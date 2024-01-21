So, Bramley Moore is costing £760m (at least) and has a capacity of 52,888





Everton average around 39,000 per game (to be fair they are usually full or thereabouts) and, given match day income for their last full season was £15.6m (including cup money in a season where they probably bettered their average performance, 6 games)





So, c800,000 attendances generating about £20 per fan





Let's assume





1. Their cup performance in 21/22 is repeated

2. They fill their new ground every game

3. They do not increase prices

4. Corporate income is not greatly increased from current (why would it?)





That would generate around £6m extra a season





£760m divided by £6m is 127.





So, assuming an interest free loan to buy the stadium it will take 127 years to pay off the debt.





If the interest rate is 1% they will never pay it off (£7.6m interest a year)









Of course my assumptions may be wrong, they may have rich supporters who are refusing to go unless the lunch is improved or they may be putting prices up. I am assuming it is taken for granted that they have assumed in their plans that they will be winning the EFL and FA Cup and playing in the Champions League but that is not in any rational person's assumptions.