Everton - The 777 Unflushables

LuverlyRita

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8720 on: Today at 10:23:06 am
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm

Radio Merseyside are not only giving them free reign to spread their misinformation, there's some Everton-linked presenters joining in and doing the same.

That Giulia Bold was on earlier as well peddling the 'double jeopardy' lie, amongst other untruths.

Couldn't give a shit what she says in her spare time, but she's using her position at the state broadcaster to spread misinformation that seeks to denigrate the entire P&S disciplinary process.

I just laughed at McNumpty, but I'm firing in a complaint about this biased presenter.
I heard her last week peddling myths and generally stirring the pot. She should stick to the facts  ::)
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8721 on: Today at 10:26:54 am
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Yesterday at 05:15:44 pm
City doesn't even make sense.

They've been hit with more charges and are always beating about the "cartel"

Basically they want to blame us, but inventing a larger group that is responsible that includes us is meant to make them look less batshit to the wider audience.
DiggerJohn

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8722 on: Today at 10:29:23 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
Im currently quarantined in the back room with Covid so, with time in my hands, read through the full commission report.

Its pretty straightforward (except for some accountancy jiggery pokery around interest charges on loans for general running costs which could/couldnt be counted towards the PSR exceptions around the stadium) and pretty damning.

I wonder if any of the bemused and fewming supporters and media fellow travellers have actually read it?

Very productive use of your time hope you get well
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8723 on: Today at 10:35:08 am
Wait for the Blue caps with MEGA on them.
Skeeve

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8724 on: Today at 10:36:34 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:35:08 am
Wait for the Blue caps with MEGA on them.

Doesn't the A on those acronyms usually stand for again though?
DiggerJohn

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8725 on: Today at 10:43:14 am
Can I ask are clubs giving a warning about breaching p&s before charged. Or is it up to themselves to police it and if they go over they get charged?
boots

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8726 on: Today at 10:44:29 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:36:34 am
Doesn't the A on those acronyms usually stand for again though?

Start Making Everton Great doesnt have quite the same ring to it.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8727 on: Today at 10:48:23 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:43:14 am
Can I ask are clubs giving a warning about breaching p&s before charge. Or is it up to themselves to police it and if they go over they get charged?

They have accountants who should be working on it, all 20 clubs know the rules, Wolves knew where they stood this season with PSR and how they were in danger of breaching, Forest knew, Arsenal know they can't spend, the bitters knew. The bitters just tried to twist it thinking they could get off.
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8728 on: Today at 10:52:08 am
Quote from: carling on Today at 08:07:37 am
To be fair, if they'd have given those hundreds of millions to Rafa instead of Big Sam and Fat Frank..

Forgetting about the dubious source of income for a second, and it seems like they started with the right idea investing in the playing squad after years of not spending much.  The problem is when you've got Big Sam splashing Big Bucks on Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun, then you quickly end up in a situation where you're throwing good money after bad.

On the flip side we had Rafa come in and sign Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia at the same stage, then you have something to build on.

I guess 6th place budget was under the (false) assumption they had a top class manager and support staff spending all the dough.

To be fair to Judas Moyes the same season Rafa signed Alonso and Garcia Ginger signed Arteta and Cahill.

Just imagine if Moyes had been given those funds.  ;D
Romford_Red

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8729 on: Today at 10:52:09 am
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 10:36:34 am
Doesn't the A on those acronyms usually stand for again though?

MEBA?
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8730 on: Today at 10:55:13 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:29:23 am
Very productive use of your time hope you get well

Im fine, just bored but the report is pretty easy reading.

You would have thought a few lazy journalists would have spent half an hour reading through it rather than falling for the Everton propaganda.
Crosby Nick

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8731 on: Today at 10:56:07 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:35:08 am
Wait for the Blue caps with MEGA on them.

Make Everton Go Away?
Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8732 on: Today at 10:57:23 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:48:23 am
They have accountants who should be working on it, all 20 clubs know the rules, Wolves knew where they stood this season with PSR and how they were in danger of breaching, Forest knew, Arsenal know they can't spend, the bitters knew. The bitters just tried to twist it thinking they could get off.

