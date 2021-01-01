« previous next »
red_Mark1980

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:26:58 pm
disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:55:48 pm
Nearly crying actual tears from the existence of that book. They are truly special.

"During his 60 years supporting the club, Bob has witnessed many key matches that have punctuated Everton's decline, such as the 1971 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool, as well as experiencing the hope of a possible reverse in the 1980s when he attended winning cup finals at home and in Europe. Along the way, he reflects on some of the major events and eras he lived through - from the Vietnam War, to the Thatcher years, to 9/11."

I see they're making themselves out to be the victims of every major world conflict again, then. Wonder how many times the word Heysel is mentioned in that.

It's shite like that , that gives the actual sound Evertonians a bad name.

Two mates of mine are blues, but they are the exception to most you'll meet in or outside the city.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:33:45 pm
Redsnappa on Yesterday at 09:44:38 am
Out tomorrow. A blockbuster of a book.

I expect it to be a bestseller among Blue and Red.  ;D



Is this actually real or has someone managed to con Amazon that its a real book and not jarg?

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Liverpool-Football-Club-Ruined-Life/dp/1801506663
Yosser0_0

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 01:57:16 pm
disgraced cake on Yesterday at 12:57:39 pm
Classic thread and those Amazon reviews  :lmao

Can't quote or paste it in here but that edited DVD cover for post #22010  :lmao :lmao

wilkev4 - 5.0 out of 5 stars
Reviewed in the United Kingdom on 19 March 2012

Thank You Mr Moyes
What a fantastic DVD, the last 10 years have been some of the best seen at Everton. Although he hasn't won any trophies, except for the Everton Cup (great memories) the ride over the last 10 years has been great.The 2003/04 season was just brilliant, to get 39 points and stay up with such a low points total has to be one of the greatest achievements by any manager.
The 04/05 season was even better to finish 4th above Liverpool, it was great, somehow though they managed to luckily win the Champions League and overshadow us again.
Bringing in Per Kroldrup the following season was a master stroke and if it hadn't been for Collina he would have helped us win the Champions League in 05/06.
The 08/09 season was one of the best. Knocking Liverpool out of the Cup, it's just a shame that on the DVD you don't see the goal as it goes to the adverts. Then Everton got to the final and where the FA Cup Winners for a whole 21 minutes, if only it hadn't been for Drogba and Lampard.
And finally the 10/11 season was when Moysie finally brought sexy football back to Everton. Them pink away shirts where hot.
Thank you Mr Moyes for a fantastic 10 years, here's to another 10.
David Moyes is a football genius.

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Everton-David-Moyes-Ten-DVD/dp/B007IT89IQ/ref=cm_cr_arp_d_product_top?ie=UTF8#customerReviews

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87920.msg10050772#msg10050772
disgraced cake

  Seis Veces
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:15:49 pm
What a long strange trip it's been, ten years ago we were a nothing club, going nowhere, with no trophies for seven years and known for playing some of the most eye-gougingly awful football the professional game has ever witnessed. Moyes has turned it all around.

Extra's include:
Ten in Ten - "Moysey's ten favourite long balls, one for every season in charge. Includes Alan Stubbs landing one in the river at Shrewsbury"
Throw In's We Should've Won - "David debates the worst decision's given against EFC in his time in charge"
The People's Club's People - "Moyes heads to Wales to meet some of Everton's biggest fans to discuss the highs and lows of the past years"
2005, Europe at Our Feet - "Relive one of the most exciting times to be an Everton fan in recent memory, the trip to the ground before the Champions League defeat at home to Villerreal"

Tobelius

  We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:24:35 pm
disgraced cake on Yesterday at 03:15:49 pm
What a long strange trip it's been, ten years ago we were a nothing club, going nowhere, with no trophies for seven years and known for playing some of the most eye-gougingly awful football the professional game has ever witnessed. Moyes has turned it all around.

Extra's include:
Ten in Ten - "Moysey's ten favourite long balls, one for every season in charge. Includes Alan Stubbs landing one in the river at Shrewsbury"
Throw In's We Should've Won - "David debates the worst decision's given against EFC in his time in charge"
The People's Club's People - "Moyes heads to Wales to meet some of Everton's biggest fans to discuss the highs and lows of the past years"
2005, Europe at Our Feet - "Relive one of the most exciting times to be an Everton fan in recent memory, the trip to the ground before the Champions League defeat at home to Villerreal"

 :lmao 2017 home game vs Lyon 'Witness us throwing everything at them,even our kids.Alas we still lost.'
12C

  The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
Tobelius on Yesterday at 03:24:35 pm
:lmao 2017 home game vs Lyon 'Witness us throwing everything at them,even our kids.Alas we still lost.'

Post Moyes that one
Tobelius

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 03:57:58 pm
12C on Yesterday at 03:52:40 pm
Post Moyes that one

Yeah it was realised after posting.
boots

  Klopptimistic
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 05:34:00 pm
 :lmao :lmao
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:14:49 pm


Liverpool Football Club - making Evertonians miserable across three centuries.
only6times

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 07:59:46 pm
Is the follow up titled "They painted L.F.C on my dog!" ?
JRed

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 08:08:43 pm
Follow up title I wish I was born a red, instead
elbow

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
From the Amazon blurb:

"My planned second book will look at how the club has gradually been eclipsed as the dominant footballing force on Merseyside by Liverpool."

"Gradually eclipsed!"

  :D
rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
elbow on Yesterday at 09:54:39 pm
"Gradually eclipsed!"

  :D

When was this the 1930s? ;D Ifithadntbeenferthewar
thaddeus

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:38:26 am
rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:01:43 pm
When was this the 1930s? ;D Ifithadntbeenferthewar
They had more league titles than us in 1963 when they had six to our five, and they had two FA Cups to our zero.

We had seven league titles by 1966 though and they've never been ahead since.  It took until 1992 for us to get ahead on FA Cups but we've pulled clear since.  European honours are incredibly one-sided.

My dad (born 1950) grew up as a red in a family of blues and he always tells it that his childhood was spent getting loads of stick from all the blues.  We shouldn't underestimate what Shanks did to shift the power balance to us!
kaesarsosei

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 09:56:25 am
Regardless of any further points deductions, I was excited to notice that Luton's relatively improved form has seen them drag Everton back into the relegation discussion. A few weeks ago I was sure Everton would be safe.
upthereds1993

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:13:30 am
Solomon Grundy on Yesterday at 08:28:24 am
The carry-on from this lot. :lmao They're loving it all, by the way. It's the most relevant they've felt in decades.

Completely true. That's the reason for the unhinged witch hunt they waged against Carragher. Just desperate for a primetime segment on MNF. Years crying about their MOTD slots also back this up
