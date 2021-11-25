« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8840 on: Today at 09:46:04 am
rob1966:
As far as I know yes, as they have to try and pay off as many of the creditors as they can.

I've still got this mad suspicion, like the Mafia do when they lend a business money they can't repay and then take the business, 777 have negotiated some way of transferring ownership to bypass the fit and proper owner test. Not sure if this is even possible, but if it was I could see Moshi and 777 pulling that kind of stunt

Not that it would matter, but if Moshiri does something like this, surely he would be persona non grata in UK business circles? The amount of publicity around something like this would be absolutely toxic.
rossipersempre

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8841 on: Today at 09:55:42 am
Red Beret:
Not that it would matter, but if Moshiri does something like this, surely he would be persona non grata in UK business circles? The amount of publicity around something like this would be absolutely toxic.
As if he'll care about that from his Monaco domicile. Everyone significant knows he was only Usmanov's frontman anyway and the narrative he'll peddle is one of 'cutting his losses', which isn't that far from the truth. As for 'toxic publicity', I think outside of some rabid enclaves in North Wales, nobody beyond County Road gives the slightest fuck about Everton.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8842 on: Today at 10:27:43 am
thaddeus:
To be fair to The Echo they did at least have the decency to put the statement in quotation marks.  I'm certain Cllr Liam Robinson - presumably that's who they're quoting - has absolutely no power in this at all but it won't stop him swinging his dick around.


Even Everton's own survey disproves his idiotic comment, they had at the time the support of 25% of the city and while they might get some sympathy from reds who don't speak to blues regularly, they are still going to be well below even a majority being on their side.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8843 on: Today at 10:42:03 am
Brian Blessed:
And replying to wan, who says Moshiri should admit the 777 takeover isnt viable, so other potential buyers can step up.

Errr, what potential buyers? Its not like 777 won a bidding war.

If anyone else is interested in them, they won't care how long it takes for 777 to get told to get lost, anyone else who is interested will be looking to pick them up for a pittance once they go into administration.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8844 on: Today at 11:11:44 am
I had a thought about who actually owns the stadium company, thinking there might be a dodgy arrangement whereby Moshiri and others owned it separately, which would have kept it outside of any insolvency proceedings.

But no. It's owned by Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd, which in turn is owned by Everton Football Club Company Ltd in a fairly standard Parent Co - Subsidiary arrangement.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10719054/persons-with-significant-control


So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8845 on: Today at 11:18:06 am
Nobby Reserve:
I had a thought about who actually owns the stadium company, thinking there might be a dodgy arrangement whereby Moshiri and others owned it separately, which would have kept it outside of any insolvency proceedings.

But no. It's owned by Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd, which in turn is owned by Everton Football Club Company Ltd in a fairly standard Parent Co - Subsidiary arrangement.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10719054/persons-with-significant-control

But that link shows that Everton Football Club Company ceased on the 21st November 2021, the day after we thrashed Arsenal 4-0.

Something sinister going on and undoubtedly our fault.

Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8846 on: Today at 11:20:35 am
Skeeve:
If anyone else is interested in them, they won't care how long it takes for 777 to get told to get lost, anyone else who is interested will be looking to pick them up for a pittance once they go into administration.


Don't be so sure they'll get them for a pittance.

FA/PL rules insist that all 'football creditors' (players, transfer fees to other clubs, etc) are paid in full - or the club cannot compete in any English football competition. It's pretty unequivocal.

Given the (777 aside) lenders have reportedly all got charges over specific assets, these will take ownership of those assets in the event of any insolvency (that includes Administration), so there would be minimal non-player assets left to sell to raise money to pay 'football creditors'.

Depending on the Administration fitting in with a transfer window, Administrators could sell players - but you'd expect (hope!  ;D)  it would be at firesale prices, especially as they'd require an up-front payment - and use funds raised to pay off footballing creditors.

