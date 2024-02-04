« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 463848 times)

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,146
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9640 on: February 4, 2024, 10:53:29 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  4, 2024, 10:13:52 am
If anything their punishment should be increased because they're still not taking direct steps  to sort their finances.

If the panel is worried about a successful appeal, they need to impose a harsher punishment so that any reduction is moot. But if Everton's first appeal fails then there's there's little chance of the second one succeeding. Their only real gripe is that they feel their cooperation wasn't sufficiently rewarded with leniency.

Not that cooperative when the club released this statement when they were initially charged with rule breaking ;);

 The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 72,777
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9641 on: February 4, 2024, 12:33:51 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on February  2, 2024, 10:37:16 pm
"Big garlic king prawns on the shelves..." :lmao

I love that man!

He's a really nice fella. My missus has met him a few times at the game and she says he's lovely. Great lad and heart on his sleeve.
Logged
Shandy. It's the future. Like garlic bread.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,361
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9642 on: February 4, 2024, 12:40:27 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on February  4, 2024, 10:53:29 am
Not that cooperative when the club released this statement when they were initially charged with rule breaking ;);

 The Club strongly contests the allegation of non-compliance and together with its independent team of experts is entirely confident that it remains compliant with all financial rules and regulations.

"PS: We plead guilty." :lmao

Complying without complying. Everton That.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,649
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9643 on: February 4, 2024, 01:31:48 pm »
Went out yesterday lunchtime to pick my youngest up and Radio Merseyside was on the car radio. Was just before the Everton kick-off so it's all about that

The journey took 8 minutes. In that time, they had Ronnie Goodlass whining that Pickford had kept 6 clean sheets in 9 and if any other keeper at any other club did that, the media and Sky would be all over it but because it's Everton and Pickford....

Then they go to a clip of the day before's presser with Dyche. Giulia Bould opens a question with "The volume of decisions not going Everton's way this season [blah blah]. Are there any plans to list all these and ask some questions"

FFS, no wonder their fanbase is so deranged and paranoid with enormous chips on their shoulders; even the local radio pundits and presenters keep feeding this bullshit narrative that they're massive victims with everyone against them.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,210
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9644 on: February 4, 2024, 01:52:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2024, 01:31:48 pm
Went out yesterday lunchtime to pick my youngest up and Radio Merseyside was on the car radio. Was just before the Everton kick-off so it's all about that

The journey took 8 minutes. In that time, they had Ronnie Goodlass whining that Pickford had kept 6 clean sheets in 9 and if any other keeper at any other club did that, the media and Sky would be all over it but because it's Everton and Pickford....

Then they go to a clip of the day before's presser with Dyche. Giulia Bould opens a question with "The volume of decisions not going Everton's way this season [blah blah]. Are there any plans to list all these and ask some questions"

FFS, no wonder their fanbase is so deranged and paranoid with enormous chips on their shoulders; even the local radio pundits and presenters keep feeding this bullshit narrative that they're massive victims with everyone against them.

BBC were carrying that story yesterday, the crying faced fucker
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,775
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9645 on: February 4, 2024, 02:16:36 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on February  4, 2024, 01:31:48 pm
Went out yesterday lunchtime to pick my youngest up and Radio Merseyside was on the car radio. Was just before the Everton kick-off so it's all about that

The journey took 8 minutes. In that time, they had Ronnie Goodlass whining that Pickford had kept 6 clean sheets in 9 and if any other keeper at any other club did that, the media and Sky would be all over it but because it's Everton and Pickford....

Then they go to a clip of the day before's presser with Dyche. Giulia Bould opens a question with "The volume of decisions not going Everton's way this season [blah blah]. Are there any plans to list all these and ask some questions"

FFS, no wonder their fanbase is so deranged and paranoid with enormous chips on their shoulders; even the local radio pundits and presenters keep feeding this bullshit narrative that they're massive victims with everyone against them.

If a throw in goes against them now it's because of corruption and the crowd have a meltdown.

 It must be exhausting to be so incessantly angry for what was over 100 minutes yesterday with injury time. Dyche plays up to it by bellowing for every single decision. They were bad enough before.

They'll have the yellow cards out next week if they lose the coin toss before the game (refs got a double headed coin given to him by the PL).
« Last Edit: February 4, 2024, 02:22:37 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline SingFongFC

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 642
  • L-I-V, E-R-P, Double O L, Liverpool FC
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9646 on: February 4, 2024, 03:24:02 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on February  4, 2024, 02:16:36 pm
If a throw in goes against them now it's because of corruption and the crowd have a meltdown.

 It must be exhausting to be so incessantly angry for what was over 100 minutes yesterday with injury time. Dyche plays up to it by bellowing for every single decision. They were bad enough before.

They'll have the yellow cards out next week if they lose the coin toss before the game (refs got a double headed coin given to him by the PL).

Just caught the end of the game yesterday, didn't half amuse me the way they were all brandishing their little yellow cards screaming 'Premier League, corrupt as fuck' when they were denied a free kick near the end when Beto flung himself to the ground under virtually no contact.

