Everton and its supporters have fallen into that dreaded trap most struggling clubs find themselves in. Constantly looking to spend their way out of trouble rather than looking inwards to see what resources might be available. Keep throwing good money after bad because they're in full panic mode.



Always get the feeling with Everton fans that only a small part of the reason to want a particular signing is to improve the team; mostly it's to give them attention and dick-swinging rights (which, for most signings, nobody - least of all fans of their more illustrious neighbours - give a second thought to)'Winning the transfer window' has been a pisstake on here since Usmanov's bagman first swung into town.