And Everton worked with the PL who warned them several times and Everton ignored those warnings.
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8733 on: Today at 10:57:35 am
Quote from: boots on Today at 10:35:08 am
Wait for the Blue caps with MEGA on them.

They're already gash though.
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8734 on: Today at 10:57:47 am
CHOPPER put this in the Klopp thread :lmao

Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8735 on: Today at 10:58:11 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 10:43:14 am
Can I ask are clubs giving a warning about breaching p&s before charged. Or is it up to themselves to police it and if they go over they get charged?

They're responsible for their own accounting requirements. They will be doing them monthly for other reporting purposes (VAT, internal, banks, HMRC etc), so the accounts for the PL will basically be the same but with the adjustments and notes around the P&S rules. They're effectively reporting their own breaches, unless they've fudged the accounts presented to the PL, and it's the PL accountants/auditors who then argue there is a breach.
lobsterboy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8736 on: Today at 11:01:18 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:47 am
CHOPPER put this in the Klopp thread :lmao


DiggerJohn

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8737 on: Today at 11:03:07 am
Thanks for the reply. Because others were saying they should sell their most valuable assets. But Everton probably thought they were OK and had a let's ride it out mindset. I will say I know very little about the accounting side of it and would guess neither do Leon Osman or Sean Dyce.
Peabee

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8738 on: Today at 11:03:50 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:57:47 am
CHOPPER put this in the Klopp thread :lmao



:lmao
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8739 on: Today at 11:10:33 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:03:07 am
Thanks for the reply. Because others were saying they should sell their most valuable assets. But Everton probably thought they were OK and had a let's ride it out mindset. I will say I know very little about the accounting side of it and would yes neither does Leon Osman or Sean Dyce.

Everton tried to push their debts onto the stadium, they assumed the PL and its accountants were idiots. They actually lied to the commission, claiming player 'Y' was up for sale, when he actually wasn't on the players to be sold list, then they tried to claim Kenwright was dealing with the sale.  Their whole attitude through this has been awful - mind you, what do you expect from a club owned by a corrupt Russian and his puppet Moshilaaa.
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8740 on: Today at 11:15:42 am
Quote from: DiggerJohn on Today at 11:03:07 am
Thanks for the reply. Because others were saying they should sell their most valuable assets. But Everton probably thought they were OK and had a let's ride it out mindset. I will say I know very little about the accounting side of it and would guess neither do Leon Osman or Sean Dyce.

Everton were trying to include the 4% transfer levy fund as part of the PSR exclusion as, they say, part of it is Youth Development and therefore allowed. The Commission disagreed as that money goes to the players pension fund and any surplus to youth development. No other club have ever claimed this.

Just one example of Everton trying to twist the rules to their advantage.

And all the talk about double jeopardy - despite having twice the Covid allowance of a similar sized club, Villa, they again tried to claim further losses due to Covid.

Id be surprised if their appeal is successful. They can argue that there are no PL precedents. True there arent, but this case has set a precedent.

Yet another first for them.
So Howard Philips

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8741 on: Today at 11:16:49 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 11:10:33 am
Everton tried to push their debts onto the stadium, they assumed the PL and its accountants were idiots. They actually lied to the commission, claiming player 'Y' was up for sale, when he actually wasn't on the players to be sold list, then they tried to claim Kenwright was dealing with the sale.  Their whole attitude through this has been awful - mind you, what do you expect from a club owned by a corrupt Russian and his puppet Moshilaaa.

Actually I bet thats true. Just another example of how dysfunctional the club is.
DiggerJohn

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8742 on: Today at 11:26:45 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:15:42 am
Everton were trying to include the 4% transfer levy fund as part of the PSR exclusion as, they say, part of it is Youth Development and therefore allowed. The Commission disagreed as that money goes to the players pension fund and any surplus to youth development. No other club have ever claimed this.

Just one example of Everton trying to twist the rules to their advantage.

And all the talk about double jeopardy - despite having twice the Covid allowance of a similar sized club, Villa, they again tried to claim further losses due to Covid.

Id be surprised if their appeal is successful. They can argue that there are no PL precedents. True there arent, but this case has set a precedent.

Yet another first for them.

I'm very impressed with your knowledge on this subject maybe Everton should have hired you. Its interesting how they are shocked at the charges as if they were in the dark. If I was in charge I would be fuming
