« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243] 244   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 466680 times)

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,467
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9680 on: Today at 12:45:56 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 10:44:39 am
Yeah but here's an outsider's question. Would you rather they do make the drop or stay up to assure you of at worst, 4 points a season??
You will find that a lot of us would prefer not to have the poisonous Derby games anymore.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,230
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9681 on: Today at 01:05:21 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 10:44:39 am
Yeah but here's an outsider's question. Would you rather they do make the drop or stay up to assure you of at worst, 4 points a season??


The Derby is such a poisonous game these days, I'd rather not have it. Everton deserve everything coming too, they've lied, cheated, over spent, ignored the PL warnings, had the links to Usmanov, they need to be properly punished (the City can be dealt with too)
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9682 on: Today at 01:29:33 pm »
The only way they can fix their mess is to accept their medicine, fix the problems and rebuild. If that means relegation, then so be it. They are only prolonging the problems and making them worse. They've got to draw a line under it at some point.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9683 on: Today at 02:13:53 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:29:33 pm
The only way they can fix their mess is to accept their medicine, fix the problems and rebuild. If that means relegation, then so be it. They are only prolonging the problems and making them worse. They've got to draw a line under it at some point.


£10 if you go to their next fans meeting, stand up and tell them that


(I agree with you though)
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,841
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9684 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:29:33 pm
The only way they can fix their mess is to accept their medicine, fix the problems and rebuild. If that means relegation, then so be it. They are only prolonging the problems and making them worse. They've got to draw a line under it at some point.

Theyll never accept theyve got anything internal to fix. This is all the corrupt PLs fault. Thats their narrative and nothing will have them deviate from it.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9685 on: Today at 03:18:27 pm »
Then they will be in this malaise for a very long time. Maybe once they are in the conference, the penny may drop. The way to recovery begins with accepting responsibility. Denial just brings more pain. Maybe they'll stop once Everton ceases to be, because thats the way they are headed.

I dont want them to cease to be. I want them to do ok, except against us. Its good for the city and the people. Plus, what are we going to do for bants without them?
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,704
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9686 on: Today at 03:27:50 pm »
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 02:59:27 pm
Theyll never accept theyve got anything internal to fix. This is all the corrupt PLs fault. Thats their narrative and nothing will have them deviate from it.
Makes a change from blaming us.
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9687 on: Today at 03:45:43 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 03:18:27 pm
Then they will be in this malaise for a very long time. Maybe once they are in the conference, the penny may drop. The way to recovery begins with accepting responsibility. Denial just brings more pain. Maybe they'll stop once Everton ceases to be, because thats the way they are headed.

I dont want them to cease to be. I want them to do ok, except against us. Its good for the city and the people. Plus, what are we going to do for bants without them?

I was with you all the way until......
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9688 on: Today at 04:01:59 pm »
I appreciate that Qston :) but with a great many reds having blues as brethren or mates, then the loss of piss taking opps will cause liverpudlians to look for alternatives. They will be lost and confused. There will be an air of vacancy. Floods, locusts.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,008
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9689 on: Today at 04:11:58 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:01:59 pm
I appreciate that Qston :) but with a great many reds having blues as brethren or mates, then the loss of piss taking opps will cause liverpudlians to look for alternatives. They will be lost and confused. There will be an air of vacancy. Floods, locusts.

I see your point. Falling into the pit of 'top bantz'. It's like salac but only far more painful.
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,341
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9690 on: Today at 04:48:49 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:01:59 pm
I appreciate that Qston :) but with a great many reds having blues as brethren or mates, then the loss of piss taking opps will cause liverpudlians to look for alternatives. They will be lost and confused. There will be an air of vacancy. Floods, locusts.


We can still take the piss when they lose to Stevenage
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,230
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9691 on: Today at 04:49:45 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:48:49 pm

We can still take the piss when they lose to Stevenage

That'd been funny as fuck
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,316
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9692 on: Today at 04:54:24 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:48:49 pm

We can still take the piss when they lose to Stevenage
:D
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9693 on: Today at 05:07:57 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 11:47:35 am
Have they really resorted to that desperate crap?
absolutely. 
multiple examples of them trying to maim one of ours, getting a red, then kissing the badge as they go off, while their supporters scream their approval.  fucking sickening.  been happening for years.
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,592
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9694 on: Today at 05:08:06 pm »
So, it's possible the derby may be moved to the last week of the season should we get past Soton in the FA Cup.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/merseyside-derby-could-move-to-final-week-of-2023-24-premer-league-season/


Could we win the League at Goodison?

