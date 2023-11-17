« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:28:38 pm
If 777 are smart they will have secured those loans against BMD. They almost certainly know they will not get the go-ahead to buy Everton. They could then call in the loan and end up owning BMD.

They already have ring-fenced, guaranteed loans owed by the company that was set up as a vehicle to build the stadium. According to The Times the 777 loans are unsecured  :o

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/777-partners-could-walk-away-from-everton-deal-if-delays-continue-pbgvw9v0m

I think (and this is relying on the memory of an old man who enjoyed the rave scene more than he should have) that the issue with many of their loans is they become immediately due if there is a change of ownership of the club.

P+S are the least of Everton's problems.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 03:56:02 pm
I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up

Yeah it looks like they fucked up but even then, the PL still allowed them to capitalise £40m and remove them from PSR calculations (point 28), provided they got their house in order.

And the Premier League summed up the reason why they still failed to meet PSR, citing specifically it wasn't due to the costs of the stadium development:

137. It helps to stand back from all the detail that has been put before us and to see
the overall picture. Evertons PSR difficulties are not attributable to the costs
of the stadium development. Those costs were excluded from the PSR
calculation in respect of the period before planning permission was granted
by reason of the 13 August 2021 agreement, and thereafter by the ability to
capitalise relevant costs by the application of FRS 102. The cause of
Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its
purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it
finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the
projected 6th  causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million). Evertons
understandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace the
non-existent mid field, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chances
with its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 million
threshold by £19.5 million.
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 05:38:57 pm
A bit like this.



Notice how many of the snakes are on redshite squares.  ;)

Only went as far as the first snake, no way they make it past 32 points...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:29:09 pm
Only went as far as the first snake, no way they make it past 32 points...
from 32 down to 10 you say? Sounds like the total of their two deductions coming off their total.

12 pt deduction for a second infringement sounds about right.
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Yesterday at 05:29:35 pm
They've appealed the punishment for the last breach (not the verdict, as they admitted it in the end). That is due to be decided end of Feb/early March.
Any further punishment will be decided after that.
While technically possible that the league playing season could be over, relegation is not formalised until sometime in June, when the (until now) 3 clubs finishing bottom after the playing season hand back their certificates.

So it is possible that a scenario could develop whereby the Ev have the initial deduction reduced to 5 points, escape automatic relegation but then have a further 15 point deduction applied, sending them down instead of one of the others.

Thing is, they will almost certainly appeal the second points deduction as well - especially if the first deduction gets reduced. That appeal will almost certainly not conclude until the 24/25 season has started, so they could easily put the points deduction off if push comes to shove - which will really piss off the relegated clubs (again) if that deduction could have sent Everton down.

What are the chances Everton win their appeal, I wonder? It would surely leave the whole process fatally damaged?  Abu Dhabi and Saudicastle will be watching closely, as points deductions are the only punishments that can really hurt them.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: courty61 on Yesterday at 04:36:19 pm
Would have to read again but didn't they allow them to use in the end or say if they improve they could? Cant recall.

Also as SLBSN states on twitter, despite being a City fan is very knowledgeable on this, they didn't argue they didn't breach PSR. In the end they agreed, bar a few million that the PL were correct in their calculations.

The PL later made an agreement around the interest in the pre planning permission phase - which arose because they wanted to build in UNESCO site and the hoops to jump through are greater than if you want to build I , say, Croxteth or Kirkby.

This is dealt with in para 28 of the report and basically allows the inclusion if the pre planning permission costs subject to certain conditions.


Edit - bit if a repeat from some of the posts above but I bet theres more people on here whove read and understood the report than there were at Goodison last night.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:46:19 pm by So Howard Philips »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm
Yeah it looks like they fucked up but even then, the PL still allowed them to capitalise £40m and remove them from PSR calculations (point 28), provided they got their house in order.

And the Premier League summed up the reason why they still failed to meet PSR, citing specifically it wasn't due to the costs of the stadium development:

137. It helps to stand back from all the detail that has been put before us and to see
the overall picture. Evertons PSR difficulties are not attributable to the costs
of the stadium development. Those costs were excluded from the PSR
calculation in respect of the period before planning permission was granted
by reason of the 13 August 2021 agreement, and thereafter by the ability to
capitalise relevant costs by the application of FRS 102. The cause of
Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its
purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it
finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the
projected 6th  causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million). Evertons
understandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace the
non-existent mid field, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chances
with its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 million
threshold by £19.5 million.

