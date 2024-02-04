Went out yesterday lunchtime to pick my youngest up and Radio Merseyside was on the car radio. Was just before the Everton kick-off so it's all about that



The journey took 8 minutes. In that time, they had Ronnie Goodlass whining that Pickford had kept 6 clean sheets in 9 and if any other keeper at any other club did that, the media and Sky would be all over it but because it's Everton and Pickford....



Then they go to a clip of the day before's presser with Dyche. Giulia Bould opens a question with "The volume of decisions not going Everton's way this season [blah blah]. Are there any plans to list all these and ask some questions"



FFS, no wonder their fanbase is so deranged and paranoid with enormous chips on their shoulders; even the local radio pundits and presenters keep feeding this bullshit narrative that they're massive victims with everyone against them.