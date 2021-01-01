

That total for the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project can be doubled, once you count in all the secret payments.



I thought Swiss Ramble demonstrated that Everton had a 90% wages-to-total income ratio just a couple of years ago.



They've not had a mass clear-out, so how is it so low (below 50%) now?



One of the two must be wrong



Its Teamtalk who are wrong, and they are £100 million out.In their 20/21 Accounts, Everton declared the Group had 450 permanent staff and an average of 63 temp matchday staff and the total wage bill, including social security and pension costs was £182,570,000. When its just company staff, which is directors, players, academy staff, media and marketing and ground staff it drops to 409 employees and the total wage bill was £180,837,000 - £15 million a month, I can't see the directors and everyone elses wages being more than £15/20 million a year, so its an easy £13million a month just on players and staff