Cheers I missed that bit

The bolded part needs ramming at them and the media, its their own fault for poor decisons and basing stuff on rainbows and unicorns - fuck me, these are as bad and thick as Brexiteers :butt
Fuck the Tories

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 06:38:51 pm
Thing is, they will almost certainly appeal the second points deduction as well - especially if the first deduction gets reduced. That appeal will almost certainly not conclude until the 24/25 season has started, so they could easily put the points deduction off if push comes to shove - which will really piss off the relegated clubs (again) if that deduction could have sent Everton down.

What are the chances Everton win their appeal, I wonder? It would surely leave the whole process fatally damaged?  Abu Dhabi and Saudicastle will be watching closely, as points deductions are the only punishments that can really hurt them.

The whole thing will be done and dusted a few days after the final game, it's what was voted for to prevent this sort of shit dragging on into the following season
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:44:18 pm
The whole thing will be done and dusted a few days after the final game, it's what was voted for to prevent this sort of shit dragging on into the following season

It cannot be too soon!
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Messaging a bluenose mate, I had a spelling autocorrected in the message by the phone.
I typed FFS in frustration, and the phone autocorrected it to FFP.

Hes now blocked me. 🤷‍♂️
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
As they seem to be saying the final verdict will be a few days after the end of the season, it has to be terrible news for Everton - clearly no one is daft enough to give them the bad news while there are still games to play and opportunities for civil unrest from the blue hordes. If they have a final day escape and then get another deduction and get relegated it would be Utopia.
Quote from: CHOPPER on Yesterday at 07:38:01 pm
Messaging a bluenose mate, I had a spelling autocorrected in the message by the phone.
I typed FFS in frustration, and the phone autocorrected it to FFP.

Hes now blocked me. 🤷‍♂️
:lmao
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm
Yeah it looks like they fucked up but even then, the PL still allowed them to capitalise £40m and remove them from PSR calculations (point 28), provided they got their house in order.

And the Premier League summed up the reason why they still failed to meet PSR, citing specifically it wasn't due to the costs of the stadium development:

137. It helps to stand back from all the detail that has been put before us and to see
the overall picture. Evertons PSR difficulties are not attributable to the costs
of the stadium development. Those costs were excluded from the PSR
calculation in respect of the period before planning permission was granted
by reason of the 13 August 2021 agreement, and thereafter by the ability to
capitalise relevant costs by the application of FRS 102. The cause of
Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its
purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it
finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the
projected 6th  causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million). Evertons
understandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace the
non-existent mid field, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chances
with its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 million
threshold by £19.5 million.

Did Moshiri really say they had a non existent midfield, or was that added by Hazell? If it was mosh, I wonder how much hed spent on it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:06:15 pm
Did Moshiri really say they had a non existent midfield, or was that added by Hazell? If it was mosh, I wonder how much hed spent on it.

Mosh said it, that's in the official report
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:06:15 pm
Did Moshiri really say they had a non existent midfield, or was that added by Hazell? If it was mosh, I wonder how much hed spent on it.

Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 08:12:40 pm
Mosh said it, that's in the official report

Yeah he did ;D

https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2023/11/17/49989e4e-01a2-44f9-a012-c3a31ae5536b/2023-11-17-Premier-League-v-Everton-FC-Decision-for-Publication.pdf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 08:06:15 pm
Did Moshiri really say they had a non existent midfield, or was that added by Hazell? If it was mosh, I wonder how much hed spent on it.

He did and it's still one of my favourite little bits of the whole situation.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
No midfield, but they had half a dozen #10s.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:29:12 pm



No it's not.

and, hasn't Frankie Boyle gone grey and bald quickly
I think they meant Rhyl, not Liverpool.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
The quarter is behind Everton.

Everyone else is ahead of them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 01:29:12 pm



No it's not.

and, hasn't Frankie Boyle gone grey and bald quickly
If it's in a pantomime sense, it is.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Ive just caught up with this thread.    Surely,  it will be best for The Shite, to just take the punishment and got into
Administration.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Of course we're behind them. That's the best place to shove them off the cliff.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: moondog on Yesterday at 07:40:22 pm
As they seem to be saying the final verdict will be a few days after the end of the season, it has to be terrible news for Everton - clearly no one is daft enough to give them the bad news while there are still games to play and opportunities for civil unrest from the blue hordes. If they have a final day escape and then get another deduction and get relegated it would be Utopia.
No, it's the appeal (if any) that will be held by a date a few days after the end of the season.
The verdict on the charges will be decided by the end of April, from memory, which means that any further deduction will probab ly result in the civil unrest you forecast.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
No, it's the appeal (if any) that will be held by a date a few days after the end of the season.
The verdict on the charges will be decided by the end of April, from memory, which means that any further deduction will probab ly result in the civil unrest you forecast.

