« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228] 229   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 435427 times)

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,153
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9080 on: Yesterday at 11:41:17 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:47:30 am

We all know it's not going to 1%.

Everton are deep in the sub-prime bin, 777 aren't much better, and rates are currently high anyway. I'd say for them they're looking at anywhere between 7% and 12%.


It's nuts. If what I've seen on here about 777 is correct, they've actually got plenty of money. They're just too tight to risk their own dosh, so they're borrowing cash at interest and loading the debts onto their clubs, where it would be easier to just lend their own money at a respectable and affordable interest rate. It's false economics at its best.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline DaveLFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,509
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9081 on: Yesterday at 12:56:21 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 11:41:17 am
It's nuts. If what I've seen on here about 777 is correct, they've actually got plenty of money. They're just too tight to risk their own dosh, so they're borrowing cash at interest and loading the debts onto their clubs, where it would be easier to just lend their own money at a respectable and affordable interest rate. It's false economics at its best.

They have plenty of money because they dont risk it by spending it, theyd rather throw the debt on to the club. H&G with baseball caps.
Logged
The consequences of rejecting reality are not immediate but they are inevitable

Offline courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,914
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9082 on: Yesterday at 04:26:53 pm »
They are all very chippy today it seems. Funny that
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,255
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9083 on: Yesterday at 04:35:57 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:26:53 pm
They are all very chippy today it seems. Funny that
Not being in Wales today, I've not noticed.

Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,581
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9084 on: Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm »
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:26:53 pm
They are all very chippy today it seems. Funny that
They'll be able to put the day that Jurgen announced he's leaving LFC Trophy next to the Cuckoo Clock.
Logged

Offline sheepfest

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,182
  • JFT 97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9085 on: Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm
They'll be able to put the day that Jurgen announced he's leaving LFC Trophy next to the Cuckoo Clock.
Until we have the biggest fuck off parade of all in May.

Ifithadnthavebeen............

Tick tock
Logged

Online Dr. Beaker

  • Veo, to his mates. Shares 50% of his DNA with a banana. Would dearly love to strangle Frankengoose. Lo! Be he not ye Messiah, verily be he a child of questionable conduct in the eyes of Ye Holy Border Guards.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,635
  • I... think I am, therefore...I....maybe.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9086 on: Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm
They'll be able to put the day that Jurgen announced he's leaving LFC Trophy next to the Cuckoo Clock.
Another manager they've seen off.
Logged
NAKED BOOBERY

Rile-Me costed L. Nee-Naw "The Child" Torrence the first jack the hat-trick since Eon Rush vs Accursed Toffos, many moons passed. Nee-Naw he could have done a concreted his palace in the pantyhose off the LibPole Gods...was not was for the invented intervention of Rile-Me whistler.

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,153
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9087 on: Yesterday at 05:46:29 pm »
Quote from: sheepfest on Yesterday at 05:24:09 pm
Until we have the biggest fuck off parade of all in May.

Ifithadnthavebeen............

Tick tock

Assuming they still exist in May.

Us winning multiple trophies the same season they go bust would be a chef's kiss of a season.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9088 on: Yesterday at 05:54:32 pm »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Yesterday at 05:25:12 pm
Another manager they've seen off.

Nah. Draw with Fulham and they've seen Klopp off not Everton.  :P
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,069
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9089 on: Yesterday at 06:01:07 pm »
So theyll change their tune from he was just a cheer leader to theyll be nothing without him.

He leaves a club with a modernised infrastructure a potentially great squad and, more importantly, fantastic memories for us.

So put that on yer Bullens Wall.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,260
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9090 on: Yesterday at 07:02:02 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:01:07 pm
So theyll change their tune from he was just a cheer leader to theyll be nothing without him.

He leaves a club with a modernised infrastructure a potentially great squad and, more importantly, fantastic memories for us.

So put that on yer Bullens Wall.