Otherwise, any prospective new owner would need to commit to paying all football creditors or they'd own a football club that couldn't play in any competitions.

Mahern

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8847 on: Today at 11:36:10 am
Nobby Reserve:
I had a thought about who actually owns the stadium company, thinking there might be a dodgy arrangement whereby Moshiri and others owned it separately, which would have kept it outside of any insolvency proceedings.

But no. It's owned by Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd, which in turn is owned by Everton Football Club Company Ltd in a fairly standard Parent Co - Subsidiary arrangement.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10719054/persons-with-significant-control




Shouldn't that be Houlding Company Ltd, might explain why it's all our fault.
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8848 on: Today at 11:36:21 am
So Howard Philips:
But that link shows that Everton Football Club Company ceased on the 21st November 2021, the day after we thrashed Arsenal 4-0.

Something sinister going on and undoubtedly our fault.


Sorry, I didn't explain very well.

Everton Football club Company Ltd ceased to be the immediate parent of Everton Stadium Development Ltd on 25/11/21, when Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd became the parent company of Everton Stadium Development Ltd.

Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd is wholly owned by Everton Football club Company Ltd.

Everton Football club Company Ltd is 94.1% owned by Blue Horizon Investments Ltd, which is registered in the Isle of Man (can't be paying tax on them profits, eh?  :lmao) and wholly owned by Moshilaa.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/11727444/persons-with-significant-control
Eeyore

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8849 on: Today at 11:45:16 am
Nobby Reserve:
I had a thought about who actually owns the stadium company, thinking there might be a dodgy arrangement whereby Moshiri and others owned it separately, which would have kept it outside of any insolvency proceedings.

But no. It's owned by Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd, which in turn is owned by Everton Football Club Company Ltd in a fairly standard Parent Co - Subsidiary arrangement.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/10719054/persons-with-significant-control




The interesting bit for me there is that they changed the articles of association regarding who they could and could not transfer shares in the company to. They did that in May of last year.

articles" border="0
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8850 on: Today at 11:46:05 am
Nobby Reserve:

Sorry, I didn't explain very well.

Everton Football club Company Ltd ceased to be the immediate parent of Everton Stadium Development Ltd on 25/11/21, when Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd became the parent company of Everton Stadium Development Ltd.

Everton Stadium Development Holding Company Ltd is wholly owned by Everton Football club Company Ltd.

Everton Football club Company Ltd is 94.1% owned by Blue Horizon Investments Ltd, which is registered in the Isle of Man (can't be paying tax on them profits, eh?  :lmao) and wholly owned by Moshilaa.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/11727444/persons-with-significant-control

Does that site also tell you whats been mortgaged and to who?
I think 777s loans were unsecured, which is a helluva risk to take on the chance you may get approval to take them over. 777 wont be writing off their loans even if they take over, they have borrowed the money in the first place. They will probably refinance and lump their loans onto the club like H&G did.
Son of Spion

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8851 on: Today at 11:46:47 am
Mahern:
Shouldn't that be Houlding Company Ltd, might explain why it's all our fault.
;D
12C

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8852 on: Today at 11:48:30 am
Eeyore:
The interesting bit for me there is that they changed the articles of association regarding who they could and could not transfer shares in the company to. They did that in May of last year.

articles" border="0
Almost as though they are preparing for the ground to be sold off/repossessed for non payment of loans?
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8853 on: Today at 11:52:47 am
12C:
Does that site also tell you whats been mortgaged and to who?
I think 777s loans were unsecured, which is a helluva risk to take on the chance you may get approval to take them over. 777 wont be writing off their loans even if they take over, they have borrowed the money in the first place. They will probably refinance and lump their loans onto the club like H&G did.


It lists the charges that have been p[laced on assets

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00036624/charges/YKi5Flcs1z49YGedu8vpHsV4eJY

But you need to click on each individual one and open the PDF to view the details of the charge
Nobby Reserve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8854 on: Today at 11:54:47 am
