Sorry, but that's bollocks, they are fully aware that each year you are judged on a rolling 3 year period, just because you fucked up and continue to fuck up despite having had at least one window to address the fucking up then you shouldn't be treated more leniently. They are now a repeat offender and should be treated accordingly with a larger deduction this time round since the first one apparently wasn't enough of a warning to them.



Exactly. Cut the wage bill, sell players etc. You know you're in breach so work hard to resolve it rather than just pretending it isn't happening and running the club into the ground.It's remarkable to me that Everton (the club, the fans, the manager) are focusing on these charges like they're the clubs biggest problem without much regard to the ropey running of the club, the shady influence and involvement of Usmanov and now the fact that they STILL can't run the club without haemorrhaging money to such an extent that they are now £190m in the hole to these 777 bandits just for a few months worth of running costs. This on top of all of the other "funding" they've got at the moment (spoiler, it's prime debt not funding).They are on the fucking precipice and they would probably be gone without the PSR rules, yet they still can't get on board with them and still piss and whine about it all.They might genuinely not exist in 2 years time, but at least they'll have their little pink and yellow cards.