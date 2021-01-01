I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up



22. By early 2019 Everton identified what it regarded as an anomaly in the

treatment of the expenditure on the stadium. The nature of Evertons stadium

development project (given its location on Bramley Moore Docks, a

UNESCO World Heritage site), meant that significant investment was made

before planning permission was granted. Financial Reporting Standard 102

provided that expenditure could not be capitalised unless it was probable that

the future economic benefit associated with the expenditure would flow to

Everton.



In practical terms that meant that the expenditure on the stadium

could not be capitalised until planning permission had been granted  because

without planning permission the benefit could not be said to be probable. The

consequence of that was that instead of the expenditure being capitalised it

had to be recorded in Evertons profit and loss account: thereby representing

a cost for the purposes of its adjusted earnings before tax in the relevant years

and, ultimately, its PSR calculation.



The perceived anomaly arose because

other clubs had been able to capitalise expenditure on

improving/redeveloping an existing stadium, so that that expenditure had

never featured in their PSR calculations.