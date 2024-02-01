I've snipped this from the article.Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now pessimistic about completing a takeover at Goodison Park. It's understood that they don't have confidence about being approved by the Premier League, but they are continuing to pump money into the Merseyside club. Although Josh Wander and his team gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, there are still obstacles that the investment group need to overcome.It was recently confirmed by MailOnline that 777 Partners have committed to lending another £30m to the club in order to help with day-to-day running costs, taking the total amount of money they've pumped into Everton to around £190m. If a takeover falls through, then Everton will be forced to pay back the money blended by 777 Partners, plunging the Merseyside outfit into further debt.In January, Premier League CEO Richard Masters provided an update on the potential takeover, claiming that they are still completing checks and they are yet to receive satisfactory answers from 777 Partners...As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately some processes take a matter of weeks, some, if we havent had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, will take longer. It has already been running for a number of weeks. It is going to take longer. It will hopefully be weeks. It is a difficult question to answer.Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing to suggest that a takeover will be completed, and 777 Partners are currently just loading Everton with more debt, and it's becoming quite a serious situation. Considering their financial situation, the last thing the Toffees need is more debt.Article in full here: