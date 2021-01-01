« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9040 on: Yesterday at 04:55:35 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9041 on: Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 12:59:41 pm
Putting them out of their misery, will just make them even more miserable. They thrive and dwell on their misery. They have nothing else but their misery. Miserable sods.

Ok, put them out of OUR misery then!


They really are in a lose/lose situation. They can't keep prices as they are because they need to pay for the stadium, but if they jack the prices up people will just stop going.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9042 on: Yesterday at 05:01:31 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 04:35:51 pm

I read it too quickly, sounded like per match, sorry


Even then, when you say you do not think it is too much. Remember, this is Everton and you are paying to see your team get beaten. Don't judge it by reds standards.


£190 (each) to watch your team play shite with the compensation of Chicken in a basket before, too much.

Well £190 for the privilege of communal booing is a snip when compared to the cost of privately provided scream therapy.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9043 on: Yesterday at 05:09:37 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 04:20:02 pm
£1200 for 18 home matches is about £67 per match.

20 home matches is £60 per match.

I don't think that is too much for a match ticket and meal.



£3600 for 18 matches is £200 per match. Must include a Chef Ramsey prepared meal...lol.

Agree £1200 a season  is ok considering I pay nearly £900 for mine in the main stand without any lounge or food etc just the difference is the football 😀 , hes just gonna go for an ordinary season ticket but no prices on them yet .
I get offered hospitality off a Norwegian guy in the code lounge and have took my auld fella a few cup games for around £85 each with no food inc just a pint , a programme , padded seat , and easy access to the bogs at half time , the premier league games when available are up to £200
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9044 on: Yesterday at 05:37:26 pm »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9045 on: Yesterday at 05:48:56 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 04:01:48 pm
Got a mate who has a bit of hospo in the park end , lounge inc sit down roast food before the match and pays £1200 a year said hes not doing at BMD as they are asking  £3600

My mate has 2 in the Anfield Main Stand Beautiful Game lounge, same kind of thing as your mate, never asked him outright but I think it costs about £5,700 per seat, although it could be £10k, so they're a hell of a lot cheaper than us - we do get to see great football though.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9046 on: Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm »
It'd be cheaper for them to go to a BDSM gaff and get tortured for 90 mins. Same thing really.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9047 on: Yesterday at 06:03:51 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
It'd be cheaper for them to go to a BDSM gaff and get tortured for 90 mins. Same thing really.

May I ask how you can be so certain?

Is there a comparison website for this sort of thing?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9048 on: Yesterday at 06:15:06 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:03:51 pm
May I ask how you can be so certain?

Is there a comparison website for this sort of thing?

Just guessing... honest.  :-X
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9049 on: Yesterday at 07:01:29 pm »
Quote from: Charlie Adams fried egg on Yesterday at 02:33:17 pm
I always think that Newcastle and West Ham are useful comparators for Everton fans who think a new Stadium will lead to untold riches. Both make less than £50m per year. So even if, and its a big if, BMD started generating that for them, its effectively an extra £35m a year. Thats before any debt repayments for the build.
To get to £50m theyd need more corps paying more for tickets as well as higher GA prices.

Newcastle and West Ham's matchday income inflated by European revenue (this season and last few for West Ham). I remember Gold or Sullivan admitting a few years back they were only earning an extra few mill a year from what they were at Upton Park). More now as they've had European runs and put the prices up. Plus Newcastle will find ways of blagging extra revenue like City do.

If Everton are going to make a major increase in match revenue then the fans will have to put their hands in their pocket, plus they'd need European revenue and cup runs. At best they might double their current revenues from Goodison which is less than a million a match.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9050 on: Yesterday at 07:06:51 pm »
Quote from: gazzam1963 on Yesterday at 04:01:48 pm
Got a mate who has a bit of hospo in the park end , lounge inc sit down roast food before the match and pays £1200 a year said hes not doing at BMD as they are asking  £3600

The fans will have a shock when the prices come out. It's probably in part why they've decided against moving during next season, so they can hike the season ticket and admission prices for the season after. Another reason they'd be fucked if they got relegated.

It still won't bring in game changing revenues for a stadium that needs paying for. The Emirates cost 400 mill to build and Arsenal generated about 100 mill a year from it, yet Arsenal still had a period of austerity to pay that stadium off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9051 on: Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 07:01:29 pm
Newcastle and West Ham's matchday income inflated by European revenue (this season and last few for West Ham). I remember Gold or Sullivan admitting a few years back they were only earning an extra few mill a year from what they were at Upton Park). More now as they've had European runs and put the prices up. Plus Newcastle will find ways of blagging extra revenue like City do.

