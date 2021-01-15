« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9320 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 pm
That sweet, sweet relegation zone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9321 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm
Whisper it quietly, but Calvert Kevin has t scored since September.
When hes your ONLY goalscorer, thats a huge issue
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9322 on: Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm
Whisper it quietly, but Calvert Kevin has t scored since September.
When hes your ONLY goalscorer, thats a huge issue

Calvert Kevin sounds like an English cowboy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9323 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
Or a knock off aftershave from the market.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9324 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
Or a knock off aftershave from the market.

Or a knock off forward who can't score and who's legs keep falling off
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9325 on: Yesterday at 10:04:40 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm
Whisper it quietly, but Calvert Kevin has t scored since September.
When hes your ONLY goalscorer, thats a huge issue

They have another striker who stops them scoring goals too  :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9326 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Yesterday at 09:06:49 am
OOF - Unfortunately, the Premier League had held concerns about the level of Evertons transfer and salary outgoings for some time. These concerns were expressed to the club over many months and yet, despite those warnings, Everton continued to spend significantly on transfer fees and wages, whereas other clubs remained within the relevant threshold.

yep that's a mike drop, fuck you moment
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9327 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:04:40 pm
They have another striker who stops them scoring goals too  :D
Beto clearly misunderstanding the clean sheet bonus.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9328 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm
Quote from: 4pool on January 29, 2024, 08:33:45 pm
Evertons new stadium has drifted out to the sea.. ;D





Looks like Beto is onboard, too
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9329 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm
Commentator tonight said Everton cannot 'afford' for any players to leave during this transfer window. Not even a hint of irony and also mentioned how well they'd been doing and would have been higher up the table if they hadn't been deducted 10 points, like as if it was just some random event. Quality coverage!
 ;D 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9330 on: Today at 12:14:13 am
Don't you know, Everton have pioneered the false centre forward
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9331 on: Today at 12:24:35 am
It's amazing how they have campaigned and cried about how badly run they are and yet still so many of them refuse to accept that those people who have been running them badly are to blame.

If I saw more of them have anger at the right people then I would be much more inclined to have sympathy. But I see next to none doing that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9332 on: Today at 02:21:55 am
Most of their points came during a brief run of form they found after their deserved but unprecedented points deduction. I'm pretty confident they wouldn't have picked up some or all of those points if the deduction never happened.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9333 on: Today at 04:57:52 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:24:35 am
It's amazing how they have campaigned and cried about how badly run they are and yet still so many of them refuse to accept that those people who have been running them badly are to blame.

If I saw more of them have anger at the right people then I would be much more inclined to have sympathy. But I see next to none doing that.

The crazy thing is the fans have been so pissed off at the board the police advised them to stay away from the games.  But ever since Everton got punished the Bitters have been in lock step behind the club, defending and excusing their actions.

It's like they're mad at Moshiri for buying shit players, appointing bad managers, crap performances and results, but give him a pass for running the club into the ground financially and getting punished for it. It's as if they can't see the connection.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9334 on: Today at 05:23:35 am
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Yesterday at 09:06:49 am
OOF - Unfortunately, the Premier League had held concerns about the level of Evertons transfer and salary outgoings for some time. These concerns were expressed to the club over many months and yet, despite those warnings, Everton continued to spend significantly on transfer fees and wages, whereas other clubs remained within the relevant threshold.


I mean, it's incredibly clear that their arguments hold no water, but it is impressive how the PL is completely scything through them.  Honestly think the only way they get points back is from some kind of sympathy vote.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9335 on: Today at 05:59:25 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:21:55 am
Most of their points came during a brief run of form they found after their deserved but unprecedented points deduction. I'm pretty confident they wouldn't have picked up some or all of those points if the deduction never happened.

Think they've had a noticeable drop off in form since the club was told they had violated the rules again.

I've said it before - the kind of unity a club, team and fans can muster in a relegation fight can be sustained for, maybe, 8 matches. Ten at most. But you can't play an entire season with that attitude. It's mentally exhausting. A club that can hold that kind of mentality together for 25+ games wouldn't be in a relegation fight in the first place, that's the point.

