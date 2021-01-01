Who created the "spend to win" climate? We are one of the very few clubs to have won big trophies with a different approach.



The culture filters down and encourages weaker sides to take financial risks to compete. The failure of Chelsea's "project " and the sanctions imposed by the PL will go a long way to putting an end to this craze.



It's a failure by the regulators to "regulate" the game properly. They really need to step up but they are showing progress. If they had punished Abu Dhabi on time, then you wouldn't have clubs like Everton and Forest risking their financial stability to buy success.



The thing now is that having big bucks isn't the success magnet it once was. Since Chelsea, & then City, started winning trophies by cheating the system, more & more clubs have tried following suit. But at the end of the day there are only so many top class managers & players to go around. Then there's all this shit regarding FFP, so clubs will probably have to be squeaky clean in the future on that score. Newcastle will find it very difficult to even win a tiny fraction of what others have achieved by using money to 'buy' success rather than earning it in the conventional way.