Yup. United fans have been the same. Ive had to listen to hes overrated and hes underachieved from manc friends for 8 years and today theyre celebrating like theyve won the quad and saying the squad is ordinary.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,962
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9091 on: Yesterday at 07:04:18 pm »
Jurgen lifting 4 and these getting relegated will make a hard May so much better
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Offline rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,454
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9092 on: Yesterday at 07:04:44 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 05:54:32 pm
Nah. Draw with Fulham and they've seen Klopp off not Everton.  :P

Everton lost on penalties to Fulham in the previous round, judging by the penalty they missed that night, i think theyll go with that miss was intentional so Fulhams draw in a 3-2 two legged defeat is what saw him off,
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,463
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9093 on: Yesterday at 07:05:33 pm »
The blues do know any good manager will want to mange one of the biggest clubs in world footie right? We're not Everton and Ancelotti was doing you a favour, that's how you got him.
Logged

Offline ToneLa

  • you know the rules but I make the game.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,722
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED (STILL)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9094 on: Yesterday at 07:17:08 pm »
Evertonion in work said he cheered when Klopp resigned

Me: I cheered when you got Dyche

Later he goes

Your title win was in COVID so it didn't count!

Me: Yeah I know. Everton haven't won a thing ever if it started in 1992
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,962
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9095 on: Yesterday at 08:06:07 pm »
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 07:17:08 pm
Evertonion in work said he cheered when Klopp resigned

Me: I cheered when you got Dyche

Later he goes

Your title win was in COVID so it didn't count!

Me: Yeah I know. Everton haven't won a thing ever if it started in 1992

1995 ya gobshites :wave
Logged
Jurgen, you made us laugh, you made us cry, you made Liverpool a bastion of invincibilty, now leave us on a high - YNWA

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9096 on: Yesterday at 09:37:05 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:04:18 pm
Jurgen lifting 4 and these getting relegated will make a hard May so much better

I'd be hard for the whole of May, June and July.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,877
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9097 on: Yesterday at 11:51:15 pm »
As the day draws to a close I just thought of something

This is probably the best day in their lives since 1995. Not saying they to sound smart or banter, I can't think of a better day they've had than today since they won a cup

The most tragic, pathetic football club in the world
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,985
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9098 on: Today at 12:16:51 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:51:15 pm
As the day draws to a close I just thought of something

This is probably the best day in their lives since 1995. Not saying they to sound smart or banter, I can't think of a better day they've had than today since they won a cup

The most tragic, pathetic football club in the world

We heard fireworks going off earlier tonight and I said to my missus that it's probably blues finally having something to celebrate since 95.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 102
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9099 on: Today at 12:24:31 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 04:35:57 pm
Not being in Wales today, I've not noticed.

I'm in Rhyl. Yes really. Can confirm the divvies are acting like they've won a trophy. Downplaying Klopp, which fools nobody.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed ...

  • Edgelord. Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,153
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9100 on: Today at 01:04:25 am »
To be honest, they have nothing to celebrate about. We won trophies under Evans, Ged, Rafa, Kenny and Jurgen, since they last won a trophy ...
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,409
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9101 on: Today at 08:23:59 am »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Yesterday at 05:07:27 pm
They'll be able to put the day that Jurgen announced he's leaving LFC Trophy next to the Cuckoo Clock.
The pricks need to remember that hasnt gone yet, theyve got a lot more pain to come this season watching us win more silverware.
Logged

Online 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,404
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9102 on: Today at 08:50:39 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 08:23:59 am
The pricks need to remember that hasnt gone yet, theyve got a lot more pain to come this season watching us win more silverware.
Must really piss them off to see a man who got not just us, but the city, and the people.

Whereas the only one who got them was a transient, posh, public school educated Tory, who was actually shite at managing football teams, who told Klopp to Fack orf in his fake Cockney twang.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9103 on: Today at 01:27:05 pm »
Bless 'em, happiest they've been since half time in Istanbul
Logged

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,995
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9104 on: Today at 01:33:37 pm »
They are not all glad, this Blue has done a wonderful piece on it, he also got a Klopp hug. How jealous I am of that.  :(

Men in Blazers
@MenInBlazers
ROG ON KLOPP LEAVING LIVERPOOL ✍️

❝The news is overwhelming. Partly because there were no hints of the manager standing down early. Two years remain on his contract, and the announcement totally blindsided us amidst the ambitious wonder of a quadruple chase, arriving after neither rumor nor leak. Secondly, Jürgen Klopp was more than a football manager, he was a leader, a transformational change agent, and a deep empath in a chaotic world where that has become all too rare a currency. What he has achieved at Anfield since arriving like a Teutonic Care Bear in 2015 has been nothing short of alchemy.

