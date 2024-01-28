« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9200 on: Yesterday at 12:20:24 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:17:45 pm
I have never met a single blue that wants Liverpool to do well.

Walking back down from the ground yesterday, did anyone else notice the "RED SHITE" that had been drawn on the bus stop which had an advert of Virgil and Klopp in for Cadbury's ?? ;D
Pathetic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9201 on: Yesterday at 01:07:33 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:17:45 pm
I have never met a single blue that wants Liverpool to do well.


That's the thing. They will slag us off, hope we fail at everything, would love us to get relegated, delighted in the thought that we might go bust in the H&G days, etc.

But if you openly wish the same back on them, they get all precious about it.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9202 on: Yesterday at 01:22:13 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:07:33 pm

That's the thing. They will slag us off, hope we fail at everything, would love us to get relegated, delighted in the thought that we might go bust in the H&G days, etc.

But if you openly wish the same back on them, they get all precious about it.

Its categorised as smug arrogance.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9203 on: Yesterday at 01:22:31 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 01:07:33 pm

That's the thing. They will slag us off, hope we fail at everything, would love us to get relegated, delighted in the thought that we might go bust in the H&G days, etc.

But if you openly wish the same back on them, they get all precious about it.
I've always found it weird how they expect respect, whilst showing a total inability to show any respect whatsoever themselves.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9204 on: Yesterday at 01:24:05 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 01:22:31 pm
I've always found it weird how they expect respect, whilst showing a total inability to show any respect whatsoever themselves.

They do respect City solely because their cheating has denied us more success.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9205 on: Yesterday at 01:33:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:24:05 pm
They do respect City solely because their cheating has denied us more success.
That's not respect, though. It's cowardly subservience brought about by spineless desperation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9206 on: Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm »
Evertonian's in general are ok until you mention Liverpool.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9207 on: Yesterday at 02:50:33 pm »
Roger Bennett's discussion is top-notch. His brother is a red.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9208 on: Yesterday at 03:14:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 02:45:47 pm
Evertonian's in general are ok until you mention Liverpool.

That's probably the most accurate reading, then they go feral
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9209 on: Yesterday at 03:23:08 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:17:45 pm
I have never met a single blue that wants Liverpool to do well.
I've got quite a few bluenose mates who all seem sound , maybe its an age thing as we are all in our 60s , we would go to both grounds together back in the 70s when one of us was away and cheer on each other .
One mate texted the other day and was genuinely  gutted Klopp was going . There are some decent ones about
I think the bitterness is mainly  from the younger ones who have never seen Everton win fuck all save a Cuckoo Clock 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9210 on: Yesterday at 03:39:30 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:23:08 pm
I've got quite a few bluenose mates who all seem sound , maybe its an age thing as we are all in our 60s , we would go to both grounds together back in the 70s when one of us was away and cheer on each other .
One mate texted the other day and was genuinely  gutted Klopp was going . There are some decent ones about
I think the bitterness is mainly  from the younger ones who have never seen Everton win fuck all save a Cuckoo Clock
I think that's a fair point although there are the odd exceptions. Unfortunately the older decent Blues are frequently drowned out by the bitter-and-twisted rabid younger element. However for sheer unpleasantness, Luton Town fans are beginning to make them look like rank amateurs. It sounds like the away support was pretty nasty on Saturday.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9211 on: Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm »
You do still get a lot of older blues that are just as bad as the younger ones when it comes to the fewm, their bitterness has simply built up more slowly rather than having it instilled in them from the start.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9212 on: Yesterday at 03:42:00 pm »
I want to party like its 1995.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9213 on: Yesterday at 03:43:19 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on January 28, 2024, 01:25:10 am
Even when we are having a bad day they still bring us joy.
I thought for a brief second on Saturday that they'd gone the whole hog and burnt the place down! It was very weird that so many media outlets covered the big fire in the city with pictures of smoke over The Park End.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9214 on: Yesterday at 03:48:34 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:39:30 pm
I think that's a fair point although there are the odd exceptions. Unfortunately the older decent Blues are frequently drowned out by the bitter-and-twisted rabid younger element. However for sheer unpleasantness, Luton Town fans are beginning to make them look like rank amateurs. It sounds like the away support was pretty nasty on Saturday.
Luton have always been and always will be inbred scum
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9215 on: Yesterday at 03:55:15 pm »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:39:30 pm
I think that's a fair point although there are the odd exceptions. Unfortunately the older decent Blues are frequently drowned out by the bitter-and-twisted rabid younger element. However for sheer unpleasantness, Luton Town fans are beginning to make them look like rank amateurs. It sounds like the away support was pretty nasty on Saturday.

