Quote from: Red Beret on January 21, 2024, 07:14:49 pm


Liverpool Football Club - making Evertonians miserable across three centuries.

I think we should all buy it so whenever he taps his card, hell know its redshite money.
So, Bramley Moore is costing £760m (at least) and has a capacity of 52,888


Everton average around 39,000 per game (to be fair they are usually full or thereabouts) and, given match day income for their last full season was £15.6m (including cup money in a season where they probably bettered their average performance, 6 games)


So, c800,000 attendances generating about £20 per fan


Let's assume


1. Their cup performance in 21/22 is repeated
2. They fill their new ground every game
3. They do not increase prices
4. Corporate income is not greatly increased from current (why would it?)


That would generate around £6m extra a season


£760m divided by £6m is 127.


So, assuming an interest free loan to buy the stadium it will take 127 years to pay off the debt.


If the interest rate is 1% they will never pay it off (£7.6m interest a year)




Of course my assumptions may be wrong, they may have rich supporters who are refusing to go unless the lunch is improved or they may be putting prices up. I am assuming it is taken for granted that they have assumed in their plans that they will be winning the EFL and FA Cup and playing in the Champions League but that is not in any rational person's assumptions.
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:27:55 pm
...
I don't disagree but...

Concert venue = £500m
Hosting the occasional international match = £200m
Car boot Sundays = £50m

They'll have it paid off by next Christmas.
I''d be amazed if they can even fill a 52k stadium. They only fill Goodison with cut price ticket deals. How are they going to find another 13k people who will take that up at current prices?
Dont forget all the cruise ships coming up the Mersey with the rich tourists, theyll be straight in the stadium to buy a replica cuckoo clock.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:32:45 pm
I''d be amazed if they can even fill a 52k stadium. They only fill Goodison with cut price ticket deals. How are they going to find another 13k people who will be willing to freeze to death, whilst stinking of shite, and will take that up at current prices?
Fixed for you.
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 02:38:30 pm
Fixed for you.

Will they freeze or be bored to death first?
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 02:39:12 pm
Will they freeze or be bored to death first?
Either way, theyll stink of shit.
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 02:31:55 pm
I don't disagree but...

Concert venue = £500m
Hosting the occasional international match = £200m
Car boot Sundays = £50m

They'll have it paid off by next Christmas.

We've got this great venue - yes it right next to a shit works and fucking stinks, it's by the Mersey so its fucking freezing and its so tight around the place you cannot actually get the trucks in to put the show on, but its new and shinier than the redshites cobbled together shithole ;)

Administration may well come at an ideal time, if they can keep surviving 10 or 9 point deductions every year their future is bright.


They would be better taking a leaf out of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton's books. They are having fun this year and at least one of them will be back up next year, possibly all 3. Burnley and Sheff Utd had fun as well, more than they are having now.


Why pay £40 to see your team lose at home when you can pay the same and see them thrash Rotherham and the like. I bet Wrexham fans in L2 are happier than Everton fans in the PL
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:45:00 pm
I bet any fans in any division are happier than Everton fans in the PL

Edited the last part of your post for accuracy
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:45:00 pm
Administration may well come at an ideal time, if they can keep surviving 10 or 9 point deductions every year their future is bright.


They would be better taking a leaf out of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton's books. They are having fun this year and at least one of them will be back up next year, possibly all 3. Burnley and Sheff Utd had fun as well, more than they are having now.


Why pay £40 to see your team lose at home when you can pay the same and see them thrash Rotherham and the like. I bet Wrexham fans in L2 are happier than Everton fans in the PL

Pretty much a given. There's bound to be a joke in there somewhere about Everton and Deadpool
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 02:45:00 pm
Administration may well come at an ideal time, if they can keep surviving 10 or 9 point deductions every year their future is bright.


They would be better taking a leaf out of Leicester, Leeds and Southampton's books. They are having fun this year and at least one of them will be back up next year, possibly all 3. Burnley and Sheff Utd had fun as well, more than they are having now.


Why pay £40 to see your team lose at home when you can pay the same and see them thrash Rotherham and the like. I bet Wrexham fans in L2 are happier than Everton fans in the PL

Problem is all of those had better financials, or started to fix them before going down, so put themselves in a position to bounce right back up.

I'm not sure Everton could sort all their issues just this summer, and they'd likely either have to decimate the club to even get close to meeting EFL's financial rules, or face more penalties.
Re: ticket prices at BMD.

Wasn't there a video from Mister Drone where he had someone with a ST at Goodison in the semi corporate area. He had gone on a tour of BMD, was given a virtual tour of where his new seat would be. They wanted him to "pre order" and put down a deposit to pick his seat out.

