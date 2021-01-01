« previous next »
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9280 on: Today at 02:40:44 pm
They should have been in the championship three seasons ago. That's their sporting advantage. Their real issue is that they were not advantaged more.
Popcorn's Art

Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9281 on: Today at 02:44:59 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:40:44 pm
They should have been in the championship three seasons ago. That's their sporting advantage. Their real issue is that they were not advantaged more.


Its a strange one is it not. They were advantaged by having the ability to spend a lot of money to buy players. The fact that these players turned out to be pants is their fault. It would be great entertainment if they claimed the spending had disadvantaged them because they were so poor at buying and they would have been better off without the players they bought, it's worth a try, mainly because it's true, but it won't happen.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9282 on: Today at 02:47:15 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:44:59 pm

Its a strange one is it not. They were advantaged by having the ability to spend a lot of money to buy players. The fact that these players turned out to be pants is their fault. It would be great entertainment if they claimed the spending had disadvantaged them because they were so poor at buying and they would have been better off without the players they bought, it's worth a try, mainly because it's true, but it won't happen.

It'd be the P&S version of claiming not guilty by reason of insanity.
FiSh77

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9283 on: Today at 02:48:49 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 02:12:40 pm
Not sure if accurate but here's a vid on Everton player salaries.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sWvWJafatwE

Seems a bit of a low estimate? their staff costs in the 2022 accounts was over £160m and was estimated to fall around £7m in the accounts submitted last month, no way they've wiped half their wages
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9284 on: Today at 02:48:57 pm
Quote from: boots on Today at 01:04:39 pm
They should be mad with the club. But no. Theyre mad at everyone else, no matter how tenuous any involvement is. But no dont punish us the fans they greet, bollox the fans were complicit in all aspects. They should bear both responsibility and punishment. They drove their own club into the ground, driven by greed and envy. If Trump was a football club, itd be Everton.
They are a club committing suicide and being cheered on whilst doing so by their fans. The fans have lapped up the excess and encouraged it with glee. The fact they wasted the advantage it gave them is irrelevant. When you gamble you don't get your stake back just because you lose. You either learn from your mistakes and stop gambling, or you carry on chasing the debt in the hope your fortunes miraculously change.

The club were taking the piss, and the fans were happy to cheer them on while they did so. I don't recall the fans calling for a halt to the madness at any point. The club have driven the bus over the cliff and the fans have sat in the back with their "We're Fuckin' Rich 🤑" banners hung up on the rear windows cheering it all on.

Now they're a mangled heap of wreckage at the bottom they have the gall to blame others. They have the gall to play the victim, and they blame the very rules that are in place to prevent such carnage in the first place.

Absolute weirdos!
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9285 on: Today at 02:51:50 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 02:40:44 pm
They should have been in the championship three seasons ago. That's their sporting advantage. Their real issue is that they were not advantaged more.
In a nutshell. Their advantage is that they are still in the PL at the expense of other clubs.
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9286 on: Today at 02:53:55 pm
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:44:59 pm

Its a strange one is it not. They were advantaged by having the ability to spend a lot of money to buy players. The fact that these players turned out to be pants is their fault. It would be great entertainment if they claimed the spending had disadvantaged them because they were so poor at buying and they would have been better off without the players they bought, it's worth a try, mainly because it's true, but it won't happen.

Moshiri has already used that mitigation;

 That was a season when Everton budgeted to come sixth. It was one of the damning details revealed in the ruling. Moshiri had apparently referred to the clubs non-existent midfield.

Was that the Gbamin, Gomes and Alli midfield whose injury record made Keita look super fit? :D
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9287 on: Today at 03:03:25 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:53:55 pm
Moshiri has already used that mitigation;

 That was a season when Everton budgeted to come sixth. It was one of the damning details revealed in the ruling. Moshiri had apparently referred to the clubs non-existent midfield.

Was that the Gbamin, Gomes and Alli midfield whose injury record made Keita look super fit? :D


"We must be allowed to ignore P&S rules, because our signings turned out to be rubbish so we shouldn't have to take responsibility for that"

[new username under construction]

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #9288 on: Today at 03:09:02 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 02:30:53 pm
Cant believe McNeil is earning the same as Patterson.

and Young so low considering a free transfer
