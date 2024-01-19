« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8880 on: January 19, 2024, 11:33:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on January 19, 2024, 09:34:35 am
As far as I know yes, as they have to try and pay off as many of the creditors as they can.

I've still got this mad suspicion, like the Mafia do when they lend a business money they can't repay and then take the business, 777 have negotiated some way of transferring ownership to bypass the fit and proper owner test. Not sure if this is even possible, but if it was I could see Moshi and 777 pulling that kind of stunt

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on January 19, 2024, 11:25:19 pm
Don't they then torch the place for the insurance money after they've bled it dry?  :-\

Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8881 on: Yesterday at 12:26:42 am
Quote from: rob1966 on January 19, 2024, 09:34:35 am
As far as I know yes, as they have to try and pay off as many of the creditors as they can.

I've still got this mad suspicion, like the Mafia do when they lend a business money they can't repay and then take the business, 777 have negotiated some way of transferring ownership to bypass the fit and proper owner test. Not sure if this is even possible, but if it was I could see Moshi and 777 pulling that kind of stunt

Even if they do manage to circumvent the process that way, couldnt the PL just say alright, you can own Everton, but were giving them the boot in that case?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8882 on: Yesterday at 01:01:37 am
Quote from: Hazell on January 19, 2024, 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.

 :D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8883 on: Yesterday at 07:47:44 am
Quote from: Hazell on January 19, 2024, 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.
Youre a funny guy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8884 on: Yesterday at 08:02:18 am
Quote from: Hazell on January 19, 2024, 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.

As soon as Tosun comes in the front door you move him out the back and sell at a discount, you take a £27m player and sell him for fuck all, doesn't matter it's all profit
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8885 on: Yesterday at 08:09:10 am
Why dont you go fuck yourself, Richard Masters?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8886 on: Yesterday at 10:40:51 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 08:02:18 am
As soon as Tosun comes in the front door you move him out the back and sell at a discount, you take a £27m player and sell him for fuck all, doesn't matter it's all profit

:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8887 on: Yesterday at 11:05:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on January 19, 2024, 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.
🤣🤣
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8888 on: Yesterday at 12:41:11 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8889 on: Yesterday at 01:29:25 pm
Doucoure is a possibility as a replacement for Henderson.

That would be hilarious.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8890 on: Yesterday at 03:08:55 pm
Ask an Evertonian, weren't you part of the Big 5 when the Premier League was formed? Then why aren't you part of the sly 6 now? Await mental gymnastics for the answer.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8891 on: Yesterday at 04:30:59 pm
I so hope these go into administration. Theyre all bitter deluded gobshites.
If Everton were playing at the bottom of my garden, Id shut the curtains.

Bill Shankly

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8892 on: Yesterday at 04:34:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:29:25 pm
Doucoure is a possibility as a replacement for Henderson.

That would be hilarious.

Theyd probably get decent money from the Saudis and his wages are considerable too.

Win/win.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8893 on: Yesterday at 04:36:49 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 03:08:55 pm
Ask an Evertonian, weren't you part of the Big 5 when the Premier League was formed? Then why aren't you part of the sly 6 now? Await mental gymnastics for the answer.

Itll be something to do with us, thats for sure
Believer

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8894 on: Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Doucouré is 31? thought he was in mid 20s. deffo going to saudi for a big contract then
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8895 on: Today at 12:25:20 am
Quote from: btroom on Yesterday at 11:00:22 pm
Doucouré is 31? thought he was in mid 20s. deffo going to saudi for a big contract then

Injured his hammy. Out for a while.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8896 on: Today at 12:29:11 am
So I would assume Blues fans will be backing Forest to ensure they don't have 10 points deducted and drop to 10 points and save Everton's skin.
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8897 on: Today at 12:37:54 am
One might think Sheffield United, Burnley, Luton, Palace, Brentford, Fulham, and maybe Bournemouth are hoping the 10 point deductions stick on Everton and Forest.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8898 on: Today at 08:28:24 am
The carry-on from this lot. :lmao They're loving it all, by the way. It's the most relevant they've felt in decades.
Reply #8899 on: Today at 09:27:25 am
Quote from: Solomon Grundy on Today at 08:28:24 am
The carry-on from this lot. :lmao They're loving it all, by the way. It's the most relevant they've felt in decades.

It's a psychological affliction. I've seen it in individuals. A form of reverse vanity where somebody is virtually bragging about all the bad shit going on in their life and how badly others mistreat them. Any attention is better than none.

They're more relevant than Man City (which, to be fair, is only as it should be).
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8900 on: Today at 09:44:38 am
Out tomorrow. A blockbuster of a book.

I expect it to be a bestseller among Blue and Red.  ;D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8901 on: Today at 09:50:58 am
The audible is narrated by Phil McNulty
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8902 on: Today at 10:01:40 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:50:58 am
The audible is narrated by Phil McNulty

 ;D

Make it happen!
Reply #8903 on: Today at 10:25:10 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:44:38 am
Out tomorrow. A blockbuster of a book.

I expect it to be a bestseller among Blue and Red.  ;D



I felt stupid as I googled the title of that book to see if it was genuine. But I thought to myself, it is the Ev so you never know.

