What happened to Everton had nothing to do with the plastic clubs. It had to do with them wanting to waggle their shrivelled penis on a cold winter's day. Their obsession with us drove them into the ground.
Who created the "spend to win" climate? We are one of the very few clubs to have won big trophies with a different approach.
The culture filters down and encourages weaker sides to take financial risks to compete. The failure of Chelsea's "project " and the sanctions imposed by the PL will go a long way to putting an end to this craze.
It's a failure by the regulators to "regulate" the game properly. They really need to step up but they are showing progress. If they had punished Abu Dhabi on time, then you wouldn't have clubs like Everton and Forest risking their financial stability to buy success.