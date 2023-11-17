I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up
Yeah it looks like they fucked up but even then, the PL still allowed them to capitalise £40m and remove them from PSR calculations (point 28), provided they got their house in order.
And the Premier League summed up the reason why they still failed to meet PSR, citing specifically it wasn't due to the costs of the stadium development:
137. It helps to stand back from all the detail that has been put before us and to see
the overall picture. Evertons PSR difficulties are not attributable to the costs
of the stadium development.
Those costs were excluded from the PSR
calculation in respect of the period before planning permission was granted
by reason of the 13 August 2021 agreement, and thereafter by the ability to
capitalise relevant costs by the application of FRS 102. The cause of
Evertons PSR difficulties was the fact that it overspent (largely on its
purchase of new players and its inability to sell other players), and because it
finished lower in the league than it had projected in FY 2022 (16th against the
projected 6th causing a loss of expected income of c.£21 million).
Evertons
understandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace the
non-existent mid field, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chances
with its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 million
threshold by £19.5 million.