Everton - The 777 Unflushables

newterp

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9440 on: Today at 04:15:43 pm
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on Yesterday at 06:02:43 pm
More like the world's hairiest twat

you been to porntube, lately?
Dr. Beaker

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9441 on: Today at 04:18:09 pm
Maybe the half built stadium will be a tourist attraction, like the one in Rome.
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9442 on: Today at 04:28:01 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 04:18:09 pm
Maybe the half built stadium will be a tourist attraction, like the one in Rome.

At least they had entertainment at the one in Rome
MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9443 on: Today at 04:34:07 pm
You can see why financial regulation is getting stiffer. We almost went into administration ourselves not too long ago (I'm guessing that's why the league is reluctant to approve the 777 deal). This simply shouldn't be happening with the amount of money in the game.

However,  it shows the damaging effect the plastic clubs have had.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9444 on: Today at 04:49:10 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:34:07 pm
You can see why financial regulation is getting stiffer. We almost went into administration ourselves not too long ago (I'm guessing that's why the league is reluctant to approve the 777 deal). This simply shouldn't be happening with the amount of money in the game.

However,  it shows the damaging effect the plastic clubs have had.

What happened to Everton had nothing to do with the plastic clubs. It had to do with them wanting to waggle their shrivelled penis on a cold winter's day. Their obsession with us drove them into the ground.
MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9445 on: Today at 04:56:13 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:49:10 pm
What happened to Everton had nothing to do with the plastic clubs. It had to do with them wanting to waggle their shrivelled penis on a cold winter's day. Their obsession with us drove them into the ground.
Who created the "spend to win" climate? We are one of the very few clubs to have won big trophies with a different approach.

The culture filters down and encourages weaker sides to take financial risks to compete. The failure of Chelsea's "project " and the sanctions imposed by the PL will go a long way to putting an end to this craze.

It's a failure by the regulators to "regulate" the game properly. They really need to step up but they are showing progress. If they had punished Abu Dhabi on time, then you wouldn't have clubs like Everton and Forest risking their financial stability to buy success.
Oldmanmick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9446 on: Today at 05:18:47 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:56:13 pm
Who created the "spend to win" climate? We are one of the very few clubs to have won big trophies with a different approach.

The culture filters down and encourages weaker sides to take financial risks to compete. The failure of Chelsea's "project " and the sanctions imposed by the PL will go a long way to putting an end to this craze.

It's a failure by the regulators to "regulate" the game properly. They really need to step up but they are showing progress. If they had punished Abu Dhabi on time, then you wouldn't have clubs like Everton and Forest risking their financial stability to buy success.

The thing now is that having big bucks isn't the success magnet it once was. Since Chelsea, & then City, started winning trophies by cheating the system, more & more clubs have tried following suit. But at the end of the day there are only so many top class managers & players to go around. Then there's all this shit regarding FFP, so clubs will probably have to be squeaky clean in the future on that score. Newcastle will find it very difficult to even win a tiny fraction of what others have achieved by using money to 'buy' success rather than earning it in the conventional way.