And there you have it, on sale tomorrow ;D
Rafa Benitez: "Ill always keep in my heart the good times Ive had here, the strong and loyal support of the fans in the tough times and the love from Liverpool. I have no words to thank you enough for all these years and I am very proud to say that I was your manager."

Reply #8904 on: Today at 10:49:13 am
I remember a quote by an Arsenal director saying they would never have left Highbury if they had known now big the tv deals would become.

Everton that.
bitter,not me.a granddad,but I'm not even 40

Reply #8905 on: Today at 10:52:34 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:44:38 am
Out tomorrow. A blockbuster of a book.

I expect it to be a bestseller among Blue and Red.  ;D



I bet Jordan Pickford can't wait to get his hands on this.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Reply #8906 on: Today at 11:02:03 am
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:29:11 am
So I would assume Blues fans will be backing Forest to ensure they don't have 10 points deducted and drop to 10 points and save Everton's skin.

There was a thing a while ago - noble cause - corruption.

Not sure of the definition but Forest accepting their deduction and keeping Everton up would seem to fit the bill - the PL is corrupt but its noble if Forest to lay down their PL status for Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8907 on: Today at 11:27:28 am
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 10:52:34 am
I bet Jordan Pickford can't wait to get his hands on this.
So long as they don't put it on the top shelf.
Reply #8908 on: Today at 11:36:51 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:25:10 am
I felt stupid as I googled the title of that book to see if it was genuine. But I thought to myself, it is the Ev so you never know.

And there you have it, on sale tomorrow ;D

The author is some retired teacher, his other book is 'Everton fans: born, not manufactured'. Doesn't bode well for the future generations if that was the education they were recieving...
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Reply #8909 on: Today at 11:37:10 am
Quote from: Spanish Al on Today at 10:25:10 am
I felt stupid as I googled the title of that book to see if it was genuine. But I thought to myself, it is the Ev so you never know.

And there you have it, on sale tomorrow ;D
Even after reading your post I still had to Google it to see if it was genuine.

It sums up their self-pitying mindset rather well though. The fact is, if anyone 'ruined their lives', it's their own club, not Liverpool. Decade after decade of terrible management. Suicidal marketing strategy. Insular, small-minded thinking. Inability to take responsibility for themselves. The list of incompetence and cock-ups is endless ... yet it's Liverpool who 'ruined their lives'.  ::)
Reply #8910 on: Today at 11:37:21 am
Lovely assist from Barry Crocker
Emily Hobhouse. Britain's finest.

Reply #8911 on: Today at 11:39:40 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:27:28 am
So long as they don't put it on the top shelf.

That joke is low hanging fruit.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Reply #8912 on: Today at 11:44:18 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:39:40 am
That joke is low hanging fruit.
Yet Pickford still can't reach it.
Reply #8913 on: Today at 11:45:33 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 09:50:58 am
The audible is narrated by Phil McNulty

Got a big "Parental Advisory" sticker on it
Fuck the Tories

Reply #8914 on: Today at 11:50:47 am
Quote from: Redsnappa on Today at 09:44:38 am
Out tomorrow. A blockbuster of a book.

I expect it to be a bestseller among Blue and Red.  ;D



This has potential for some quality pisstake reviews, ;D remember back when Everton released a 10 of 10 DVD [Everton's top 10 games in David Moyes 10 years as Everton manager, i can't believe it was that long ago] a load of us went on amazon & posted reviews taking the piss, some of the reviews were was hilarious. :lmao

Found that thread

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87920.msg10050772#msg10050772
Reply #8915 on: Today at 11:51:56 am
£13.89 on Amazon

Missed a trick there, I'd deffo would have paid £19.95 for it
Reply #8916 on: Today at 12:00:30 pm
They are so desperate to be seen as relevant.  ;D
Reply #8917 on: Today at 12:55:48 pm
Nearly crying actual tears from the existence of that book. They are truly special.

"During his 60 years supporting the club, Bob has witnessed many key matches that have punctuated Everton's decline, such as the 1971 FA Cup semi-final defeat to Liverpool, as well as experiencing the hope of a possible reverse in the 1980s when he attended winning cup finals at home and in Europe. Along the way, he reflects on some of the major events and eras he lived through - from the Vietnam War, to the Thatcher years, to 9/11."

I see they're making themselves out to be the victims of every major world conflict again, then. Wonder how many times the word Heysel is mentioned in that.
Reply #8918 on: Today at 12:57:39 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 11:50:47 am
This has potential for some quality pisstake reviews, ;D remember back when Everton released a 10 of 10 DVD [Everton's top 10 games in David Moyes 10 years as Everton manager, i can't believe it was that long ago] a load of us went on amazon & posted reviews taking the piss, some of the reviews were was hilarious. :lmao

Found that thread

https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=87920.msg10050772#msg10050772

Classic thread and those Amazon reviews  :lmao

Can't quote or paste it in here but that edited DVD cover for post #22010  :lmao :lmao
Reply #8919 on: Today at 12:59:14 pm
Ifithadnabeenforrussiainvadingukraine.
