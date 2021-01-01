« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 468294 times)

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm
Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.
No way would that match be allowed to finish. They would riot and get the game abandoned.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Debt doesn't count towards PSR.

Interest payments do though
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm
Interest payments do though
Yeah but they tend be a lot lower compared to the debt so it doesn't mean they'll definitely fail PSR.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Debt doesn't count towards PSR.

No but they have to find extra money, that they don't have, as they are borrowing from 777 to keep running because they don't have the money to pay wages etc, to pay back the £190million they owe them, so they are going to be spending even more than they are now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 09:28:13 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
No but they have to find extra money, that they don't have, as they are borrowing from 777 to keep running because they don't have the money to pay wages etc, to pay back the £190million they owe them, so they are going to be spending even more than they are now.
That's more of a financing issue than a PSR one. PSR relates to income and expenses but this is a threat to the club's ability to continue operating.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm
Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.

Nah. Jurgen deserves to win it in front of our own fans. I'd take a league title and Everton relegated as the ultimate season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm »
Just had this sent to me
1995 😂😂😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Just had this sent to me
1995 😂😂😂



They're so fucking sad :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Just had this sent to me
1995 😂😂😂

Boss! I used to teach the lad who owns Bennetts, top trolling Ben
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
No way would that match be allowed to finish. They would riot and get the game abandoned.

If if ..   it did ever happen ther'd be fucking carnage in the city . Town would be crackers and  ..  and the pubs around Anfield would be chocker with reds from all over the gaff. Kin ell I wont be able to kip tonight just thinking about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9730 on: Today at 04:26:08 am »
I'm glad they haven't, but I'm surprised the Qataris haven't shown any interest in them. Maybe even for them, buying Everton feels too much like hard work.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9731 on: Today at 06:34:23 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:26:08 am
I'm glad they haven't, but I'm surprised the Qataris haven't shown any interest in them. Maybe even for them, buying Everton feels too much like hard work.

I've said before they're cursed, the whole middle east could join together in a mega consortium to buy them, within 10 years the oil wells will be drained dry, the sheiks will be on the bones of their arses and Everton will still only have a cuckoo clock in the cabinet
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9732 on: Today at 11:32:08 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 06:34:23 am
I've said before they're cursed, the whole middle east could join together in a mega consortium to buy them, within 10 years the oil wells will be drained dry, the sheiks will be on the bones of their arses and Everton will still only have a cuckoo clock in the cabinet

 "Once Everton has touched you...It all goes massively to shit"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9733 on: Today at 11:35:06 am »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:26:08 am
I'm glad they haven't, but I'm surprised the Qataris haven't shown any interest in them. Maybe even for them, buying Everton feels too much like hard work.

Probably, at least Man City has Manchester and City in the title and a free stadium. The amount of money and work they'd have to put in just to get anywhere near us would be astronomical! and then people would still be saying, "who? where the fuck is Everton?"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9734 on: Today at 12:00:41 pm »
Quote from: Lycan on Today at 04:26:08 am
I'm glad they haven't, but I'm surprised the Qataris haven't shown any interest in them. Maybe even for them, buying Everton feels too much like hard work.

There's loads of club they would pick before them surprised they haven't bought one in London yet
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9735 on: Today at 12:35:47 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 12:00:41 pm
There's loads of club they would pick before them surprised they haven't bought one in London yet

Newcastle and Leeds better bets. One club cities and huge catchment areas. West Ham similar as well with East London/Essex and a huge free stadium. Villa as well the main club in a huge city region.

Everton a distant second club in the city. For all their success City very much are as well. Nobody cares about them and they still struggle to fill the ground.

Thry probably will get sportswashed at some point but nobody credible is taking on that debt. The point is 777 are dodgy as fuck and beggars can't be choosers.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9736 on: Today at 12:40:57 pm »
Marine would be a better bet than Everton
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9737 on: Today at 12:42:10 pm »
Tranmere would be a better bet than Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9738 on: Today at 01:08:53 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:35:06 am
Probably, at least Man City has Manchester and City in the title and a free stadium. The amount of money and work they'd have to put in just to get anywhere near us would be astronomical! and then people would still be saying, "who? where the fuck is Everton?"


If I was an Arab prince, or was looking for a way to clean my money through Premier League football, Id be sniffing around Aston Villa. They are the biggest club in the second biggest city in England. If that was not possible, one of the smaller London clubs would suffice.

I doubt anyone south of Dover has ever heard of Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9739 on: Today at 01:21:26 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 01:08:53 pm

If I was an Arab prince, or was looking for a way to clean my money through Premier League football, Id be sniffing around Aston Villa. They are the biggest club in the second biggest city in England. If that was not possible, one of the smaller London clubs would suffice.

I doubt anyone south of Dover has ever heard of Everton.

Villa are part-owned by an UAE based Egyptian Billionaire Nassef Sawiris.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9740 on: Today at 01:52:03 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 11:35:06 am
Probably, at least Man City has Manchester and City in the title and a free stadium. The amount of money and work they'd have to put in just to get anywhere near us would be astronomical! and then people would still be saying, "who? where the fuck is Everton?"
It's a good point.  If you're not going to be named after the City you're from then you need to make sure you're globally renowned e.g. Juventus.  Maybe Everton could go down the Espanyol (Real Club Deportiu Espanyol de Barcelona) route and rename themselves to "PCL Everton" (People's Club of Liverpool, Everton).

That said, I worked at a consultancy that had the task of making East Midlands Airport an international destination and they decided the problem was that nobody outside England knew where the East Midlands was.  The solution was to rename it to Nottingham East Midlands Airport, even though it wasn't even in Nottinghamshire.  It made no difference as nobody in their right mind is going to take an impromptu international flight to Nottingham or any other part of the East Midlands!  I think the same can be said of Everton and spoilt oil-rich princes.
