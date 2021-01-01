« previous next »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 02:15:39 pm
You'd feel pretty inadequate, unless you are Norway, who have $1.548 trillion in theres (we need the Norwegians to buy us ;) )


can't be correct - Everton just below us??
Dyche is after his own David Squires comic strip.  Unfortunately for him and for us I think he'll need to try a bit harder.

Quote from: https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68243545
Everton: Sean Dyche says referees could be more understanding of managers' emotion

"I think there should be a bit more tolerance," Dyche said.

"The fourth official is there and if deep down they are thinking the referee might have that one wrong, I don't see why you are booked for it.

"That's the moment when they should use a bit of their game understanding and say 'OK, he maybe got that one wrong but we need you to stay in the technical area'.

"I think that can be a calming down moment."
Imagine the outrage from the blues if Jurgen had come out and said this.
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 03:50:03 pm
can't be correct - Everton just below us??

It was done when they were fucking rich and Uzzy the Gangster was still around ;)
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 02:13:02 pm
What are the interest payments on £500m?
Because between R&M and 777 and the other loans, they must have near enough that, not including the Moshi  loans. And dont forget a lot of that 777 debt is covering the actual running costs.
Around £35m at a rate of 7% which is 19% of their turnover. That's nothing compared to their wage bill.

At the end of the day, they have to cut their wage bill and sell players on for a profit. That's how they'll get out of this mess.

Borrowing to finance their day-to-day operations indicates that they're a failing business. It still comes back to cutting their biggest expense and selling players.

If the 777 stuff falls through, I'd assume that they'll find a buyer soon after that which will minimise the interest but you never know.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:20:26 pm
The real culprits of this mess - their Board - have played them like a fiddle. The response to the charges from Moshiri et al followed by claims that Everton would "robustly defend their position" ultimately translated into admitting guilt but by then the outrage had seeded itself amongst the fan-base. Likewise the claims that Everton had been "working with the PL" amounted to them having been in dialogue with the PL and then ignoring recommendations. But the fans bought the "working with" line and so redirected their anger away from the inept charlatans running the club. There has been absolutely no recognition of the fact that the other clubs who have shared recent relegation fights with them played by the rules. Can you imagine the fury if the boot had been on the other foot - if, for example, Everton had sold Pickford and A.N Other last season to balance their books whilst Leicester had broken all the rules to sign a top-class striker and then stayed up at Everton's expense? They'd be spitting mad and I'd actually have some sympathy with them. But they are the bad guys here and their ridiculous tantrums are becoming more tedious by the day.


Leicester didn't need a top class striker, they just needed someone who could take a fucking penalty!
Andre Gomes and Dele Alli earn around £10m combined :o
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:32:01 pm
Andre Gomes and Dele Alli earn around £10m combined :o

And aren't worth a cold bucket of piss between them
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:10:14 pm

I would say that as two thirds of the most recent breach is included in the original case and penalty, 10 points seems excessive for the second punishment, 3 or 5 seems more appropriate (don't want County Road to explode)


Sorry, but that's bollocks, they are fully aware that each year you are judged on a rolling 3 year period, just because you fucked up and continue to fuck up despite having had at least one window to address the fucking up then you shouldn't be treated more leniently. They are now a repeat offender and should be treated accordingly with a larger deduction this time round since the first one apparently wasn't enough of a warning to them.
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm
Sorry, but that's bollocks, they are fully aware that each year you are judged on a rolling 3 year period, just because you fucked up and continue to fuck up despite having had at least one window to address the fucking up then you shouldn't be treated more leniently. They are now a repeat offender and should be treated accordingly with a larger deduction this time round since the first one apparently wasn't enough of a warning to them.

I much prefer this post  to Black Bull Novas
Be funny if they get the points given back then other clubs kick up a fuss so the pl have to give them a bigger deduction next time  :D ;D
Quote from: blert596 on Yesterday at 11:02:39 pm
I much prefer this post  to Black Bull Novas
So do I to be honest. once every three weeks I get nostalgic for the Everton that used to be, I'm over it now, get them relegated
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 11:43:39 pm
Be funny if they get the points given back then other clubs kick up a fuss so the pl have to give them a bigger deduction next time  :D ;D
Or reduce the 10 point to 5 then deduct 15 for the second offence
Still think the funniest thing would be the appeal agreeing to suspend the first breach, subject to them not breaching again

No idea why they wanna be part of a corrupt league anyway.

The thing they should do to retain their moral high ground is to just fuck off.

