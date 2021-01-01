« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:44:29 am
Start Making Everton Great doesnt have quite the same ring to it.

Start Making Everton Great Muppets Always?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:39:32 pm
https://x.com/holdentheblue/status/1747390831722455066?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Catcher upset because the incompetent PL are taking so long to validate 777.
Seems like they are waking up to the fact that 777 are not all that.
Cant wait til he realises the incompetence of Moshiris ownership. An ownership that he spent so many essays praising.

Other suitable partners... what other partners? Who would buy a concern hemorrhaging £20m a month, spending 95% of its turnover on wages, 1/2  a billion in debt, flirting with relegation and currently with 2 separate counts of financial misconduct?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:11:55 pm
Other suitable partners... what other partners? Who would buy a concern hemorrhaging £20m a month, spending 95% of its turnover on wages, 1/2  a billion in debt, flirting with relegation and currently with 2 separate counts of financial misconduct?
And a cuckoo clock.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:11:55 pm
Other suitable partners... what other partners? Who would buy a concern hemorrhaging £20m a month, spending 95% of its turnover on wages, 1/2  a billion in debt, flirting with relegation and currently with 2 separate counts of financial misconduct?
Half a billion in debt?  Oh goodness, if only

Well over a billion in debt at this point.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
It is funny how Everton fans seem to want to choose their owners, I can see why they would wish to do that but at the end of the day, they think there are suckers out there that will throw their money at the club just because of their history. Happy to spend the money of others but wish to maintain that the club is 'theirs'


If they truly want the club to be 'theirs' they probably need to buy it themselves (but they can't unless they lower their expectations)


It was different when we had H&G, you could see a future for LFC given it's global reach. Everton's reach does not extend far past Rhyl, it's the people's club and the 'people' only.


Match day revenue is about £16m a year at Goodison (cannot see that rising much beyond £25-30m at BMD), that is the true size of the club in terms of its support (we are around £90-100m once Anfield is finished)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Yeah I don't think everton fans are reacting in a very constructive or focused way (big shock there!)

they probably need to wake up pretty sharpish that they're close to a situation where the path of least resistance is defaulting towards them being bankrupt and put in administration
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
As a potential owner, you would not touch Everton with a barge pole would you at the moment, I can think of quite a few clubs that would be better options to buy (some of those are probably for sale as well)


It would make more sense to buy Luton, Sheff U or a whole host of clubs instead. There's no sugar daddy now your money laundering Russian has gone.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
The finance guru on talk shite this morning saying the blues would probably fail their PSR accounts for this coming year also. Where does the madness end. Its like they thought no one will ever say or do anything so we will just spend spend spend.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 02:45:51 pm
Yeah I don't think everton fans are reacting in a very constructive or focused way (big shock there!)

they probably need to wake up pretty sharpish that they're close to a situation where the path of least resistance is defaulting towards them being bankrupt and put in administration

If they played their cards right and fought for the badge, they could end up being able to pick it up for about £10 extra a year on their season tickets.

They'd then need to find a stadium to rent.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 02:50:24 pm
The finance guru on talk shite this morning saying the blues would probably fail their PSR accounts for this coming year also. Where does the madness end. Its like they thought no one will ever say or do anything so we will just spend spend spend.


Well, either they make their business a going concern and ensure their debtors are protected or they get penalised.




I could get them into balance quite quickly by selling a couple of players, so they can as well. If they are living beyond their means, reign in their living, like Luton do.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
We all know the Football League don't mess around if clubs are over the limits.

Should Everton get relegated, I wonder what type of wool they will try to pull over the Football League?

I'd suggest this is why Everton are fighting so hard to get the points deduction(s) rescinded.

If they drop down they are more than skeeeroood.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
If they drop down then they go into admin, of that I have little doubt. I doubt they had the forethought to insert relegation stipulations into the player's contracts so not sure they'd have many options.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:42:39 pm
There's a poll on GoT where about 90% of the respondents are against a 777 takeover.  Esk and Catcher are clearly amongst them.

