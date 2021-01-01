« previous next »
Online tubby

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9520 on: Today at 04:57:01 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:58 pm
A blue in work yesterday was going on about Liverpool only being top and running Chelsea off the pitch because the players are all doped up full of drugs.

I asked him why don't Everton take the same supplements that everyone apparently knows Liverpool take? "Because the Premier League would just use Everton to make an example of and we'd be punished for it".

I mean, that's not far removed from your theories about the media and refs.
Sit down, shock is better taken with bent knees.

Offline kellan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9521 on: Today at 04:57:04 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 04:37:58 pm
A blue in work yesterday was going on about Liverpool only being top and running Chelsea off the pitch because the players are all doped up full of drugs.

I asked him why don't Everton take the same supplements that everyone apparently knows Liverpool take? "Because the Premier League would just use Everton to make an example of and we'd be punished for it".
Probably for the best that Everton aren't rolling the dice on this "the PL would never let us get away with drug doping" theory. Their financial doping has them on the brink of oblivion... if they started dabbling in substances, all that would happen is the club doctor mistakenly administers laxatives.
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9522 on: Today at 05:19:58 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 03:58:38 pm

That total for the Abu Dhabi Sportwashing Project can be doubled, once you count in all the secret payments.

I thought Swiss Ramble demonstrated that Everton had a 90% wages-to-total income ratio just a couple of years ago.

They've not had a mass clear-out, so how is it so low (below 50%) now?

One of the two must be wrong

That's probably just player wages, total wages were £162m in the 2022 accounts and estimated to be £155m in 2023's
Online FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9523 on: Today at 05:21:22 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 03:36:32 pm
Other than Holgate going out on loan, I don't think Everton sold anybody, right? So no attempt to rectify their current immediate situation regards profit and sustainability rules?

Not that it matters. With enforcement of P&S forcibly cooling the transfer market, Everton don't stand a chance of selling players for the kind of money they want. And without their core players on top of points deductions they'd be certs to go down.

That's next year's excuse sorted
Online So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9524 on: Today at 05:23:13 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:52:29 pm
Well that explains why I feel like a doddery old man today...

My fat fingers are to blame, honest.
Online Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9525 on: Today at 05:38:42 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 05:19:58 pm
That's probably just player wages, total wages were £162m in the 2022 accounts and estimated to be £155m in 2023's

 :o

How many tea-ladies do they have?
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Brian Blessed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9526 on: Today at 05:43:06 pm »
Over 50% of wages on non playing staff does seem excessive, but could well explain everything.