Could we relegate them at Goodison?

If Carlsberg did football...  8)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9695 on: Today at 05:13:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:08:06 pm
So, it's possible the derby may be moved to the last week of the season should we get past Soton in the FA Cup.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/merseyside-derby-could-move-to-final-week-of-2023-24-premer-league-season/


you must be psychic - I was planning to post a question about that.  :)

Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:08:06 pm
Could we win the League at Goodison?

Could we relegate them at Goodison?

Liverpool police all just broke out in a cold sweat ....
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,908
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9696 on: Today at 05:13:58 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:19:36 pm
I've a lot of time for Andy because of his positive impact on the Hillsborough campaign but he is indeed making himself look a prize fool. To date, he's been very quiet on the shennanigans in the blue section of Manchester.

No way Burnham is exposing Man City, what with all the golden envelopes and handshakes that amount to investment in the Manc area. He ain't gonna bite the hand that feeds him.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,230
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9697 on: Today at 05:21:19 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Today at 05:13:58 pm
No way Burnham is exposing Man City, what with all the golden envelopes and handshakes that amount to investment in the Manc area. He ain't gonna bite the hand that feeds him.

It's more likely Manchester City Council, they did all the deals with Abu Dhabi years before Burnham was elected Mayor in 2017.

He's been a good Mayor for us, came up with a better alternative to the Charging Zone than the Tory c*nts wanted to implement and has a proper vision for improving public Transport, bus fares are cheap as chips now, massive help for tens of thousands of residents
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,932
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9698 on: Today at 06:08:42 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:08:06 pm
So, it's possible the derby may be moved to the last week of the season should we get past Soton in the FA Cup.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/merseyside-derby-could-move-to-final-week-of-2023-24-premer-league-season/


Could we win the League at Goodison?

Could we relegate them at Goodison?

If Carlsberg did football...  8)

It's possible, but extremely unlikely.
There's only 2 free midweeks left the rest of the season, both would be needed for postponed FA Cup games if we progressed.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,592
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9699 on: Today at 06:31:54 pm »
I've snipped this from the article.

777 Partners now 'pessimistic' about takeover

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now pessimistic about completing a takeover at Goodison Park. It's understood that they don't have confidence about being approved by the Premier League, but they are continuing to pump money into the Merseyside club. Although Josh Wander and his team gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, there are still obstacles that the investment group need to overcome.

It was recently confirmed by MailOnline that 777 Partners have committed to lending another £30m to the club in order to help with day-to-day running costs, taking the total amount of money they've pumped into Everton to around £190m. If a takeover falls through, then Everton will be forced to pay back the money blended by 777 Partners, plunging the Merseyside outfit into further debt.

In January, Premier League CEO Richard Masters provided an update on the potential takeover, claiming that they are still completing checks and they are yet to receive satisfactory answers from 777 Partners...

As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately some processes take a matter of weeks, some, if we havent had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, will take longer. It has already been running for a number of weeks. It is going to take longer. It will hopefully be weeks. It is a difficult question to answer.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing to suggest that a takeover will be completed, and 777 Partners are currently just loading Everton with more debt, and it's becoming quite a serious situation. Considering their financial situation, the last thing the Toffees need is more debt.



Article in full here:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/soccer/777-partners-could-walk-away-from-everton-deal-at-some-point-soon/ar-BB1hU0qG?ocid=msedgntp&pc=HCTS&cvid=b25e12fa421c4c0784f48fbea913a5d2&ei=32
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9700 on: Today at 06:34:30 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:31:54 pm
I've snipped this from the article.

777 Partners now 'pessimistic' about takeover

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now pessimistic about completing a takeover at Goodison Park. It's understood that they don't have confidence about being approved by the Premier League, but they are continuing to pump money into the Merseyside club. Although Josh Wander and his team gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, there are still obstacles that the investment group need to overcome.