However, you know as soon as the Premier League rejects 777 there will be an avalanche of hate thrown their way and claims that they're deliberately forcing Everton into administration.  It's one where the Premier League need to dot every i, cross every t and triple check their workings out.

Yeah, it's the PL's fault for enforcing the rules if they go under, rather than Everton's chronic financial mismanagement.  ::)

If you're relying on a takeover to remain solvent, that's on you.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
If they get another points penalty, they should voluntarily go into administration this season to get it out of the way. It's best for the club in the long term, but Moshiri doesn't care about that.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:28:49 pm
We all know the Football League don't mess around if clubs are over the limits.

Should Everton get relegated, I wonder what type of wool they will try to pull over the Football League?

I'd suggest this is why Everton are fighting so hard to get the points deduction(s) rescinded.

If they drop down they are more than skeeeroood.


Part of the reason I want them relegated. It'll hopefully be a downward spiral.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 03:31:04 pm
If they drop down then they go into admin, of that I have little doubt. I doubt they had the forethought to insert relegation stipulations into the player's contracts so not sure they'd have many options.

I think they will go into administration if 777 are refused. What's more I think they are potentially pretty close to it anyway. Never good when you have a reported cash shortfall of £20m a month. They are effectively insolvent as it is
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Are these still claiming BMD is only £500 million btw?  This is from the commissions report

17. The provision of a new stadium was as much a priority to Mr Moshiri as was
rebuilding the squad. Everton embarked on a demanding project, namely the
construction of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It set up a wholly
owned subsidiary, Everton Stadium Development Ltd, to carry out the
development. The cost of the project was considerable and is now estimated
to total £760 million.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 03:28:49 pm
We all know the Football League don't mess around if clubs are over the limits.

Should Everton get relegated, I wonder what type of wool they will try to pull over the Football League?

I'd suggest this is why Everton are fighting so hard to get the points deduction(s) rescinded.

If they drop down they are more than skeeeroood.

If 777 dont get a green light they are bust.
The 777 loans stop, and they have to find another buyer.
Say even 3 months to fast track a new owner, and that means they have to find £60m and more to keep afloat.
Some reports are putting 777 debt at £150m.
Ive said it before, when they were loaning money from the Green/ Isle of Man crew pre Moshiri, the best way to make money from a football club is to lend them money. Minimum of 5% return on your 12 month loan was a great deal for someone. Some reports say the 777 loans are at around 10% interest. Now, if they are still around 90% wages to turn over, they must be borrowing from 777to service their repayments to 777. Loan sharking. The lender gets their return on the money until they go bust.
Then they foreclose on the securities.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 03:38:26 pm
If they get another points penalty, they should voluntarily go into administration this season to get it out of the way. It's best for the club in the long term, but Moshiri doesn't care about that.

Ideally this is the best outcome for them. They won't see it that way, and any blues I've been talking to I've tried to tell them the same without sounding like I'm taking the piss or being patronising.

I'm no financial guru but even I know they're staring down the barrel big time. They need a reset and although that is easier said than done they really need it for their long-term sustainability.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up

22. By early 2019 Everton identified what it regarded as an anomaly in the
treatment of the expenditure on the stadium. The nature of Evertons stadium
development project (given its location on Bramley Moore Docks, a
UNESCO World Heritage site), meant that significant investment was made
before planning permission was granted. Financial Reporting Standard 102
provided that expenditure could not be capitalised unless it was probable that
the future economic benefit associated with the expenditure would flow to
Everton.

In practical terms that meant that the expenditure on the stadium
could not be capitalised until planning permission had been granted  because
without planning permission the benefit could not be said to be probable. The
consequence of that was that instead of the expenditure being capitalised it
had to be recorded in Evertons profit and loss account: thereby representing
a cost for the purposes of its adjusted earnings before tax in the relevant years
and, ultimately, its PSR calculation.