Iirc, his seat in a similar area was double what he was paying at Goodison.
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:06:24 pm
Re: ticket prices at BMD.

Wasn't there a video from Mister Drone where he had someone with a ST at Goodison in the semi corporate area. He had gone on a tour of BMD, was given a virtual tour of where his new seat would be. They wanted him to "pre order" and put down a deposit to pick his seat out.

Iirc, his seat in a similar area was double what he was paying at Goodison.

Mate of mine is in a mixed marriage like me, his wife is a Gooner (as it one of his sons ffs) and as he lives down south, he had ST's at Highbury in the North Bank. He got corporate seats at the Emirates, to entertain clients and go the game and he had to buy them for 3 years - £120k it cost. I know the shitworks stadium won't be the same, but given Evertons propensity for gambling on/spending based on future income, I can see them pulling something similar, 3 years up front.
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:13:03 pm
Mate of mine is in a mixed marriage like me, his wife is a Gooner (as it one of his sons ffs) and as he lives down south, he had ST's at Highbury in the North Bank. He got corporate seats at the Emirates, to entertain clients and go the game and he had to buy them for 3 years - £120k it cost. I know the shitworks stadium won't be the same, but given Evertons propensity for gambling on/spending based on future income, I can see them pulling something similar, 3 years up front.

Not sure how people are going to find £300 if they decide to do that.
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:40:37 pm
Not sure how people are going to find £300 if they decide to do that.

PayDay loan from 777 obviously
Quote from: JRed on Today at 02:33:48 pm
Dont forget all the cruise ships coming up the Mersey with the rich tourists, theyll be straight in the stadium to buy a replica cuckoo clock.

They missed a trick there.
They could have left an entire side of the stadium open, so ships could dock alongside for the cruise punters to watch the match.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:00:50 pm
They missed a trick there.
They could have left an entire side of the stadium open, so ships could dock alongside for the cruise punters to watch the match.

They still could, all it'd take is a ship on the move, a high spring tide, and storm Derek (or some such) blowing a hoolie and the SS Boooooooo could be the new West stand.
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 04:15:36 pm
They still could, all it'd take is a ship on the move, a high spring tide, and storm Derek (or some such) blowing a hoolie and the SS Boooooooo could be the new West stand.

It would have to be a redshite storm, something like storm Kenny
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 04:15:36 pm
They still could, all it'd take is a ship on the move, a high spring tide, and storm Derek (or some such) blowing a hoolie and the SS Boooooooo could be the new West stand.
Now I get it! This is one massive insurance scam. Get a massive payout on the claim and then stay at Goodison.
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 04:00:50 pm
They missed a trick there.
They could have left an entire side of the stadium open, so ships could dock alongside for the cruise punters to watch the match.


Hands up,


Coach to the Lakes
Tour of Liverpool
Coach to Chester
Anfield Stadium Tour
Watch Everton






What, no-one for Everton?
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 04:20:01 pm

Hands up,


Coach to the Lakes
Tour of Liverpool
Coach to Chester
Anfield Stadium Tour
Watch Everton






What, no-one for Everton?


Visit the Bitter Bowl and breathe in the stench of turds.

Thanks, but Ill do a Beatles tour instead.
They are fucking obsessed with the idea that something will go disastrously wont and that we will steal their stadium from them.

Its such an utterly bizarre fantasy.

Why would we what such a small stadium? So badly designed for access?


Its a joke.
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:08:07 pm
They are fucking obsessed with the idea that something will go disastrously wont and that we will steal their stadium from them.

Its such an utterly bizarre fantasy.

Why would we what such a small stadium? So badly designed for access?


Its a joke.

Fucking knobheads - we've just spent a fucking fortune on making Anfield a 61,000 seat stadium - they must have serious paranoia issues if they think we'd want their shithole
You could understand their fears if there was actually something good about their stadium, but there's just nothing positive about it for us since we have already overhauled our own stadium, making it a larger capacity, vastly superior history, far better access, avoiding the bitter cold of winds coming off the river and very importantly, avoiding the stench.
Liverpool Ladies might need a stadium of their own.
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 07:36:33 pm
You could understand their fears if there was actually something good about their stadium, but there's just nothing positive about it for us since we have already overhauled our own stadium, making it a larger capacity, vastly superior history, far better access, avoiding the bitter cold of winds coming off the river, avoiding the stench and very importantly, a full trophy cabinet with no cuckoo clocks

Fixed for accuracy