It was recently confirmed by MailOnline that 777 Partners have committed to lending another £30m to the club in order to help with day-to-day running costs, taking the total amount of money they've pumped into Everton to around £190m. If a takeover falls through, then Everton will be forced to pay back the money blended by 777 Partners, plunging the Merseyside outfit into further debt.

In January, Premier League CEO Richard Masters provided an update on the potential takeover, claiming that they are still completing checks and they are yet to receive satisfactory answers from 777 Partners...

As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately some processes take a matter of weeks, some, if we havent had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, will take longer. It has already been running for a number of weeks. It is going to take longer. It will hopefully be weeks. It is a difficult question to answer.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing to suggest that a takeover will be completed, and 777 Partners are currently just loading Everton with more debt, and it's becoming quite a serious situation. Considering their financial situation, the last thing the Toffees need is more debt.



Article in full here:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/soccer/777-partners-could-walk-away-from-everton-deal-at-some-point-soon/ar-BB1hU0qG?ocid=msedgntp&pc=HCTS&cvid=b25e12fa421c4c0784f48fbea913a5d2&ei=32
They want to avoid another Hicks and Gillett.
Logged

Online RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,137
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9701 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:08:06 pm
So, it's possible the derby may be moved to the last week of the season should we get past Soton in the FA Cup.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/merseyside-derby-could-move-to-final-week-of-2023-24-premer-league-season/


Could we win the League at Goodison?

Could we relegate them at Goodison?

If Carlsberg did football...  8)
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9702 on: Today at 06:42:47 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 10:44:39 am
Yeah but here's an outsider's question. Would you rather they do make the drop or stay up to assure you of at worst, 4 points a season??


Quote from: No666 on Today at 11:34:38 am
To save our players from potentially career-ending injuries is the main reason I want them relegated.

This, Johnno. Whether it's 1, 3, 4 or 6 points a season, there is nothing easy about getting points from Everton. Would rather they flush and be replaced by a nice, easy, Sheffield United type.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9703 on: Today at 06:46:35 pm »
Quote from: boots on Today at 04:01:59 pm
I appreciate that Qston :) but with a great many reds having blues as brethren or mates, then the loss of piss taking opps will cause liverpudlians to look for alternatives. They will be lost and confused. There will be an air of vacancy. Floods, locusts.

As has already been said, just because they're in a different division doesn't mean we can't take the piss out of them.

If you can't talk to a blue mate about football without them transforming, Jekyll and Hyde like, into some rabid loon, then it really is best for them to go down. Can't be treading on eggshells around people because they can't control themselves.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;) Definitely not 72! Founding member of the Efes Animal Appreciation Society. Very mɪstʃɪvəs.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9704 on: Today at 06:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:42:47 pm

This, Johnno. Whether it's 1, 3, 4 or 6 points a season, there is nothing easy about getting points from Everton. Would rather they flush and be replaced by a nice, easy, Sheffield United type.
no - a team that measures success by playing football, not maiming our fucking players.
Logged

Online BlackandWhitePaul

  • Principled Newcastle fan- who gave up following his team rather than support Saudi takeover
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,382
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9705 on: Today at 07:19:41 pm »
Why you's always picking on Everton anyway, aren't they the family club?      :lickin
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,348
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9706 on: Today at 07:23:30 pm »
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Today at 07:19:41 pm
Why you's always picking on Everton anyway, aren't they the family club?      :lickin

Starting to look a lot like abuse isn't it, like holding a midg little person at arms length whilst continuously kicking them in the balls.

Aren't we better than that ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,368
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9707 on: Today at 07:31:02 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 05:08:06 pm
So, it's possible the derby may be moved to the last week of the season should we get past Soton in the FA Cup.


https://www.thisisanfield.com/2024/02/merseyside-derby-could-move-to-final-week-of-2023-24-premer-league-season/


Could we win the League at Goodison?

Could we relegate them at Goodison?

If Carlsberg did football...  8)
It would be absolute insanity to move the derby to the end of the season. Utter madness.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9708 on: Today at 07:39:03 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:23:30 pm
Starting to look a lot like abuse isn't it, like holding a midg little person at arms length whilst continuously kicking them in the balls.

Aren't we better than that ?

