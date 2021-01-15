« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 445940 times)

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,245
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9320 on: Yesterday at 09:40:26 pm »
That sweet, sweet relegation zone.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Offline TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,623
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9321 on: Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm »
Whisper it quietly, but Calvert Kevin has t scored since September.
When hes your ONLY goalscorer, thats a huge issue
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,016
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9322 on: Yesterday at 09:44:34 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm
Whisper it quietly, but Calvert Kevin has t scored since September.
When hes your ONLY goalscorer, thats a huge issue

Calvert Kevin sounds like an English cowboy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,838
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9323 on: Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm »
Or a knock off aftershave from the market.
Logged
AHA!

Offline FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,652
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9324 on: Yesterday at 10:01:11 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 09:51:47 pm
Or a knock off aftershave from the market.

Or a knock off forward who can't score and who's legs keep falling off
Logged

Offline lfc_col

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,235
  • And Could He Play!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9325 on: Yesterday at 10:04:40 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 09:42:07 pm
Whisper it quietly, but Calvert Kevin has t scored since September.
When hes your ONLY goalscorer, thats a huge issue

They have another striker who stops them scoring goals too  :D
Logged
We Won It Six Times



JFT 97

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,435
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9326 on: Yesterday at 10:09:26 pm »
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Yesterday at 09:06:49 am
OOF - Unfortunately, the Premier League had held concerns about the level of Evertons transfer and salary outgoings for some time. These concerns were expressed to the club over many months and yet, despite those warnings, Everton continued to spend significantly on transfer fees and wages, whereas other clubs remained within the relevant threshold.

yep that's a mike drop, fuck you moment
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9327 on: Yesterday at 10:09:51 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Yesterday at 10:04:40 pm
They have another striker who stops them scoring goals too  :D
Beto clearly misunderstanding the clean sheet bonus.
Logged

Offline Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,549
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9328 on: Yesterday at 10:45:12 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on January 29, 2024, 08:33:45 pm
Evertons new stadium has drifted out to the sea.. ;D





Looks like Beto is onboard, too
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,203
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9329 on: Yesterday at 11:10:36 pm »
Commentator tonight said Everton cannot 'afford' for any players to leave during this transfer window. Not even a hint of irony and also mentioned how well they'd been doing and would have been higher up the table if they hadn't been deducted 10 points, like as if it was just some random event. Quality coverage!
 ;D 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:14:00 pm by Yosser0_0 »
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,258
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9330 on: Today at 12:14:13 am »
Don't you know, Everton have pioneered the false centre forward
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,996
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9331 on: Today at 12:24:35 am »
It's amazing how they have campaigned and cried about how badly run they are and yet still so many of them refuse to accept that those people who have been running them badly are to blame.

If I saw more of them have anger at the right people then I would be much more inclined to have sympathy. But I see next to none doing that.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,897
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9332 on: Today at 02:21:55 am »
Most of their points came during a brief run of form they found after their deserved but unprecedented points deduction. I'm pretty confident they wouldn't have picked up some or all of those points if the deduction never happened.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 229 230 231 232 233 [234]   Go Up
« previous next »
 