That'll teach us
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 08:40:41 pm
Sorry, but that's bollocks, they are fully aware that each year you are judged on a rolling 3 year period, just because you fucked up and continue to fuck up despite having had at least one window to address the fucking up then you shouldn't be treated more leniently. They are now a repeat offender and should be treated accordingly with a larger deduction this time round since the first one apparently wasn't enough of a warning to them.

Exactly. Cut the wage bill, sell players etc. You know you're in breach so work hard to resolve it rather than just pretending it isn't happening and running the club into the ground.

It's remarkable to me that Everton (the club, the fans, the manager) are focusing on these charges like they're the clubs biggest problem without much regard to the ropey running of the club, the shady influence and involvement of Usmanov and  now the fact that they STILL can't run the club without haemorrhaging money to such an extent that they are now £190m in the hole to these 777 bandits just for a few months worth of running costs. This on top of all of the other "funding" they've got at the moment (spoiler, it's prime debt not funding).

They are on the fucking precipice and they would probably be gone without the PSR rules, yet they still can't get on board with them and still piss and whine about it all.

They might genuinely not exist in 2 years time, but at least they'll have their little pink and yellow cards.
One week until we hear the outcome of their appeal of the 10 points.

And outrage from the Blues about corruption explodes again.
We should let our U-21's play in their shiny new stadium once they inevitably go under. Be a shame to see it rotting away, empty.
Quote from: MJD-L4 on Today at 03:37:44 pm
We should let our U-21's play in their shiny new stadium once they inevitably go under. Be a shame to see it rotting away, empty.
Fucksake, you want the U21s to smell of sewage?
Been listening to some of their podcasts (I know, I know) but they're absolutely deluded and think they've done little wrong.
Their argument on mitigating factors is rubbish.

If we had a sponsor get banned, we could and would get a new one for nearly the same value.

Why didnt they??  Why did it just disappear??
Complaining that they can't be done twice in the same season. If so, that means the Premier League is just against Everton and want them relegated.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:32:36 pm
Complaining that they can't be done twice in the same season. If so, that means the Premier League is just against Everton and want them relegated.

What the dumb fucks don't seem to grasp, is that the PL wanted them done last season, but the commission pushed the hearing back, to allow Everton time to prepare - if the PL had gotten their way, they'd have been docked 10 pts LAST season and been relegated instead of Leicester and would now be being relegated to League 1 by the EFL
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:32:36 pm
Complaining that they can't be done twice in the same season. If so, that means the Premier League is just against Everton and want them relegated.

The only reason it is twice is because their legal team pushed back on needing time for the first 10 point deduction. Otherwise, they'd have been relegated last season.

Now the same legal team is spouting double jeopardy.

Another tactic that will fail.


As has been said many many times, they just won't except responsibility for their actions.
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 05:32:36 pm
Complaining that they can't be done twice in the same season. If so, that means the Premier League is just against Everton and want them relegated.


Aaaah, so they're using the "we're barley" legal precedence. The cunning devils.

Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:09:50 pm
Their argument on mitigating factors is rubbish.

If we had a sponsor get banned, we could and would get a new one for nearly the same value.

Why didnt they??  Why did it just disappear??

My favourite is the 4% transfer Levy that goes to players' pension funds. The Ev tried to claim the 4% as money they had spent on youth development. 
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:40:23 pm
The only reason it is twice is because their legal team pushed back on needing time for the first 10 point deduction. Otherwise, they'd have been relegated last season.

Now the same legal team is spouting double jeopardy.

Another tactic that will fail.


As has been said many many times, they just won't except responsibility for their actions.
The only argument I have against two retrospective sanctions in one season is that it makes the league a bit meaningless.

A regulator that hands out punishment immediately and oversees transfers to ensure clubs don't breach their limits would be a better deterrent.
They're all going mad over a TNT advert for their game with City. It features only City. No clips of Everton.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:10:36 pm
They're all going mad over a TNT advert for their game with City. It features only City. No clips of Everton.

To be fair, it'll be all City in the game so can see why they've done it.
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:10:36 pm
They're all going mad over a TNT advert for their game with City. It features only City. No clips of Everton.

Surprised they're not wanking themselves silly over it, they love a bit of manc
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 06:11:10 pm
To be fair, it'll be all City in the game so can see why they've done it.
99% posession, 99% coverage
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 06:10:36 pm
They're all going mad over a TNT advert for their game with City. It features only City. No clips of Everton.

Surely they should be happy, it showed footage of the team they will want to win the game after all?
Too late for blue cards tomorrow?

(Priority print job would cost more and incur further debt...)
