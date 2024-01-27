« previous next »
Offline The G in Gerrard

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9160 on: Yesterday at 07:02:46 pm »
:lmao
Offline John C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9161 on: Yesterday at 07:04:06 pm »
It's a bit mad to think that although we haven't a clue who it will definitely be, but our next manager will win a trophy with us before Everton get a sniff at one :)

fucking lol.
Offline Statto Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9162 on: Yesterday at 07:04:51 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:01:59 pm
:lmao

I love the internet

:lmao


 :lmao :lmao
I have a coupe of mates are Everton fans who were born in 1966 too. :lmao :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline Oldmanmick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9163 on: Yesterday at 07:11:37 pm »
Small consolation for the bluenoses, but If Newcastle fail to get past Fulham in the FA Cup tonight it'll be 45 years since they last won a trophy. Every cloud & all that.
Offline DonkeyWan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9164 on: Yesterday at 07:11:37 pm »
Quote from: gazzalfc on Yesterday at 05:09:08 pm
1995
Since 1995, Liverpool have won

1 league
3 FA Cup
4 League Cup
2 CL
1 EL
3 Super Cup
1 CWC

15 Major honours, or on average every second year if you prefer.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9165 on: Yesterday at 07:15:27 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 07:11:37 pm
Since 1995, Liverpool have won

1 league
3 FA Cup
4 League Cup
2 CL
1 EL
3 Super Cup
1 CWC

15 Major honours, or on average every second year if you prefer.

From memory we didnt win anything until 2001 so that shortens the time scale even more.

Just realised even in 1995 we won the League Cup. :D
Offline Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9166 on: Yesterday at 07:16:43 pm »
Quote from: Pistolero on Yesterday at 06:12:34 pm

....7:25 .......'another season and fuckall'!

:lmao

 :lmao

 ;D ;D ;D

In stitches here listening to that bit.
Offline CHOPPER

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9167 on: Yesterday at 07:26:45 pm »
.
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9168 on: Yesterday at 07:31:16 pm »
Quote from: Oldmanmick on Yesterday at 07:11:37 pm
Small consolation for the bluenoses, but If Newcastle fail to get past Fulham in the FA Cup tonight it'll be 45 years since they last won a trophy. Every cloud & all that.

Maybe Everton can play again for the Everton Cup. Might be a tight match.

Everton CD in Chile came 6th in the league. On their summer break before the '24 season starts.
Offline WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9169 on: Yesterday at 07:34:08 pm »
We can't be far away from toddlageddon
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9170 on: Yesterday at 07:34:20 pm »
Yesterday was their best day in decades. Today, back to cold hard reality.
Offline So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9171 on: Yesterday at 07:36:27 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:49:27 pm
ToffeeTV Gwladys Street Reaction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSBFwOIO0O4

Is the Fuck Off on some sort of pre recorded loop?
Offline Lee1-6Liv

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9172 on: Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm »
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9173 on: Yesterday at 09:01:27 pm »
Typical Ev fan right now.
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9174 on: Yesterday at 10:24:15 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:01:59 pm
:lmao

I love the internet

:lmao

30 years of booooos, couldn't start achieving!
Offline Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9175 on: Yesterday at 10:27:44 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 07:15:27 pm
From memory we didnt win anything until 2001 so that shortens the time scale even more.

Just realised even in 1995 we won the League Cup. :D

The 90s were a dreadful time for us. Title in 89-90, FA Cup 1992 and the league cup in 95. Still more than that lot though!
Offline Fromola

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9176 on: Yesterday at 10:33:33 pm »
No matter what happens, they'll always have yesterday.
Offline disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9177 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Yesterday at 05:49:27 pm
ToffeeTV Gwladys Street Reaction:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LSBFwOIO0O4

That transition from Goodison Gang to BOOOOOOOO was fucking great
Online Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9178 on: Yesterday at 11:30:46 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 07:34:08 pm
We can't be far away from toddlageddon

Is that in the Yorkshire Dales?
Offline swoopy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9179 on: Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm »
Loved the older man in the Gladys Street end who had to stop himself jumping over the barrier to get involved in the fracarde heading in to stoppage time :D years of frustration right there.
Offline 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9180 on: Today at 12:15:14 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
Loved the older man in the Gladys Street end who had to stop himself jumping over the barrier to get involved in the fracarde heading in to stoppage time :D years of frustration right there.

He stopped himself because he couldn't lift his legs high enough to get over the hoardings.  ;D
Offline afc tukrish

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9181 on: Today at 12:50:32 am »
Quote from: swoopy on Yesterday at 11:33:59 pm
Loved the older man in the Gladys Street end who had to stop himself jumping over the barrier to get involved in the fracarde heading in to stoppage time :D years of frustration right there.

What the fuck is a fracarde?

Sounds like something I might want to experience... ;D
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9182 on: Today at 01:25:10 am »
Even when we are having a bad day they still bring us joy.
2023/24 season, over, January 27th 2024.
Offline Black Bull Nova

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9183 on: Today at 01:25:31 am »
Quote from: afc tukrish on Today at 12:50:32 am
What the fuck is a fracarde?

Sounds like something I might want to experience... ;D
Nice with chips
Online RJH

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9184 on: Today at 06:35:02 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on Yesterday at 08:24:38 pm


As if an Evertonian would be covered in red!
