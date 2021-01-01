« previous next »
Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9360 on: Today at 01:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:16:32 am
These look terrible!



That's what she said as she looked up...
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9361 on: Today at 01:41:18 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 12:16:27 pm
Everton and its supporters have fallen into that dreaded trap most struggling clubs find themselves in. Constantly looking to spend their way out of trouble rather than looking inwards to see what resources might be available. Keep throwing good money after bad because they're in full panic mode.


Always get the feeling with Everton fans that only a small part of the reason to want a particular signing is to improve the team; mostly it's to give them attention and dick-swinging rights (which, for most signings, nobody - least of all fans of their more illustrious neighbours - give a second thought to)

'Winning the transfer window' has been a pisstake on here since Usmanov's bagman first swung into town.

Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9362 on: Today at 03:17:19 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 01:41:18 pm

Always get the feeling with Everton fans that only a small part of the reason to want a particular signing is to improve the team; mostly it's to give them attention and dick-swinging rights (which, for most signings, nobody - least of all fans of their more illustrious neighbours - give a second thought to)

'Winning the transfer window' has been a pisstake on here since Usmanov's bagman first swung into town.

"We buy from Barcelona, you buy from Hull"
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9363 on: Today at 03:19:53 pm »
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 09:29:11 am
Not part of the club, I can confirm

(Times have been tough since Tubby destroyed us)

upthereds1993

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9364 on: Today at 04:16:48 pm »
Which season was it where they proclaimed to have "won the transfer window" ? Was it the one where they lost their most prolific striker in decades and bought no fewer than four #10s, or the one where they spent about £80m to raid Barcelona's bins?
Wigwamdelbert

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9365 on: Today at 04:38:45 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:16:48 pm
Which season was it where they proclaimed to have "won the transfer window" ? Was it the one where they lost their most prolific striker in decades and bought no fewer than four #10s, or the one where they spent about £80m to raid Barcelona's bins?
Both - they only need to win it one more time to get the special sleeve badge
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9366 on: Today at 04:54:06 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Today at 04:16:48 pm
Which season was it where they proclaimed to have "won the transfer window" ? Was it the one where they lost their most prolific striker in decades and bought no fewer than four #10s, or the one where they spent about £80m to raid Barcelona's bins?

All of them
