcneil, Tarkowski, Maupay, Gueye and Coady either for a decent fee or big wages.

Leicester got relegated
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9849 on: Today at 02:08:28 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:13:30 pm
God, this is grim.

So, Ire read that article, then went on toffeeweb to read the responses. The ESK always writes with authority and as the only Everton fan writing about their finances, you kind of have to accept what he says is true. However, I always find the same thing with his articles. Good when the detailed evidence is there to draw on, but when he starts speculating with his own figures it becomes less useful and when he starts into rumours I stop reading.

So, £1 billion in debt... but a large tranche of that is in long term debt that costs nothing to service, so can pretty much be ignored. What's killing them is high interest, short-term debt. The means to solving that is, apparently, selling the club to the short term lenders and then hoping Moshiri writes off or defers the payment of approx £500 million and the new owners (777) convert their loans into shares or goodwill 'equity'. Neither of those are guaranteed. ESK reckons 777 are bad and Everton should hold out for a mystery buyer that rumours say are just waiting to swoop. That mystery buyer would need to pay off a billion in debt (since there would be no loans to convert), service the stadium build (which doesn't finish for another 18 months. I am also less convinced there is only a £100m more to be paid) and revamp the squad currently fighting relegation.

That mystery buyer would not only have to spend a billion plus, they would also need to find ways to maximise the stadium revenue to make the build worthwhile, service any loans and make Everton commercially successful in a city dominated by one of the biggest clubs in the world. Admittedly the departure of Klopp (and likely slump thereafter) gives them a window of opportunity, but it's a mighty task. Particularly since Liverpool FC have already revamped their stadium and increased capacity to 61,000. If there is a mystery buyer you would have to wonder why they have yet to come forward? Some suggestions from the fanbase forums are that Moshiri favours 777. You would have to wonder how bad the other bid is for him to seek out bad investors in lieu.

The article starts with a terrifying outlay of cash (a billion in debt! a bilion! 5-6 times annual revenue!), then explains how it could be worse, then explains how it could get worse very fast, speaks glowingly about the new stadium saving the day before ending on an upbeat note about mystery buyers. Tis a curate's egg of a piece I must say.
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,988
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9850 on: Today at 02:09:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 02:05:52 pm
Leicester didn't sign anyone last season because they played to the rules. Everton signed Onana, Mcneil, Tarkowski, Maupay, Gueye and Coady either for a decent fee or big wages.

Leicester got relegated

The 'sporting punishment' argument is one of the most stupid arguments I've ever heard from them. Of course they benefitted on the pitch  :butt
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,287
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9851 on: Today at 02:11:51 pm »
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 01:57:23 pm
They all seem to have taken a snippet from some article in the Mail that claimed they're basically being punished for building a stadium, as gospel. Not sure who wrote it, it wouldn't surprise me if it was Martin Samuel, but I've seen it tweeted numerous times now by Blues when people have called their club out for cheating.
I don't get the claims of corruption, they make no sense. They were punished for cheating, are they claiming that they were harshly punished because there is a conspiracy against them? Someone, somewhere paying brown paper bags of cash to make sure they recieve  a 10 points deduction rather than uh, not sure, but a number less than 10?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,853
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9852 on: Today at 02:20:11 pm »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 01:20:49 am
Perhaps someone can answer this one for me- why is Moshiri so adamant about selling to 777? As the long post above indicated, this is now week 21 of what should've been a process that took half as long. I don't understand why Moshiri didn't look around for new investors around week 14. (I sort of understand why he's not doing that NOW, as the post touched upon- what investor is going to want to pay all that debt for a club that might be relegated?)

It's always just seemed odd how it was 777 or no one for Moshiri.

Presumably nobody else stupid enough to take that debt on..alternative is administration and then Moshiri won't get any money back.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,963
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9853 on: Today at 02:23:35 pm »
A dodgy owner preferring to sell to a dodgy buyer isn't a shock really. If there is a better prospective buyer out there my guess is they'd rather wait until the club goes into administration and the debts of their previous failures are written off before they think about showing an interest.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,853
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9854 on: Today at 02:24:11 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 01:46:23 pm
He'd mostly likely be a very useful addition to a lot of the midtable PL sides, but I agree, no idea why so many think he would be in any way suited to stepping up to our level of expectations on a defender.

Nat Phillips  would look great in a Dyche team or Maguire.

They park the bus most weeks and are all about low block, height, physicality and last ditch blocks.

Similar to how Pickford is suited to the Dyche/Southgate tactics. Put Pickford or Tarkowski in a highline and a ball playing team and less so. Don't know how quick BranthwIte is or how good he is on the ball, but he's no Virg.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:26:38 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,442
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9855 on: Today at 02:25:16 pm »
The only way everton fans can complain about corruption is if they mean because man city still havent been punished and they have, which to a point they have a legitimate claim. seeing as they , as a fan base, have cheered and lauded city as they cheated their way past us to titles negates all of this, meaning they are just a set of thick twats.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,309
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9856 on: Today at 02:31:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 10:33:54 am
I understand in a way why people want to blame the fans, but you know any decently run club would have their own sensible plan to run the club on. Therefore the blame has to go on the those at the club who have taken disastrous after disastrous decision. The bottom line is if they had a good plan in the first place they would not have got into the mess that they have. That cannot be blamed on the fans at the end of the day. Fans are the same the world over, they will demand signings, or want managers sacked. But if you have a good system in place you make the decisions correctly without putting the club out on a cliff of slime, that they are currently on.

Its a collective responsibilty for me, the club being run by people who didn't know what they were doing and a rabble who boo'ed hissed and made things unworkable for the manager, instead of actually backing whoever was in the job. They wanted Ancelotti, awful appointment as he was never going to stay, they hounded Silva and Martinez out the club, went ballistic when Rafa got the job, and demanded Lampard replaced him - they're reaoing what they sow.
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,468
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9857 on: Today at 03:02:38 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Today at 02:23:55 am
There's really no way out for them but eventual administration. Really sucks for their fans, not fair for them. But this is kind of crazy and the music will stop at some point.

Sorry Dave, but even when Moshiri first arrived, if you tried to tell a blue that Moshiri was dodgy, all you got in response was jealous or were rich now watch out.
Pointing out that the stadium was a millstone.
Again, you are just jealous because we will have an iconic stadium
Ask where the money was coming from?
Uncle Uzzy has billions and you are just jealous..
I have family who actually said that if a manger is not doing the business then sack him, when it was pointed out that it was costing money, the response was were too big to go under.
The arrogant way they spray painted Lampard in and all cheered for Frankie, because he got them. He got them alright, he got them to spend even more money they didnt have, but they didnt care.
Rafa got shafted because they were pretending to stay within limits by selling Digne to bring in players, but that wasnt good enough.
They cant complain mate. They were all for it, if it meant they dreamt they could swagger round town.
The fact that we put on 2 big fuck off parades and were denied an even bigger third one by Covid, was just a spur to their stupidity.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,605
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9858 on: Today at 04:32:44 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:11:51 pm
I don't get the claims of corruption, they make no sense. They were punished for cheating, are they claiming that they were harshly punished because there is a conspiracy against them? Someone, somewhere paying brown paper bags of cash to make sure they recieve  a 10 points deduction rather than uh, not sure, but a number less than 10?

Corruption is a funny one to me.

1: Everton FC are the Premier League along with the other 19 clubs. They vote and put all the rules in place.

2: It wasn't the Premier League who punished them. It was an Independant Commission. A 3 person commission outside the PL.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.
Pages: 1 ... 242 243 244 245 246 [247]   Go Up
« previous next »
 