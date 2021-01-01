« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9720 on: Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm
Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.
No way would that match be allowed to finish. They would riot and get the game abandoned.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9721 on: Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Debt doesn't count towards PSR.

Interest payments do though
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9722 on: Yesterday at 09:17:50 pm
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 09:14:33 pm
Interest payments do though
Yeah but they tend be a lot lower compared to the debt so it doesn't mean they'll definitely fail PSR.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9723 on: Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 08:53:48 pm
Debt doesn't count towards PSR.

No but they have to find extra money, that they don't have, as they are borrowing from 777 to keep running because they don't have the money to pay wages etc, to pay back the £190million they owe them, so they are going to be spending even more than they are now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9724 on: Yesterday at 09:28:13 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:18:43 pm
No but they have to find extra money, that they don't have, as they are borrowing from 777 to keep running because they don't have the money to pay wages etc, to pay back the £190million they owe them, so they are going to be spending even more than they are now.
That's more of a financing issue than a PSR one. PSR relates to income and expenses but this is a threat to the club's ability to continue operating.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9725 on: Yesterday at 10:10:14 pm
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 09:07:50 pm
Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.

Nah. Jurgen deserves to win it in front of our own fans. I'd take a league title and Everton relegated as the ultimate season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9726 on: Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Just had this sent to me
1995 😂😂😂
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9727 on: Yesterday at 10:42:49 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Just had this sent to me
1995 😂😂😂



They're so fucking sad :lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9728 on: Yesterday at 11:15:44 pm
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 10:34:21 pm
Just had this sent to me
1995 😂😂😂

Boss! I used to teach the lad who owns Bennetts, top trolling Ben
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9729 on: Yesterday at 11:49:38 pm
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 09:11:13 pm
No way would that match be allowed to finish. They would riot and get the game abandoned.

If if ..   it did ever happen ther'd be fucking carnage in the city . Town would be crackers and  ..  and the pubs around Anfield would be chocker with reds from all over the gaff. Kin ell I wont be able to kip tonight just thinking about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9730 on: Today at 04:26:08 am
I'm glad they haven't, but I'm surprised the Qataris haven't shown any interest in them. Maybe even for them, buying Everton feels too much like hard work.