Back then, Liverpool was a club reeking of tradition, aspiration and haunted nearlies. Klopp transformed it with his singular brand of passion, faith, and bombast, unleashing that audacious, demanding collective pressing game which soon overwhelmed all-comers. Klopps Liverpool took the field with power, determination and exuberanceas if driven by their fans' very passionas the manager demanded his players "must fight with the last drop of fuel in their machine,' and then rewarded them with a big, big hug.

To watch Liverpool was to feel alive. Champions League triumph in 2019 was followed by long-yearned-for Premier League glory in 2020. I know I am an Everton fan and meant to despise everything in red, but the small percentage of me that is still human could only marvel at the joy Liverpool fans were experiencing along the way, and the memories they made as they "conquered all of Europe." I was reminded of this on Wednesday night, when the Reds reached another Wembley final and their traveling fans raised a banner proclaiming, "Imagine Being Us." I stared at that statement for longer than I care to admit, before realizing that I honestly can't. That it does seem like under Klopp, Liverpool fans have journeyed to so many places both real and emotional, witnessed so many magical moments, and had so much bloody fun. Whatever you want to call the footballing style, "Gegenpressing," "Heavy Metal Football," or "Mentality Monsters," it has been humanly transcendent to watch Klopp forge that connective trinity: the unity built between team, fans, and himself on the sideline with his fist-bumps and ecstatic body jerks, always conducting the emotion.

Ultimately, The Hug was Klopps most most powerful tactic of alland I hope one day, there is a statue of him delivering one outside of Anfield, like a giant German Elmo that fans can just slip into and take a selfie. Indeed, as someone who has been on the receiving end of a Klopp hug, I can confirm they are better than any drug Aaron Rodgers has dabbled in. The Klopp hug communicates belief, gratitude, and infinite love. Life Affirmation without words. A reflection of the truth of the man who has delivered it

What now? Klopp said this morning he hopes this news will be the ultimate motivator for his players. "Let's now really go for it. The outside world wants to use this decision, laugh about it, wants to disturb us. We are Liverpool, we went through harder things together. And you went through harder things before me. Let's make a strength of it. Let's squeeze everything out of this season and have another thing to smile about when we look back in the future." It is unknown if he will manage again. He said this morning, "If you ask me, 'Will you ever work as a manager again?' I would say now no. But I don't know obviously how that will feel because I never had the situation. What I know definitelyI will never, ever manage a different club in England than Liverpool." For their part, the club have said, even though they found out in November, they are yet to approach a replacement. While I hope they will give Roy Hodgson (my favorite ever Liverpool manager) an emotional return, or throw the bank to tempt that tactical maestro Stevie Gerrard back from Al-Ettifaq, expect former midfielder Xabi Alonso, who has propelled Bayer Leverkusen to the top of the Bundesliga, to be the subject of tabloid conjecture, and Liverpool fans' fever dreams.

A quick word to Liverpool fans reading this: I send you my love today. I can't even imagine the feeling of hope and happiness and glory this man has brought into your life, now singed by that sudden shocking sting of loss. Take strength from the memories you have made together though, because it has been a marvel to watch this blokea culture builder, a serial transformationist, a deeply authentic, empathetic humando his thing. If anything, this announcement is a reminder that nothing is forever, and that we should not take a moment for granted. It is also fascinating that while every Liverpool fan I know has been agonizing about Mo Salah and his futureit is Jürgen that is the first to step off citing exhaustion. A reminder that the caregivers often pass on first, and a brutal truth that Rory Smith talked to me about when I saw him in Decemberit does not look that fun to be a Premier League Manager. It is a brutal job, lived out in the bright-lights of a global crucible with hysterical stakes, knee-jerk overreaction, and trial by tabloid, that grinds down all those that do it. I actually love that Klopp will sign off in a style befitting his unique personality, on his own terms, departing after a quadruple chasing-high. 

