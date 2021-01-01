« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 455355 times)

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,130
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9560 on: Today at 08:39:21 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:38 pm

That total for the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project can be doubled, once you count in all the secret payments.

I thought Swiss Ramble demonstrated that Everton had a 90% wages-to-total income ratio just a couple of years ago.

They've not had a mass clear-out, so how is it so low (below 50%) now?

One of the two must be wrong

Its Teamtalk who are wrong, and they are £100 million out.

In their 20/21 Accounts, Everton declared the Group had 450 permanent staff and an average of 63 temp matchday staff and the total wage bill, including social security and pension costs was £182,570,000. When its just company staff, which is directors, players, academy staff, media and marketing and ground staff it drops to 409 employees and the total wage bill was £180,837,000 - £15 million a month, I can't see the directors and everyone elses wages being more than £15/20 million a year, so its an easy £13million a month just on players and staff
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Gili Gulu

  • My disappointment is immeasurable, and my week is ruined
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,133
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9561 on: Today at 08:45:48 pm »
Quote from: Liverbird88 on Today at 06:27:32 pm
Our very existence is an annoyance to the PLs most lucrative customer base. Just by existing we are damaging the brand of Liverpool football club

Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends
Pages: 1 ... 235 236 237 238 239 [240]   Go Up
« previous next »
 