« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 456229 times)

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,134
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9560 on: Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 03:58:38 pm

That total for the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project can be doubled, once you count in all the secret payments.

I thought Swiss Ramble demonstrated that Everton had a 90% wages-to-total income ratio just a couple of years ago.

They've not had a mass clear-out, so how is it so low (below 50%) now?

One of the two must be wrong

Its Teamtalk who are wrong, and they are £100 million out.

In their 20/21 Accounts, Everton declared the Group had 450 permanent staff and an average of 63 temp matchday staff and the total wage bill, including social security and pension costs was £182,570,000. When its just company staff, which is directors, players, academy staff, media and marketing and ground staff it drops to 409 employees and the total wage bill was £180,837,000 - £15 million a month, I can't see the directors and everyone elses wages being more than £15/20 million a year, so its an easy £13million a month just on players and staff
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline Gili Gulu

  • My disappointment is immeasurable, and my week is ruined
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,134
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9561 on: Yesterday at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 06:27:32 pm
Our very existence is an annoyance to the PLs most lucrative customer base. Just by existing we are damaging the brand of Liverpool football club

Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,697
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9562 on: Yesterday at 08:55:13 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
I have a feeling he is a Red on an epic wind up.
A post by him was the inspiration for an entire series of football miracles on TAW.  Very good it was too.

Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline only6times

  • a night. Founder of the Breck Road Brasses mediation service. Owner of an out of control Fat Finger.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,053
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9563 on: Yesterday at 09:23:33 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:29:37 pm
I've heard a number of them claim that all you hear on Walton Breck Road before/after our matches are Norwegian accents. Setting aside the general weirdness that so many of them are loitering on Walton Breck Road before/after our games, that's my route to/from Anfield and I hear predominantly Scouse accents (albeit some are diluted a little by the need to live and work outside the Merseyside border). After that it's mainly Irish and then they can come from anywhere. They really do live in a land of myths and fairy stories but I guess it's a more comfortable place that the reality of shit-on-a-stick-football and never competing for silverware - the latter being an altogether more damming indicting than their failure to win a trophy.
I always say "sneaky sods those Norwegians, every time Liverpool get to a final, they fly over unnoticed, break into houses all over the city and then hang flags out of the windows."
Logged
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Offline newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,877
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9564 on: Yesterday at 09:28:48 pm »
it's been a while since St. D had one of his special unhinged moments.

I think it was like 5 years ago (?) - back when they truly thought that Liverpool was going through Worrying TimesTM and they were on the ascendency - St D usually had one batshit crazy post PER DAY or more!

It's weird how he's disappeared for the most part of late.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,659
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9565 on: Yesterday at 09:37:44 pm »
I see Pickford wanted a move to the Saudi League until he was told by his agent that taking small arms there is a huge criminal offense.
Logged

Offline Garlicbread

  • Veet lurk brurred.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,667
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9566 on: Yesterday at 09:57:51 pm »
Logged

Offline CHOPPER

  • Bad Tranny with a Chopper. Hello John gotta new Mitre? I'm Jim Davidson in disguise. Undercover Cop (Grammar Division). Does Louis Spence. Well. A giga-c*nt worth of nothing in particular. Hodgson apologist. Astronomical cock. Hug Jacket Distributor
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,237
  • Super Title: Not Arsed
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9567 on: Yesterday at 10:00:39 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 06:27:32 pm
Posted by saint domingo on GOT


 :lmao


Our very existence is an annoyance to the PLs most lucrative customer base. Just by existing we are damaging the brand of Liverpool football club the prosperity of which is now the entire revenue model of the premier league. It would not surprise me at all if Liverpools US owners wanted us flushed out of any sort of top flight competitiveness and the PL and Pigmol are only too happy to oblige. People can call me a conspiracy theorist all they want but money talks and the PL makes its money from tv deals and the tv company makes its money from Liverpool fans watching. Thats why they get all the refereeing decisions, thats why they get all the media fawning all over them, and the opposite side of the coin is we get shafted.



Id call him a tithead, not a conspiracy theorist.
Logged
Quote from: Saul Goodman on February 10, 2013, 09:26:15 pm
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Martin Kenneth Wild - Part of a family

Offline Uncle Ronnie

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,192
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9568 on: Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm
https://josimarfootball.com/2024/02/02/see-you-in-court/

An interesting insight on the character trying to buy Everton.


All the Ev fans that are awake to these gangsters only seem to be complaining about the PL dithering over whether to allow the sale to go through or not. Im not seeing anything where theyre putting pressure on the Everton board/Mosh to pull out of the deal.

Almost that if/when the sale is made, that it will be everyone elses fault for it happening except their own.
Logged

Offline tubby

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,524
  • Destroyed Cowboy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9569 on: Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:22:24 pm
In a post nothing to do with refs

"I mean, that's not far removed from your theories about the media and refs."


