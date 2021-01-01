They should be mad with the club. But no. Theyre mad at everyone else, no matter how tenuous any involvement is. But no dont punish us the fans they greet, bollox the fans were complicit in all aspects. They should bear both responsibility and punishment. They drove their own club into the ground, driven by greed and envy. If Trump was a football club, itd be Everton.



They are a club committing suicide and being cheered on whilst doing so by their fans. The fans have lapped up the excess and encouraged it with glee. The fact they wasted the advantage it gave them is irrelevant. When you gamble you don't get your stake back just because you lose. You either learn from your mistakes and stop gambling, or you carry on chasing the debt in the hope your fortunes miraculously change.The club were taking the piss, and the fans were happy to cheer them on while they did so. I don't recall the fans calling for a halt to the madness at any point. The club have driven the bus over the cliff and the fans have sat in the back with their "We're Fuckin' Rich 🤑" banners hung up on the rear windows cheering it all on.Now they're a mangled heap of wreckage at the bottom they have the gall to blame others. They have the gall to play the victim, and they blame the very rules that are in place to prevent such carnage in the first place.Absolute weirdos!