The perceived anomaly arose because
other clubs had been able to capitalise expenditure on
improving/redeveloping an existing stadium, so that that expenditure had
never featured in their PSR calculations.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 02:11:55 pm
Other suitable partners... what other partners?

Ones shorn of the usual caveats, one imagines...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:52:58 pm
Are these still claiming BMD is only £500 million btw?  This is from the commissions report

17. The provision of a new stadium was as much a priority to Mr Moshiri as was
rebuilding the squad. Everton embarked on a demanding project, namely the
construction of a new stadium at Bramley-Moore Dock. It set up a wholly
owned subsidiary, Everton Stadium Development Ltd, to carry out the
development. The cost of the project was considerable and is now estimated
to total £760 million.

yes - but they just made that up as part of the redshite conspiracy!!




(WTF - 760m GBP on a 40K stadium........I repeat - WTF)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:56:02 pm
I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up

22. By early 2019 Everton identified what it regarded as an anomaly in the
treatment of the expenditure on the stadium. The nature of Evertons stadium
development project (given its location on Bramley Moore Docks, a
UNESCO World Heritage site), meant that significant investment was made
before planning permission was granted. Financial Reporting Standard 102
provided that expenditure could not be capitalised unless it was probable that
the future economic benefit associated with the expenditure would flow to
Everton.

In practical terms that meant that the expenditure on the stadium
could not be capitalised until planning permission had been granted  because
without planning permission the benefit could not be said to be probable. The
consequence of that was that instead of the expenditure being capitalised it
had to be recorded in Evertons profit and loss account: thereby representing
a cost for the purposes of its adjusted earnings before tax in the relevant years
and, ultimately, its PSR calculation.

The perceived anomaly arose because
other clubs had been able to capitalise expenditure on
improving/redeveloping an existing stadium, so that that expenditure had
never featured in their PSR calculations.

Would have to read again but didn't they allow them to use in the end or say if they improve they could? Cant recall.

Also as SLBSN states on twitter, despite being a City fan is very knowledgeable on this, they didn't argue they didn't breach PSR. In the end they agreed, bar a few million that the PL were correct in their calculations.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Today at 02:50:24 pm
The finance guru on talk shite this morning saying the blues would probably fail their PSR accounts for this coming year also. Where does the madness end. Its like they thought no one will ever say or do anything so we will just spend spend spend.

If these deductions send them down and they fail PSR next year, the EFL will chew them up and spit them out.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 04:36:19 pm
Would have to read again but didn't they allow them to use in the end or say if they improve they could? Cant recall.

Also as SLBSN states on twitter, despite being a City fan is very knowledgeable on this, they didn't argue they didn't breach PSR. In the end they agreed, bar a few million that the PL were correct in their calculations.

This is taken from the commissions report when they docked them the 10pts, so the initial stadium costs have to be in the PSR, regardless of what the likes of Osman claim.

Initially they declared 3 season losses of £85-£87 million, it was the PL's own auditors who said hang on, you're well worse than that. Eventually they did agree, I think the bitters claimed losses were circa £112 or £114 million and the commission settled on £124.5 million
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
In practical terms that meant that the expenditure on the stadium
could not be capitalised until planning permission had been granted  because
without planning permission the benefit could not be said to be probable. The
consequence of that was that instead of the expenditure being capitalised it
had to be recorded in Evertons profit and loss account: thereby representing
a cost for the purposes of its adjusted earnings before tax in the relevant years
and, ultimately, its PSR calculation.


Incredible they didn't check the correct Accounting treatment before making that assumption
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
It's going to end up that 777 will have 'loaned' them so much money that they'll get the club for free. According to the Athletic, they've already loaned £142m. The club is apparently worth about £550, so they're over a 1/4 of the way there already. They're like Johnny Cash's 'One Piece at a Time'.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:55:32 pm
It's going to end up that 777 will have 'loaned' them so much money that they'll get the club for free. According to the Athletic, they've already loaned £142m. The club is apparently worth about £550, so they're over a 1/4 of the way there already. They're like Johnny Cash's 'One Piece at a Time'.

