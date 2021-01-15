Most of their points came during a brief run of form they found after their deserved but unprecedented points deduction. I'm pretty confident they wouldn't have picked up some or all of those points if the deduction never happened.



Think they've had a noticeable drop off in form since the club was told they had violated the rules again.I've said it before - the kind of unity a club, team and fans can muster in a relegation fight can be sustained for, maybe, 8 matches. Ten at most. But you can't play an entire season with that attitude. It's mentally exhausting. A club that can hold that kind of mentality together for 25+ games wouldn't be in a relegation fight in the first place, that's the point.Their players are human; they read the news. The must know their club is borrowing money hand over fist just to keep going. There's a lot of uncertainty hanging over the club. Everton's best hope of surviving is that their team plays to put themselves in the shop window, but it's getting to the point where performances and results become irrelevant.Everton's next appeal will likely be that the multiple sanctions levied at the club caused the team morale to collapse and for the players to give up.