What happened?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9216 on: Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 12:01:37 pm
I get tickets sometimes to go to one of the lounges and sit in the directors box.

I went the other day against Villa and it wasn't the best game - not helped by the inept referee - but the Blues I know there all know I'm a Season ticket holder at Anfield and I get no grief at all.

I always have a great day and in a way, it's kind of more enjoyable watching a game as a neutral. The anxiety of the points and needing to win aren't there, so you can just enjoy the game for what it is.

I have to admit I love going to Goodison. A traditional old ground with great staff and brilliant people you can have a laugh with - I know there are some that aren't so charitable when it comes to our club, but you always notice the not nice people. You can have 500 people somewhere and one dickhead and it's not the 499 brilliant people you notice.

The Blues I know (Including my missus who I went with) are massively excited to move to their new ground and I pick her mate up down the old Dock Road and drive past it everytime I give them a lift to Goodison and it's a lovely looking ground in a prime location in Liverpool. Not sure how they'll manage access, but it's a great addition to the City.

I do get a bit of stick on here for not minding Everton and I get that, but I think some of the stuff from both sides is fucking shite at times. My mum was a blue and my sister and wife and some very good mates are blues. For every dickhead there are 100 sound people. Be good to see them move to the new ground and I'm going to be going there on and off for the odd jolly watching them play. If they aren't playing us then I want them to do well. Why not.

For me, it's great for the City if both clubs are doing well and I'd like to see them and us up there every season.


A lot in that, Goodison Park has some good memories for me (not just when Liverpool won there), Everton in the community is fantastic, I think Bill genuinely loved his club (how many chairmen actually do), some of my best friends are Evertonians (despite the fact I avoid talking football) and Everton knows how to get stuff off the pitch right (except buying players and doing the books).


I'll miss them but i think they should go, at least they can enjoy winning something (the Championship, or even league one) that we are not bothered about. Wrexham derby should be great.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9217 on: Yesterday at 05:58:40 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 03:55:15 pm
What happened?
Amongst other things...

https://twitter.com/GiuliaBould/status/1751342528555622656

A shame a small group of male @LutonTown fans thought it ok to walk closely behind me in the dark post match while yelling at me how it "felt good to rob you ****ing Scousers because you're robbing ******** who have prob taken our wheels."
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9218 on: Yesterday at 06:12:53 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9219 on: Yesterday at 06:29:42 pm »
Quote from: Saltashscouse on Yesterday at 03:23:08 pm

I think the bitterness is mainly  from the younger ones who have never seen Everton win fuck all save a Cuckoo Clock 

Born not manufactured, I mean, why else?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9220 on: Yesterday at 06:42:33 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:06:22 pm

A lot in that, Goodison Park has some good memories for me (not just when Liverpool won there), Everton in the community is fantastic, I think Bill genuinely loved his club (how many chairmen actually do), some of my best friends are Evertonians (despite the fact I avoid talking football) and Everton knows how to get stuff off the pitch right (except buying players and doing the books).


I'll miss them but i think they should go, at least they can enjoy winning something (the Championship, or even league one) that we are not bothered about. Wrexham derby should be great.
As an attending Liverpool fan I have no bad memories of Goodison. I've never seen us lose there. I've never had an affection for the ground though. I first went to see them there in an FA Cup fifth round game against Fulham. I went with a couple of blue mates. Their sister is still one of my best friends today.

We went on the lower Gwladys, and I couldn't believe that it had wooden floorboards at the back. I know Anfield was no palace back then, but I thought Goodison was a dump and I was shocked at how poor it was. Also, after Anfield, their crowd seemed uninspiringly awful. Moaning, dour and nothing like the Spion Kop. They lost 1-2 and Viv Busby scored twice for Fulham. I was never so glad to get back to Anfield after that experience.

I think the next time I was back there was with Liverpool, in the Park End. Again, I couldn't believe the state of the place. By this time the lower Park End had been condemned and closed off under the upper. The upper was a tinderbox of wood, with wooden benches for seating. That should have been condemned too. We won. I've since been in all parts of their ground and always found it shockingly poor.

