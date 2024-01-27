I love the internet
1995
Since 1995, Liverpool have won1 league3 FA Cup4 League Cup2 CL1 EL3 Super Cup1 CWC15 Major honours, or on average every second year if you prefer.
....7:25 .......'another season and fuckall'!
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
Small consolation for the bluenoses, but If Newcastle fail to get past Fulham in the FA Cup tonight it'll be 45 years since they last won a trophy. Every cloud & all that.
ToffeeTV Gwladys Street Reaction:https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSBFwOIO0O4
From memory we didnt win anything until 2001 so that shortens the time scale even more.Just realised even in 1995 we won the League Cup.
We can't be far away from toddlageddon
Crosby Nick never fails.
Loved the older man in the Gladys Street end who had to stop himself jumping over the barrier to get involved in the fracarde heading in to stoppage time years of frustration right there.
What the fuck is a fracarde? Sounds like something I might want to experience...
