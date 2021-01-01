I think this is the bit where they fucked up with the stadium in the PSR calculations ? Looks like, because they didn't have planning permission, all the money they spent had to go in the PSR - that's their own fuck up
22. By early 2019 Everton identified what it regarded as an anomaly in the
treatment of the expenditure on the stadium. The nature of Evertons stadium
development project (given its location on Bramley Moore Docks, a
UNESCO World Heritage site), meant that significant investment was made
before planning permission was granted. Financial Reporting Standard 102
provided that expenditure could not be capitalised unless it was probable that
the future economic benefit associated with the expenditure would flow to
Everton.
In practical terms that meant that the expenditure on the stadium
could not be capitalised until planning permission had been granted because
without planning permission the benefit could not be said to be probable. The
consequence of that was that instead of the expenditure being capitalised it
had to be recorded in Evertons profit and loss account: thereby representing
a cost for the purposes of its adjusted earnings before tax in the relevant years
and, ultimately, its PSR calculation.
The perceived anomaly arose because
other clubs had been able to capitalise expenditure on
improving/redeveloping an existing stadium, so that that expenditure had
never featured in their PSR calculations.