There will be more, much more to come on this story. Liverpools innocuous Fourth Round FA Cup clash against Norwich City on Sunday morning now becomes must-watch theater for the emotional outpouring that will beginsetting the tone for the rest of a season that is going to feel like equal parts Crusade and McNultys Wake Scene from the Wire. Jürgen Klopp deserves that. Not just for the footballing memories he has given us, but the life truths he has dispensed along the way. I have interviewed him many times over the years, and honestly, learned so much about life from each conversation. I want to leave you one conversation I went back to this morning in the immediate wake of hearing the news. On the eve of lifting the coveted first title for Liverpool, I met with Klopp in his office, and asked him, a deeply religious man, if winning is, indeed, the most important thing. Jürgen did not have to wait a beat before telling me, "If life should be judged at the end, when we stand in front of the (heavenly) door, they ask, 'Did you win something or not?' That would be really strange. They should ask, 'Did you try everything to improve the place you have been, the house you have lived in, the mood, the love?' And I will say, 'Yes, I tried it everyday.'"
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9105 on: Today at 03:32:00 pm »
Good stuff that from Roger Bennett the Blue.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,995
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9106 on: Today at 03:54:53 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:32:00 pm
Good stuff that from Roger Bennett the Blue.

I thought it was and proves there are some decent ones around still.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9107 on: Today at 04:06:15 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:54:53 pm
I thought it was and proves there are some decent ones around still.

He lives in the USA, so he's away from County Road..  ;)
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online jillcwhomever

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 73,995
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9108 on: Today at 04:07:27 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:06:15 pm
He lives in the USA, so he's away from County Road..  ;)

Probably explains it then.  :D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,526
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9109 on: Today at 04:12:12 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:07:27 pm
Probably explains it then.  :D

Roger works for ESPN. Co-hosts a show called Men In Blazers.

Here's the youtube video..

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TJh2C6pSLo4
« Last Edit: Today at 04:16:07 pm by 4pool »
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9110 on: Today at 04:13:41 pm »
Would love to see his burner account
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,619
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9111 on: Today at 04:57:56 pm »
Since 1995 :scarf
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,418
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9112 on: Today at 04:58:20 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 03:54:53 pm
I thought it was and proves there are some decent ones around still.

He's always been decent also sounds like a good person too. I've never heard say anything bad about us. I think, he's one of those scousers, City first, club allegiance second (though he's US citizen, and lived there for decades now).
Logged
Injustice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,552
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9113 on: Today at 05:00:37 pm »
30years!!!!

30 fucking years without a single thing!



:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,194
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9114 on: Today at 05:01:33 pm »
Cheered me up slightly this result, thanks Everton.
Logged

Online DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,546
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9115 on: Today at 05:01:53 pm »
Only these could constantly lose at home to a team that can barely win away.
Logged

Online Jean Girard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 770
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9116 on: Today at 05:01:55 pm »
Not even these useless fuckers and one of their better boooooooooooooos can cheer me up.

Logged
And now, the matador shall dance with the blind shoemaker!

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,633
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9117 on: Today at 05:03:05 pm »
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,880
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9118 on: Today at 05:03:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:00:37 pm
30years!!!!

30 fucking years without a single thing!



:lmao

30 years of hurt
Cuckoo clock still gleaming...
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Online Ray K

  • Loves a shiny helmet. The new IndyKalia.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,036
  • Truthiness
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9119 on: Today at 05:03:21 pm »
They're good neighbours really. They saw how we were all sad yesterday and thought 'what can we do to cheer them up? I know! A 96th minute home defeat in the cup!'

30 years next season.
Logged
"We have to change from doubters to believers"

Twitter: @rjkelly75
Pages: 1 ... 223 224 225 226 227 [228] 229   Go Up
« previous next »
 