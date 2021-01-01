What a long strange trip it's been, ten years ago we were a nothing club, going nowhere, with no trophies for seven years and known for playing some of the most eye-gougingly awful football the professional game has ever witnessed. Moyes has turned it all around.
Extra's include:
Ten in Ten - "Moysey's ten favourite long balls, one for every season in charge. Includes Alan Stubbs landing one in the river at Shrewsbury"
Throw In's We Should've Won - "David debates the worst decision's given against EFC in his time in charge"
The People's Club's People - "Moyes heads to Wales to meet some of Everton's biggest fans to discuss the highs and lows of the past years"
2005, Europe at Our Feet - "Relive one of the most exciting times to be an Everton fan in recent memory, the trip to the ground before the Champions League defeat at home to Villerreal"