https://josimarfootball.com/2024/02/02/see-you-in-court/



An interesting insight on the character trying to buy Everton.





If the Premier League allow this, they should brace themselves for even worse publicity than if they turn it down because it can only end in disaster.The players should be worried, too:'In this regard, it is noticeable that, contrary to what fans had been hoping (and been assured in the case of Standard), 777 did not use this January transfer window to invest in additions to their squads across the board, when most of their clubs could have done with reinforcements. The opposite happened. Hertha BSC, whove just been eliminated in the German Cup by fellow 2. Bundesliga club 1. FC Kaiserslautern (losing 1-3 at home) and have dropped in the bottom half of their league, spent 0 euro in January. So did Standard, who are going through the worst season in their 125 year history, and now sit just one place and three points above the relegation zone. The former England U21 defender Isaac Hayden has gone back to Newcastle after just four months and a half of his year-long loan to Les Rouches, slamming the door on his way out of the club.he told the walfoot.be website. For example, I received my November salary on 28 December. They havent paid the players bonuses either. Its a real disaster. Im now going to start a court action to get the money Standard owes me. (*)