If Everton are going to make a major increase in match revenue then the fans will have to put their hands in their pocket, plus they'd need European revenue and cup runs. At best they might double their current revenues from Goodison which is less than a million a match.

This the annoying thing when they go on about how unfair the PL have been
Covid losses of £230m when their major loss of revenue  was gate receipts. They claimed more than any other team and the PL said that was OK.
A full season behind closed doors would only lose them £18m
They got that freebie and still went over the limits. They also withheld a levy used for national youth development, claiming it was OK because they had a youth team. Scummy behaviour.
But so hard done by.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9052 on: Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
This the annoying thing when they go on about how unfair the PL have been
Covid losses of £230m when their major loss of revenue  was gate receipts. They claimed more than any other team and the PL said that was OK.
A full season behind closed doors would only lose them £18m
They got that freebie and still went over the limits. They also withheld a levy used for national youth development, claiming it was OK because they had a youth team. Scummy behaviour.
But so hard done by.


The shops around the pit lost more money than these lying c*nts did.



Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9053 on: Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:27:43 pm
The shops around the pit lost more money than these lying c*nts did.


Theyll lose a lot more when Everton move to the shitter bowl.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9054 on: Yesterday at 07:31:13 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 05:51:40 pm
It'd be cheaper for them to go to a BDSM gaff and get tortured for 90 mins. Same thing really.
I can tell you that getting your balls kicked in by a latex-clad goddess is infinitely more pleasurable than watching Everton. Trust me.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9055 on: Yesterday at 07:33:24 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:13 pm
I can tell you that getting your balls kicked in by a latex-clad goddess is infinitely more pleasurable than watching Everton. Trust me.

  ;) ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9056 on: Yesterday at 07:34:01 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 07:28:42 pm
Theyll lose a lot more when Everton move to the shitter bowl.

I know and the c*nts haven't even given them a thought.

For a location, BMD is almost as bad as the Riverside.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9057 on: Yesterday at 07:35:21 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:31:13 pm
I can tell you that getting your balls kicked in by a latex-clad goddess is infinitely more pleasurable than watching Everton. Trust me.

Speaks the voice of experience.

You're a right one you, dogging and BDSM
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9058 on: Yesterday at 07:35:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
This the annoying thing when they go on about how unfair the PL have been
Covid losses of £230m when their major loss of revenue  was gate receipts. They claimed more than any other team and the PL said that was OK.
A full season behind closed doors would only lose them £18m
They got that freebie and still went over the limits. They also withheld a levy used for national youth development, claiming it was OK because they had a youth team. Scummy behaviour.
But so hard done by.

They should have been deducted points in the seasons they stayed up by the skin of their teeth. The PL let them get away with murder (or fraud anyway).
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9059 on: Yesterday at 07:39:50 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:35:21 pm
Speaks the voice of experience.

You're a right one you, dogging and BDSM
But my biggest crime was watching Everton.  ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9060 on: Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:39:50 pm
But my biggest crime was watching Everton.  ;)

No, that was your punishment, ya fucking perv ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9061 on: Yesterday at 08:09:36 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:51:52 pm
No, that was your punishment, ya fucking perv ;D
;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9062 on: Yesterday at 10:27:36 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 03:48:29 pm

No chance


From where?, I'd say an extra £6m plus gig and conference money (which will be peanuts given the Echo Arena)
That was my point. I chose 2 clubs, traditionally outside the top 6, with larger capacity stadiums holding at or over BMDs capacity. Those clubs are not even generating £50m from matchday revenue, and as Fromola said, West Ham have had a bit of Europe in their figures, as well as Sullivan saying they dont make that much more than Upton Park.

Ive seen so many comments from Everton fans who assume the new ground will be a game changer for them, based on these comparisons, it wont. I can see them doubling Goodison revenue, which isnt difficult, but that will still need a huge increase in prices along with more and more expensive corporate packages.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9063 on: Yesterday at 10:50:30 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 07:11:08 pm
This the annoying thing when they go on about how unfair the PL have been
Covid losses of £230m when their major loss of revenue  was gate receipts. They claimed more than any other team and the PL said that was OK.



Bit unfair.

Ifithadn'thavebeenfercovid they'd have been able to sell Richarli-laa for £200m

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9064 on: Today at 12:39:53 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 04:59:54 pm
Ok, put them out of OUR misery then!


They really are in a lose/lose situation. They can't keep prices as they are because they need to pay for the stadium, but if they jack the prices up people will just stop going.
But they do have free boos.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #9065 on: Today at 02:32:18 am »
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on Today at 12:39:53 am
But they do have free boos.

Well they're always in a boos/boos situation.