Their players are human; they read the news. The must know their club is borrowing money hand over fist just to keep going. There's a lot of uncertainty hanging over the club. Everton's best hope of surviving is that their team plays to put themselves in the shop window, but it's getting to the point where performances and results become irrelevant.

Everton's next appeal will likely be that the multiple sanctions levied at the club caused the team morale to collapse and for the players to give up.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9336 on: Today at 07:04:44 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:21:55 am
Most of their points came during a brief run of form they found after their deserved but unprecedented points deduction. I'm pretty confident they wouldn't have picked up some or all of those points if the deduction never happened.

Kept getting teams at the right time as well. Their form peaked beating Chelsea and Newcastle at home in a week who were both badly out of form and at their lowest points of the season.

They do scrap enough results though. They're a horrible team to play against as much as they are to watch. Just reduce games to a scrap.and attrition.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9337 on: Today at 07:25:03 am
They've cheated and bent the rules and they are still this shit. At least City have something to show for it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9338 on: Today at 07:55:06 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:24:35 am
It's amazing how they have campaigned and cried about how badly run they are and yet still so many of them refuse to accept that those people who have been running them badly are to blame.

If I saw more of them have anger at the right people then I would be much more inclined to have sympathy. But I see next to none doing that.

There were more of them involved in the protest about us, when they walked up en masse and then turned their backs when YNWA was being played, than protested about the mismanagement of the club.
In fact, I would go so far as to say that their protests about the board were more about not winning and having to watch terrible football, than the blatant financial incompetence that has seen them eventually punished.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9339 on: Today at 08:02:56 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:21:55 am
Most of their points came during a brief run of form they found after their deserved but unprecedented points deduction. I'm pretty confident they wouldn't have picked up some or all of those points if the deduction never happened.

They did well keeping some clean sheets which might have been down to extra effort following the deduction, but those wins were never sustainable.  The Newcastle win was a Trippier disasterclass, Chelsea they only had 20 odd percent possession, Burnley was scoring off set pieces and scrapping. 

Can't really remember much in the way of quality which usually catches up with you in the Premier League.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9340 on: Today at 08:52:09 am
What cracks me up with the fewm about the points deduction is when you point out to them that Everton themselves admitted the charges. You then get the 'but, but, but...'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9341 on: Today at 09:10:10 am
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:55:06 am
There were more of them involved in the protest about us, when they walked up en masse and then turned their backs when YNWA was being played, than protested about the mismanagement of the club.
In fact, I would go so far as to say that their protests about the board were more about not winning and having to watch terrible football, than the blatant financial incompetence that has seen them eventually punished.


Even their protests were somewhat ludicrous. Everything was against the board but was never for Moshiri to sell the club, as they wanted him to still pay for their stadium. Even though hes the major reason for the mess theyre in.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9342 on: Today at 09:16:32 am
These look terrible!

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9343 on: Today at 09:18:05 am
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 12:24:35 am
It's amazing how they have campaigned and cried about how badly run they are and yet still so many of them refuse to accept that those people who have been running them badly are to blame.

If I saw more of them have anger at the right people then I would be much more inclined to have sympathy. But I see next to none doing that.

Well they did try, allegedly, to strangle Prof. Baxendale and chase Gordon down Goodison Road. And booalot.

What more could they do?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9344 on: Today at 09:26:12 am
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 04:42:47 pm
Why on earth did they sign that Beto? A thoroughly terrible footballer with a return of one goal in 16 league appearances. He's that bad I'm sure there'll be a striker in the reserves who could offer you at least the same as he does. Did they just sign him to keep the Everton das from turning up to finch farm again?
Ellis Simms came off the bench for Coventry to score a late equaliser for them last night.  They'd be £15-20m better off if they'd kept Simms and not signed Beto.

That Simms is on the bench for a Championship team tells its own story but, as you say, it's not like Beto has done anything worthwhile.  That single league goal he scored was in the 96th minute of a game they were already winning 2-0.

I watched the last 15 minutes last night and Beto missed one sitter and then blocked a goal-bound shot from a teammate.
