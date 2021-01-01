Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it
. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.
Debt doesn't count towards PSR.
Interest payments do though
No but they have to find extra money, that they don't have, as they are borrowing from 777 to keep running because they don't have the money to pay wages etc, to pay back the £190million they owe them, so they are going to be spending even more than they are now.
Just had this sent to me 1995 😂😂😂
No way would that match be allowed to finish. They would riot and get the game abandoned.
