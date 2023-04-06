Article from last year. 6th Apr, 2023Kieran Maguire has shared a concerning view of the situation at Everton after the latest accounts revealed a new set of auditors despite previous club denials.Having moved from Deloitte to BDO, the club strongly disputed a 12 October Guardian report that the latter were no longer carrying out the audit on the accounts to June 2022, with a spokesperson responding at the time: Your assertions [about BDO] are based on nothing more than them refusing to discuss a client matter with a third-party journalist. In line with company best practice we do follow audit rotation. However BDO remain our auditors and have not resigned.Yet the release of the Toffees latest accounts last Friday (31 March) revealed that they have indeed moved onto another set of auditors, Crowe UK LLP [p.16], with the Premier League charging Everton with a potential breach of profit and sustainability regulations a week earlier based on those accounts [Guardian, 24 March].Speaking on The Price of Football podcast on Thursday (6 April, 15m 20s) Maguire said: Im going to sound like Im being quite mean here, but Everton are now on their third firm of auditors in four years.Of the move to a third firm Maguire said: Im a charted accountant, auditing and accounting Im not denying is pretty humdrum work, routine stuff. Firms of accountants, if they are unhappy with accounts they will ask the client to change them, and if the client refuses youve got either one of two choices.You can say, In our opinion the accounts are a fabrication, and no accountant particularly wants to go down that route or you just resign.Do companies change their auditors? Yes, they do. Do they do it on a regular basis? No, it doesnt [happen]. The only club that has changed auditors more times than Everton over the last few years is West Bromwich Albion, and were fully aware of the car crash thats existed there.He went on to say of auditors: [Theyre] there to a certain extent to protect all of the stakeholders in a business, and if youre not happy with the way things are being presented then professionally you need to walk away, and thats what weve seen happen now.And I dont think it reflects well on whats happening at that club itself.Maguire made clear that he wasnt making any specific accusations of Everton but based on his knowledge of how accounting firms react to situations it isnt hard to be concerned about what BDOs departure might mean.There of course remains the possibility that in difficult and unprecedented times Farhad Moshiri and his board have been forced to react in unique ways to keep the club afloat, and perhaps the independent commission that is set to hear the case referred by the Premier League accepts that.But at best, it doesnt look great if you are having to move between accountancy firms at a rate only surpassed by a club whose own accounts reveal a material uncertainty over their future without major player sales [The Athletic, 30 March].Again, it remains to be seen whether the clubs stance is vindicated, but it is at least very disconcerting for fans to hear mounting doubts from so many different angles.At a time when only Sean Dyche and the players are providing some respite against the constant turmoil higher up at the club with their revival on the pitch, there seems to be nothing but concerning updates that result from off-field developments.Which either means there are things majorly wrong behind the scenes, or there arent but the wider public perception is that there are, and neither are helpful when the need for investment is pressing amid a relegation battle while a new stadium needs financing.Either way, strongly denying that the clubs auditors have resigned only to then release accounts showing a different firm doesnt help increase trust in how things are being run.