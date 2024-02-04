The ultimate dream would be us crowned champions and these getting relegated in the same season.
The city would be epic
If the Premier League was truly rigged, this would be the dream scenario for their brand as well. A historic club getting number 20, huge passionate crowds acclaiming a megastar Klopp, interspersed with amusing vox pops from sad, deluded Bitters.
As opposed to one more soulless, cheater win for yet another year, some pints of water forced down by the three players moms who bothered to turn up, more milquetoast headlines about fit and proper ownership and a quick wrestle with the proposal that the marketing strap line should be changed to the Premier League - Meh.