Hey, we don't lob the little person on the pitch!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,347
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9709 on: Today at 07:57:02 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:31:02 pm
It would be absolute insanity to move the derby to the end of the season. Utter madness.
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,279
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9710 on: Today at 07:59:36 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 07:23:30 pm
Starting to look a lot like abuse isn't it, like holding a midg little person at arms length whilst continuously kicking them in the balls.

Aren't we better than that ?
Not me!
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9711 on: Today at 08:13:58 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,782
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9712 on: Today at 08:25:35 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:31:02 pm
It would be absolute insanity to move the derby to the end of the season. Utter madness.

There's an available date before that. Last midweek of the season would be for the game moved for FA Cup semi if we make it (and make Europa semi).

Alternatively Charles croaks and we end up having to play 5 games last week of the season after all the postponements.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,625
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9713 on: Today at 08:27:52 pm »
Quote from: JohnnoWhite on Today at 10:44:39 am
Yeah but here's an outsider's question. Would you rather they do make the drop or stay up to assure you of at worst, 4 points a season??


The sooner they fuck off the better, we'd probably expect to get as many points from a promoted side and those would be less likely to try and injure our players than the bitters in one of their two yearly cup finals.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,230
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9714 on: Today at 08:32:59 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:31:54 pm
I've snipped this from the article.

777 Partners now 'pessimistic' about takeover

Journalist Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that 777 Partners are now pessimistic about completing a takeover at Goodison Park. It's understood that they don't have confidence about being approved by the Premier League, but they are continuing to pump money into the Merseyside club. Although Josh Wander and his team gained approval from the Financial Conduct Authority, there are still obstacles that the investment group need to overcome.

It was recently confirmed by MailOnline that 777 Partners have committed to lending another £30m to the club in order to help with day-to-day running costs, taking the total amount of money they've pumped into Everton to around £190m. If a takeover falls through, then Everton will be forced to pay back the money blended by 777 Partners, plunging the Merseyside outfit into further debt.

In January, Premier League CEO Richard Masters provided an update on the potential takeover, claiming that they are still completing checks and they are yet to receive satisfactory answers from 777 Partners...

As soon as we have completed the process. Unfortunately some processes take a matter of weeks, some, if we havent had satisfactory answers to the questions we have asked, will take longer. It has already been running for a number of weeks. It is going to take longer. It will hopefully be weeks. It is a difficult question to answer.

Brown has also told GIVEMESPORT that there is nothing to suggest that a takeover will be completed, and 777 Partners are currently just loading Everton with more debt, and it's becoming quite a serious situation. Considering their financial situation, the last thing the Toffees need is more debt.



Article in full here:

https://www.msn.com/en-us/sports/soccer/777-partners-could-walk-away-from-everton-deal-at-some-point-soon/ar-BB1hU0qG?ocid=msedgntp&pc=HCTS&cvid=b25e12fa421c4c0784f48fbea913a5d2&ei=32

And that's PSR failed again :lmao
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,384
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9715 on: Today at 08:47:03 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:32:59 pm
And that's PSR failed again :lmao

Good point actually. What does all this borrowed money from 777 do for Everton's accounts? They've borrowed something like £180m off them over the past five or six months just to keep the lights on. They're essentially bankrupt.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,439
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9716 on: Today at 08:52:45 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:47:03 pm
Good point actually. What does all this borrowed money from 777 do for Everton's accounts? They've borrowed something like £180m off them over the past five or six months just to keep the lights on. They're essentially bankrupt.
They must also be almost the largest external creditor now as well. Didnt R&M say they had no problems with them being creditors (as it meant their payments were met?)?
If they do get jibbed off by the PL and the club go into admin, will they get to buy the stadium cheaply?
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,481
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9717 on: Today at 08:53:48 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:32:59 pm
And that's PSR failed again :lmao
Debt doesn't count towards PSR.
Logged

Online Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 827
  • Up the Red Men
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9718 on: Today at 09:07:50 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 07:31:02 pm
It would be absolute insanity to move the derby to the end of the season. Utter madness.
Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Online Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,704
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9719 on: Today at 09:09:08 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 09:07:50 pm
Ah my god please let this happen. Imagine it. Long way off but winning the title at their ground. Its what dreams are made of. Hey they might even be down by the time we played them. Its too wonderful to contemplate.
The mongrels would burn that massive wooden shack down if that happened.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 238 239 240 241 242 [243] 244   Go Up
« previous next »
 