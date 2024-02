The trouble with their appeal is that, if they lose, they’ve pretty much lost their second PSR case too. They’ve basically said fuck it, and put the same things down hoping it will get over turned. But they’ve admitted guilt to all but £2m of it already so they’re deluded.



Now there’s an argument that a second PSR breach covers part of the same period as the first so should be punished less heavily.



But there’s another argument (my preferred argument which in no way biased) that you should be punished more heavily because you STILL have decided to do nothing about it, so deserve even more punishment.



A bit like those fines you get for driving in a bus lane where it’s £30 for a first offence and £80 for the second.



15 points for me