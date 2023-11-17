They already have ring-fenced, guaranteed loans owed by the company that was set up as a vehicle to build the stadium. According to The Times the 777 loans are unsecured



https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/777-partners-could-walk-away-from-everton-deal-if-delays-continue-pbgvw9v0m



I think (and this is relying on the memory of an old man who enjoyed the rave scene more than he should have) that the issue with many of their loans is they become immediately due if there is a change of ownership of the club.



P+S are the least of Everton's problems.



It is the opposite of that. The Stadium development company has no debts whatsoever. One of the main reasons Everton failed P&SR is because the loans are secured against the Club and not the Stadium.Moshiri has funded the stadium with interest-free loans whilst loading the Club with payday loans from Rights and Media.They could end up in a Coventry situation in which a dodgy consortium SISU bought the Club and Mike Ashley ended up owning the ground.Their biggest problem is not likely to be P&SR problems but the years it could take for the legal action to take place regarding who owns what and who is owed what. They have borrowed money all over the place and it will be almost impossible to decide who ends up with their assets.