Theyll class it as civil disobedience and a justified rebellion against an unfair and iniquitous conspiracy against them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
No, it's the appeal (if any) that will be held by a date a few days after the end of the season.
The verdict on the charges will be decided by the end of April, from memory, which means that any further deduction will probab ly result in the civil unrest you forecast.
They really need to find a way to fasttrack these decisions and appeals.  From the outside it doesn't seem that complicated; did a club overspend by more than the permitted amount and, if so, what are the mitigating circumstances?  It shouldn't take months for a panel to decide if a club is trying it on or not.

They have at least moved in the right direction this season.  Had they been similarly efficient last season then there's no way Everton would have finished outside the relegation places.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Regarding the new charges, a decision from the independent commission is expected to be delivered within 12 weeks - by early April.

However, both clubs would be entitled to lodge an appeal and this is where things could get messy.

The Premier League's backstop date for appeals is May 24, but that is five days after the final round of fixtures in the 2023/24 season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: RayPhilAlan on Yesterday at 09:38:20 pm
No, it's the appeal (if any) that will be held by a date a few days after the end of the season.
The verdict on the charges will be decided by the end of April, from memory, which means that any further deduction will probab ly result in the civil unrest you forecast.




I stand corrected, the end of April might mean them dropping into the relegation zone and providing us the now annual last day hopes.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 11:08:17 pm
Regarding the new charges, a decision from the independent commission is expected to be delivered within 12 weeks - by early April.

However, both clubs would be entitled to lodge an appeal and this is where things could get messy.

The Premier League's backstop date for appeals is May 24, but that is five days after the final round of fixtures in the 2023/24 season.

That date may be correct, I forget, but it is after the season ends, when the club. Come together and decide who will be admitted for the following season.

Not particularly for you, but for all. this is a great breakdown of the charges Everton and Forest face, consequences, dates and why its so different from the Man City case. Well worth showing to any Blue you know thats complaining. Its a short podcast by journalists actually knowledgable about the situation.

https://youtu.be/ngdOyZuVe28
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Hazell on Yesterday at 06:26:38 pm



137. It helps to stand back from all the detail that has been put before us and to see
the overall picture. Evertons PSR difficulties are not attributable to the costs
of the stadium development. Those costs were excluded from the PSR
calculation in respect of the period before planning permission was granted
by reason of the 13 August 2021 agreement, and thereafter by the ability to
capitalise relevant costs by the application of FRS 102. The cause of
Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its
purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it
finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the
projected 6th  causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million).
threshold by £19.5 million.

2021/22 was the season when Rafa took over as manager and was given no money to spend. As good as Rafa is, even he could not have worked miracles on that squad.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I assume the legal case relating to the relegated clubs is waiting for the appeal to finish, they are appealing the points deduction are they not so the case for those clubs still stands therefore?
so
Failed 2021 FFP-10 points
Failed 2022 FFP-???
Sued by 3 clubs-£m
777 Bid fails-Must pay off 777 loans
Adminstration-10 pointsDefault on wages?

Sell off what is built of BMD to developer to rent back
Sell off assets (Players)
The clubs taking them to court will be keen to do that before 777 call in their loans or there won't be any money left
What a mess

Have I missed anything?

 
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yes. What makes you think they could afford to rent BMD if they go into admin?

Red (shite) flags saying that thing is going to be a white elephant at best, an unfinished white elephant at worst.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Presumably administrators have to take the best deal on the table?

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:28:03 am
Presumably administrators have to take the best deal on the table?


so, theyll knock it down?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
We should buy it and rent it to someone, Marine? Peppercorn rent plus gigs
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I wouldn't buy the BMD stadium. To near the salt water. It's going to have upkeep issues. And be a money pit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: jacobs chains on Yesterday at 06:02:00 pm
They already have ring-fenced, guaranteed loans owed by the company that was set up as a vehicle to build the stadium. According to The Times the 777 loans are unsecured  :o

https://www.thetimes.co.uk/article/777-partners-could-walk-away-from-everton-deal-if-delays-continue-pbgvw9v0m

I think (and this is relying on the memory of an old man who enjoyed the rave scene more than he should have) that the issue with many of their loans is they become immediately due if there is a change of ownership of the club.

P+S are the least of Everton's problems.

It is the opposite of that. The Stadium development company has no debts whatsoever. One of the main reasons Everton failed P&SR is because the loans are secured against the Club and not the Stadium.

Moshiri has funded the stadium with interest-free loans whilst loading the Club with payday loans from Rights and Media.

They could end up in a Coventry situation in which a dodgy consortium SISU bought the Club and Mike Ashley ended up owning the ground.

Their biggest problem is not likely to be P&SR problems but the years it could take for the legal action to take place regarding who owns what and who is owed what. They have borrowed money all over the place and it will be almost impossible to decide who ends up with their assets.   
