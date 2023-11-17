I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up



Yeah it looks like they fucked up but even then, the PL still allowed them to capitalise £40m and remove them from PSR calculations (point 28), provided they got their house in order.And the Premier League summed up the reason why they still failed to meet PSR, citing specifically it wasn't due to the costs of the stadium development:137. It helps to stand back from all the detail that has been put before us and to seethe overall picture.Those costs were excluded from the PSRcalculation in respect of the period before planning permission was grantedby reason of the 13 August 2021 agreement, and thereafter by the ability tocapitalise relevant costs by the application of FRS 102.Evertonsunderstandable desire to improve its on-pitch performance (to replace thenon-existent mid field, as Mr Moshiri put it in evidence) led it to take chanceswith its PSR position: those chances resulted in it exceeding the £105 millionthreshold by £19.5 million.