I don't know what is taking the PL so long disqualifying 777. They dragged their feet on the Saudicastle takeover because they didn't want to approve it, but there was nothing technically disqualifying the Saudis. Until the Tories rammed it through, the Saudis were on the verge of walking away.

That's not going to work for 777. The longer the PL wait, the more in hoc Everton are to 777. The PL need to pull the plug on any potential deal now.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 04:59:26 pm
I don't know what is taking the PL so long disqualifying 777. They dragged their feet on the Saudicastle takeover because they didn't want to approve it, but there was nothing technically disqualifying the Saudis. Until the Tories rammed it through, the Saudis were on the verge of walking away.

That's not going to work for 777. The longer the PL wait, the more in hoc Everton are to 777. The PL need to pull the plug on any potential deal now.

Sly Six alert, Sly Six alert - The PL is allowing it to run until Everton are so in debt to them that they are forced into administration, relegated, and then they become the EFLs problem ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
When is the punishment for their latest breach decided/announced?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: 12C on Today at 01:39:32 pm
https://x.com/holdentheblue/status/1747390831722455066?s=61&t=TdB46k2Kp0sN309SJG9C7g

Catcher upset because the incompetent PL are taking so long to validate 777.
Seems like they are waking up to the fact that 777 are not all that.
Cant wait til he realises the incompetence of Moshiris ownership. An ownership that he spent so many essays praising.

And replying to wan, who says Moshiri should admit the 777 takeover isnt viable, so other potential buyers can step up.

Errr, what potential buyers? Its not like 777 won a bidding war.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:06:32 pm
Sly Six alert, Sly Six alert - The PL is allowing it to run until Everton are so in debt to them that they are forced into administration, relegated, and then they become the EFLs problem ;)

They'll be in administration soon enough, regardless of what else happens. ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: coolbyrne on Today at 04:55:32 pm
It's going to end up that 777 will have 'loaned' them so much money that they'll get the club for free. According to the Athletic, they've already loaned £142m. The club is apparently worth about £550, so they're over a 1/4 of the way there already. They're like Johnny Cash's 'One Piece at a Time'.

If 777 are smart they will have secured those loans against BMD. They almost certainly know they will not get the go-ahead to buy Everton. They could then call in the loan and end up owning BMD.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:10:51 pm
When is the punishment for their latest breach decided/announced?
They've appealed the punishment for the last breach (not the verdict, as they admitted it in the end). That is due to be decided end of Feb/early March.
Any further punishment will be decided after that.
While technically possible that the league playing season could be over, relegation is not formalised until sometime in June, when the (until now) 3 clubs finishing bottom after the playing season hand back their certificates.

So it is possible that a scenario could develop whereby the Ev have the initial deduction reduced to 5 points, escape automatic relegation but then have a further 15 point deduction applied, sending them down instead of one of the others.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: No666 on Today at 05:10:51 pm
When is the punishment for their latest breach decided/announced?

April-ish, then assuming an appeal, the independent panel to rule a few days after the end of the season.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Quote from: Wigwamdelbert on Today at 05:29:35 pm
They've appealed the punishment for the last breach (not the verdict, as they admitted it in the end). That is due to be decided end of Feb/early March.
Any further punishment will be decided after that.
While technically possible that the league playing season could be over, relegation is not formalised until sometime in June, when the (until now) 3 clubs finishing bottom after the playing season hand back their certificates.

So it is possible that a scenario could develop whereby the Ev have the initial deduction reduced to 5 points, escape automatic relegation but then have a further 15 point deduction applied, sending them down instead of one of the others.

A bit like this.



Notice how many of the snakes are on redshite squares.  ;)