They stopped long enough to celebrate their equaliser seconds later though, which was given after a VAR review - what happened to the 'corrupt as fuck' in that instance? Did the fella in the booth just press the wrong button?
Logged

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,058
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9647 on: February 4, 2024, 03:50:12 pm »
Quote from: 12C on February  4, 2024, 10:03:22 am
Usmanov had his nephew on the board. No one put him in a headlock though.
Haha
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9648 on: Yesterday at 02:28:48 pm »
Quote from: 12C on February  4, 2024, 10:03:22 am
Usmanov had his nephew on the board. No one put him in a headlock though.


They may have done but then the body would never be found would it.


Gangsta club
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,649
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9649 on: Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm »
The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated in the same season.

The city would be epic
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,064
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9650 on: Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated in the same season.

The city would be epic

Heads would be falling off. Imagine how far they'd go down the conspiracy/corruption rabbit hole. They'd be claiming it was all a plan from the start of the PL.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,364
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9651 on: Yesterday at 04:53:40 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm
Heads would be falling off. Imagine how far they'd go down the conspiracy/corruption rabbit hole. They'd be claiming it was all a plan from the start of the PL.
Malice in Wonderland.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,064
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9652 on: Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:53:40 pm
Malice in Wonderland.

Haha  ;D

One flew over the cuckoo clock.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,624
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9653 on: Yesterday at 05:19:36 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 03:20:31 pm
Heads would be falling off. Imagine how far they'd go down the conspiracy/corruption rabbit hole. They'd be claiming it was all a plan from the start of the PL.

A plan to let them get away with not getting relegated when they should have been?
Logged

Online Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,024
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9654 on: Yesterday at 05:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:53:40 pm
Malice in Wonderland.

Alice Boos the Looking Glass
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9655 on: Yesterday at 08:35:11 pm »
Madame Boovary
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,208
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9656 on: Today at 09:21:28 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated in the same season.

The city would be epic
The quintuple is still on!
Logged

Offline Mr Grieves

  • at losing other mr, ending years of Broken Wings encores.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Anny Roader
  • ******
  • Posts: 469
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9657 on: Today at 01:12:55 pm »
Anyone expecting our blue brethren to put a shift in on Saturday?, nah, me neither   
Logged
Put the ball in the goddamn basket chief

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,649
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9658 on: Today at 01:47:05 pm »
Quote from: Mr Grieves on Today at 01:12:55 pm
Anyone expecting our blue brethren to put a shift in on Saturday?, nah, me neither


Always suspect they'd sacrifice themselves on the Abu Dhabi altar in order to stop 'the RS' winning the league.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,319
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9659 on: Today at 02:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated in the same season.

The city would be epic


The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated on the same day, at Goodison, the last day that ground hosts a top flight game before it goes for bonfire wood.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline JP!

  • An infinite ocean of joy. May in fact be the reincarnation of the Buddha.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,080
  • Save us Fowler
    • Cranky Englishman - Yes, that's me.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9660 on: Today at 03:15:43 pm »
Burnham, who I generally like, is making an absolute twat of himself still pumping on about 'corruption' every weekend.
Logged
I don't agree, he'd go to Legoland. Bye.

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 477
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9661 on: Today at 03:19:36 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:15:43 pm
Burnham, who I generally like, is making an absolute twat of himself still pumping on about 'corruption' every weekend.
I've a lot of time for Andy because of his positive impact on the Hillsborough campaign but he is indeed making himself look a prize fool. To date, he's been very quiet on the shennanigans in the blue section of Manchester.
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,388
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9662 on: Today at 04:41:28 pm »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 03:15:43 pm
Burnham, who I generally like, is making an absolute twat of himself still pumping on about 'corruption' every weekend.

 Needs to spend a bit more time on his own job.
Logged

Offline Gladbach73

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 378
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9663 on: Today at 06:13:03 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:14:18 pm

The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated on the same day, at Goodison, the last day that ground hosts a top flight game before it goes for bonfire wood.

can you just imagine the fume, Im not sure the loonies would let the game go ahead, and try and stop it.
Logged
"If Everton were playing in my back garden, I'd close the curtains"

Online only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,058
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9664 on: Today at 08:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 04:56:28 pm
Haha  ;D

One flew over the cuckoo clock.
"Put the ball in the net Chief!" .
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Online Banquo's Ghost

  • Macbeth's on repeat. To boldly split infinitives that lesser men would dare. To.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,458
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9665 on: Today at 08:40:53 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 02:37:38 pm
The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated in the same season.

The city would be epic

If the Premier League was truly rigged, this would be the dream scenario for their brand as well. A historic club getting number 20, huge passionate crowds acclaiming a megastar Klopp, interspersed with amusing vox pops from sad, deluded Bitters.

As opposed to one more soulless, cheater win for yet another year, some pints of water forced down by the three players moms who bothered to turn up, more milquetoast headlines about fit and proper ownership and a quick wrestle with the proposal that the marketing strap line should be changed to the Premier League - Meh.
Logged
Be humble, for you are made of earth. Be noble, for you are made of stars.
Pages: 1 ... 237 238 239 240 241 [242]   Go Up
« previous next »
 