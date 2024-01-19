Nearly crying actual tears from the existence of that book. They are truly special.



"During his 60 years supporting the club, Bob has witnessed many key matches that have punctuated Everton's decline, such as the 1971 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool, as well as experiencing the hope of a possible reverse in the 1980s when he attended winning cup finals at home and in Europe. Along the way, he reflects on some of the major events and eras he lived through - from the Vietnam War, to the Thatcher years, to 9/11."



I see they're making themselves out to be the victims of every major world conflict again, then. Wonder how many times the word Heysel is mentioned in that.