Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:35 am
As far as I know yes, as they have to try and pay off as many of the creditors as they can.

I've still got this mad suspicion, like the Mafia do when they lend a business money they can't repay and then take the business, 777 have negotiated some way of transferring ownership to bypass the fit and proper owner test. Not sure if this is even possible, but if it was I could see Moshi and 777 pulling that kind of stunt

Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 11:25:19 pm
Don't they then torch the place for the insurance money after they've bled it dry?  :-\

Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:26:42 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:34:35 am
As far as I know yes, as they have to try and pay off as many of the creditors as they can.

I've still got this mad suspicion, like the Mafia do when they lend a business money they can't repay and then take the business, 777 have negotiated some way of transferring ownership to bypass the fit and proper owner test. Not sure if this is even possible, but if it was I could see Moshi and 777 pulling that kind of stunt

Even if they do manage to circumvent the process that way, couldnt the PL just say alright, you can own Everton, but were giving them the boot in that case?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:01:37 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.

 :D

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 07:47:44 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.
Youre a funny guy
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:02:18 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.

As soon as Tosun comes in the front door you move him out the back and sell at a discount, you take a £27m player and sell him for fuck all, doesn't matter it's all profit
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 08:09:10 am
Why dont you go fuck yourself, Richard Masters?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 10:40:51 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:02:18 am
As soon as Tosun comes in the front door you move him out the back and sell at a discount, you take a £27m player and sell him for fuck all, doesn't matter it's all profit

:lmao
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 11:05:26 am
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 11:33:07 pm
Business bad? Fuck you, pay me. Sold Richarlison for 'only' £60m? Fuck you, pay me. Deducted 10 points? Fuck you, pay me. Bad voodoo? Fuck you, pay me.
🤣🤣
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 12:41:11 pm
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 01:29:25 pm
Doucoure is a possibility as a replacement for Henderson.

That would be hilarious.
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 03:08:55 pm
Ask an Evertonian, weren't you part of the Big 5 when the Premier League was formed? Then why aren't you part of the sly 6 now? Await mental gymnastics for the answer.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:30:59 pm
I so hope these go into administration. Theyre all bitter deluded gobshites.
If Everton were playing at the bottom of my garden, Id shut the curtains.

Bill Shankly

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:34:44 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:29:25 pm
Doucoure is a possibility as a replacement for Henderson.

That would be hilarious.

Theyd probably get decent money from the Saudis and his wages are considerable too.

Win/win.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Today at 04:36:49 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:08:55 pm
Ask an Evertonian, weren't you part of the Big 5 when the Premier League was formed? Then why aren't you part of the sly 6 now? Await mental gymnastics for the answer.

Itll be something to do with us, thats for sure
Believer