What has that got to do with refs or the mediA?

Show me where I've defended the refs in my post.  I was just drawing parallels with one conspiracy theory and another.  I think the refs are shit.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:34:14 pm by tubby »
Logged
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,574
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9570 on: Yesterday at 10:30:21 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:23:34 pm
https://josimarfootball.com/2024/02/02/see-you-in-court/

An interesting insight on the character trying to buy Everton.


Holy smokes...what a bunch of shysters 777 are.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,431
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9571 on: Yesterday at 10:36:09 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Yesterday at 06:27:32 pm
Posted by saint domingo on GOT


 :lmao


Our very existence is an annoyance to the PLs most lucrative customer base. Just by existing we are damaging the brand of Liverpool football club the prosperity of which is now the entire revenue model of the premier league. It would not surprise me at all if Liverpools US owners wanted us flushed out of any sort of top flight competitiveness and the PL and Pigmol are only too happy to oblige. People can call me a conspiracy theorist all they want but money talks and the PL makes its money from tv deals and the tv company makes its money from Liverpool fans watching. Thats why they get all the refereeing decisions, thats why they get all the media fawning all over them, and the opposite side of the coin is we get shafted.
They dont really believe this do they?
He got the bit about Liverpool fc being vital to the PL making money but Everton are about as relevant as Crystal Palace in terms of PL competitiveness. They are a nothing club who only get noticed for all the wrong reasons.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,309
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9572 on: Yesterday at 10:37:16 pm »
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,309
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9573 on: Yesterday at 10:39:19 pm »
Quote from: Uncle Ronnie on Yesterday at 10:00:41 pm
All the Ev fans that are awake to these gangsters only seem to be complaining about the PL dithering over whether to allow the sale to go through or not. Im not seeing anything where theyre putting pressure on the Everton board/Mosh to pull out of the deal.

Almost that if/when the sale is made, that it will be everyone elses fault for it happening except their own.

Maybe the PL are stalling until the season ends before saying no? The minute 777 pull their loans, Everton are in administration. The long this drags on, the more debt they accrue, but maybe the PL are loathe to apply three points deductions to them in a single season?

Get over it, Premier League!
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,136
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9574 on: Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Yesterday at 10:14:46 pm
Show me where I've defended the refs in my post.  I was just drawing parallels with one conspiracy theory and another.  I think the refs are shit.

I wont post it on here due to its length but there is a breakdown on Toffeeweb of a series of refereeing errors that have seriously effected them.

And Im sure other teams fans will have similar tales of referee bias against their team or refs favouring other teams, usually their more famous local rival. :D
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9575 on: Yesterday at 11:27:06 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 08:30:47 pm
I have a feeling he is a Red on an epic wind up.

Doesn't matter, they'll lap it up over there and repeat it forever.
 ;D
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,217
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9576 on: Yesterday at 11:44:46 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:10:58 pm
Dont forget Kaiser Bill as well.
And the Black hand Gang

And the Sock Robbers? Shouldn't laugh as many of us Hughes's are from Kirkby but the whole nickname thing in that article makes me chuckle - nobody is safe!
 ;D

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/sock-stunt-at-goodison-derby-3458809
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:50:47 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,574
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9577 on: Yesterday at 11:53:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
I wont post it on here due to its length but there is a breakdown on Toffeeweb of a series of refereeing errors that have seriously effected them.

And Im sure other teams fans will have similar tales of referee bias against their team or refs favouring other teams, usually their more famous local rival. :D

Handball, penalty, Booooo...


They've never had a Ref that called a match the way they want. Every time you watch a match on tv, the yelling from the stands on EVERY touch of one of their players.

It's so predictable and feral. And so comical.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,286
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9578 on: Today at 12:01:11 am »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,610
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9579 on: Today at 02:41:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
I wont post it on here due to its length but there is a breakdown on Toffeeweb of a series of refereeing errors that have seriously effected them.

And Im sure other teams fans will have similar tales of referee bias against their team or refs favouring other teams, usually their more famous local rival. :D

Every team will have subjective decisions that don't go their way and those will happen, the crucial difference with some of ours is that they are objectively errors and in some cases they have admitted that was the case too.
Logged

Offline RayPhilAlan

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9580 on: Today at 03:48:05 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:59:58 pm
I wont post it on here due to its length but there is a breakdown on Toffeeweb of a series of refereeing errors that have seriously effected them.

And Im sure other teams fans will have similar tales of referee bias against their team or refs favouring other teams, usually their more famous local rival. :D
Just out of curiosity, is Rodri's handball that wasn't called a couple of seasons ago, robbing Everton of the chance to equalise, one of those errors they moan about?
Or are they a bit torn on that one?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 