I've enjoyed us winning there, but never had any affection for the place. I've always had the impression that even Evertonians don't enjoy being there.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9221 on: Yesterday at 06:46:16 pm »
If I was an Everton fan under the age of fifty I'd be made up to leave.

If you're a young Everton fan (or Everton fan of any age to be honest) it's been a miserable stadium. Their home record has been embarrassing for a good ten years now, they lose more than they win every season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9222 on: Yesterday at 08:33:45 pm »
Evertons new stadium has drifted out to the sea.. ;D


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9223 on: Yesterday at 08:35:29 pm »
Yeah I dont get why they are so attached to it, but I dont know my history. I do know that we have had more joy at Anfield in the last year than they have At Goodison since 1995. Especially if you discount the relegation escapes they wrongly celebrate like World Cup finals.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9224 on: Yesterday at 08:50:00 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Yesterday at 06:46:16 pm
If I was an Everton fan under the age of fifty I'd be made up to leave.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9225 on: Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm
You do still get a lot of older blues that are just as bad as the younger ones when it comes to the fewm, their bitterness has simply built up more slowly rather than having it instilled in them from the start.

Is right. Guy in my local is 74 and the bitterest of blues you'll ever meet
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9226 on: Yesterday at 09:41:49 pm »
*BREAKING Everton News*

They have been bought by a billionaire from Dubai.
The deal has been rumoured for some weeks now and will be formally announced next week.
Reports suggest that the billionaire is Sheik Anvak.
Apparently, he's going to put the freshness back.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9227 on: Yesterday at 09:56:59 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 09:41:49 pm
*BREAKING Everton News*

They have been bought by a billionaire from Dubai.
The deal has been rumoured for some weeks now and will be formally announced next week.
Reports suggest that the billionaire is Sheik Anvak.
Apparently, he's going to put the freshness back.
Boooooo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9228 on: Yesterday at 10:01:55 pm »
Quote from: dikwad on Yesterday at 09:22:57 pm
Is right. Guy in my local is 74 and the bitterest of blues you'll ever meet

Pretty sure Davek is in his late 50s?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9229 on: Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm
You do still get a lot of older blues that are just as bad as the younger ones when it comes to the fewm, their bitterness has simply built up more slowly rather than having it instilled in them from the start.

I find that older blues are either dead sound or the worst of the worst in terms of bitterness. It's one or the other.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9230 on: Yesterday at 10:17:56 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:12:45 pm
I find that older blues are either dead sound or the worst of the worst in terms of bitterness. It's one or the other.
A lot of the younger fans were bottle fed on bitterness by their elders.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9231 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
Anyone know why Gueye wears leggings even in scorching heat, they always look slightly baggy as well
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9232 on: Yesterday at 10:38:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 12:17:45 pm
I have never met a single blue that wants Liverpool to do well.

Mate I live in Australia and know a few blues and they ALL quite literally HATE us.

Dont ever want us to win anything, take joy in our losses. They were quite over the moon about Klopp leaving this weekend.

As someone who never grew up in Liverpool I hadnt understood the hatred but now, oh now I definitely do.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9233 on: Today at 02:45:37 am »
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on January 28, 2024, 02:08:30 pm
I'm convinced that if this lot had to play 115 charges FC on the last day of the season needing a win to stay up but knowing a win would hand us the title they'd still throw the game.

From now on that fixture will be perpetually known as the "Financial Abusers derby"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9234 on: Today at 02:47:06 am »
Quote from: Peabee on January 27, 2024, 05:33:47 pm
Not true.

HT at Istanbul.

Klopp leaving.

A corner.

Pickshite kneecapping Van Dijk was a pretty big win for them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9235 on: Today at 04:29:50 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Yesterday at 03:41:38 pm
You do still get a lot of older blues that are just as bad as the younger ones when it comes to the fewm, their bitterness has simply built up more slowly rather than having it instilled in them from the start.

Where do people think the young ones get their bitterness from?... It's the arl fellas, the Everton Da's who have brought them up on hard-done-by stories, Heysel, and blaming their shitness on the RS and anybody else but themselves.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9236 on: Today at 05:21:22 am »
Quote from: aussie_ox on Today at 02:47:06 am
Pickshite kneecapping Van Dijk was a pretty big win for them.

Honestly believe that was moment of the decade for a lot of them.
