A blue in work yesterday was going on about Liverpool only being top and running Chelsea off the pitch because the players are all doped up full of drugs.



I asked him why don't Everton take the same supplements that everyone apparently knows Liverpool take? "Because the Premier League would just use Everton to make an example of and we'd be punished for it".



Probably for the best that Everton aren't rolling the dice on this "the PL would never let us get away with drug doping" theory. Their financial doping has them on the brink of oblivion... if they started dabbling in substances, all that would happen is the club doctor mistakenly administers laxatives.