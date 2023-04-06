« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8680 on: Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 05:56:54 pm
Even if Everton are only slightly over the limit, the fact they've already violated the limit once before, and had several chances to remedy the situation via the transfer market, marks them as a serial offender in outright defiance of the rules. And the fact that Wolves hamstrung themselves to comply and it worked out shows Everton up even more.

Even Forest offers better mitigation than Everton does (barely). If Everton got another 10, I'd say Forest deserve six. I guess a lot depends on the numbers though. Either way, if the PL don't or can't enforce the rules, it will become a free for all, and clubs will start going to the wall.

Forest have zero mitigation, their threshold was £61m, £13m x 2 from their last 2 seasons in the championship plus £35m from last season

20/21 they lost £15m, 21/22 they lost £45m (just over £20m was promotion bonuses) which left them more or less needing to break even last season, instead they spunked a fortune on enough players for almost two full teams and brought in fuck all from selling players, they could've cashed in on a couple of their better players last January to help balance the books but chose not to, they'll get everything they deserve
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8681 on: Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm »
Just heard Dyche on the radio.
Prick
Just going on about how hard its been coping with the effects of the sanctions on the playing side.
He let the cat out of the bag though. He reckons one of the problems was caused by the ownership being sanctioned because of the war.
No unless I have missed  something, Moshiri wasnt sanctioned. Usmanov was though. And he was just a commercial sponsor. Or was Dyche interviewed by Uncle Uzzy who told him he was really the boss?
He also went on to say he has no understanding of the financial details, but thinks it really harsh to punish the playing side of the club for non playing issues.
The man is an utter bullshitter. The reason the club is in the shit is exactly because of the playing side. They feuded to sell players to balance the books, and then went out and bought even more rubbish.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8682 on: Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm »
Im currently quarantined in the back room with Covid so, with time in my hands, read through the full commission report.

Its pretty straightforward (except for some accountancy jiggery pokery around interest charges on loans for general running costs which could/couldnt be counted towards the PSR exceptions around the stadium) and pretty damning.

I wonder if any of the bemused and fewming supporters and media fellow travellers have actually read it?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8683 on: Yesterday at 06:48:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 06:41:32 pm
Im currently quarantined in the back room with Covid so, with time in my hands, read through the full commission report.

Its pretty straightforward (except for some accountancy jiggery pokery around interest charges on loans for general running costs which could/couldnt be counted towards the PSR exceptions around the stadium) and pretty damning.

I wonder if any of the bemused and fewming supporters and media fellow travellers have actually read it?

Nope, it's like everything else in this country, no need for experts or facts when you can just make a narrative up and run with it until it becomes gospel
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8684 on: Yesterday at 06:52:39 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Yesterday at 01:50:49 pm
Reading lots of blues on Twitter complaining about the 'Sly Six' and the closed shop manufactured - apparently - by Liverpool and Man Utd. Incredible how many of them seem so unwilling to use City as the chief problem. Intellectual gymnastics taking place as they know how important City are for their own footballing sanity.
I don't remember them complaining in the days when they were considered part of the big six.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8685 on: Yesterday at 06:56:58 pm »
Quote from: upthereds1993 on Yesterday at 02:03:38 pm
They are completely consumed with getting themselves on the telly / having somebody mention them on the telly. They've been hammering Carragher the last few days for not "talking about them enough" on Sky Sports. The other week they were crying for Bellew to bang the drum about them on a reality jungle show, which included the likes of Britney Spears' sister and Fred off First Dates. Even if these bizarre wishes and request were to come true, none of them would have any effect on the final outcome.

Any rational fanbase in this scenario would be calling on the club to hire the best possible legal team to at least give them a fighter's chance of an appeal, but they're not interested in any of that. This is what decades of insignificance and jealousy has done to their ability to assess situations and make decisions. In what could be one of their final battles, all they're still loosely interested in is a bit of time in the spotlight or "getting one over on the RS". Funnily enough those are also the things which led to the decisions that got them here in the first place.
They forget that apart from County Road and enclaves in North Wales, no one is interested in them. They aren't news. They cheated, it briefly got on telly, people moved on. Maybe they should get a grip, accept responsibility and move on too.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8686 on: Yesterday at 07:00:35 pm »
Quote from: boots on Yesterday at 02:28:33 pm


So rich, that they needed a pin badge. Small time fools.
It defies belief that someone actually made that badge.  :rollseyes
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8687 on: Yesterday at 07:11:34 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 06:30:14 pm
Forest have zero mitigation, their threshold was £61m, £13m x 2 from their last 2 seasons in the championship plus £35m from last season

20/21 they lost £15m, 21/22 they lost £45m (just over £20m was promotion bonuses) which left them more or less needing to break even last season, instead they spunked a fortune on enough players for almost two full teams and brought in fuck all from selling players, they could've cashed in on a couple of their better players last January to help balance the books but chose not to, they'll get everything they deserve

Yeah. I was trying to be REALLY generous with Forest. We were all scratching our heads when they essentially bought an entirely new first team. Obviously they were keen to stay in the PL once they were back, but they could have gone the Luton route and just had some long term planning.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8688 on: Yesterday at 07:13:54 pm »
Article from last year. 6th Apr, 2023

Everton accounts reveal new auditors amid Premier League charge despite club denials, finance expert shares worrying verdict

Kieran Maguire has shared a concerning view of the situation at Everton after the latest accounts revealed a new set of auditors despite previous club denials.

Having moved from Deloitte to BDO, the club strongly disputed a 12 October Guardian report that the latter were no longer carrying out the audit on the accounts to June 2022, with a spokesperson responding at the time: Your assertions [about BDO] are based on nothing more than them refusing to discuss a client matter with a third-party journalist. In line with company best practice we do follow audit rotation. However BDO remain our auditors and have not resigned.

Yet the release of the Toffees latest accounts last Friday (31 March) revealed that they have indeed moved onto another set of auditors, Crowe UK LLP [p.16], with the Premier League charging Everton with a potential breach of profit and sustainability regulations a week earlier based on those accounts [Guardian, 24 March].

Speaking on The Price of Football podcast on Thursday (6 April, 15m 20s) Maguire said: Im going to sound like Im being quite mean here, but Everton are now on their third firm of auditors in four years.

Of the move to a third firm Maguire said: Im a charted accountant, auditing and accounting Im not denying is pretty humdrum work, routine stuff. Firms of accountants, if they are unhappy with accounts they will ask the client to change them, and if the client refuses youve got either one of two choices.

You can say, In our opinion the accounts are a fabrication, and no accountant particularly wants to go down that route or you just resign.

Do companies change their auditors? Yes, they do. Do they do it on a regular basis? No, it doesnt [happen]. The only club that has changed auditors more times than Everton over the last few years is West Bromwich Albion, and were fully aware of the car crash thats existed there.

He went on to say of auditors: [Theyre] there to a certain extent to protect all of the stakeholders in a business, and if youre not happy with the way things are being presented then professionally you need to walk away, and thats what weve seen happen now.

And I dont think it reflects well on whats happening at that club itself.

Ominous

Maguire made clear that he wasnt making any specific accusations of Everton but based on his knowledge of how accounting firms react to situations it isnt hard to be concerned about what BDOs departure might mean.

There of course remains the possibility that in difficult and unprecedented times Farhad Moshiri and his board have been forced to react in unique ways to keep the club afloat, and perhaps the independent commission that is set to hear the case referred by the Premier League accepts that.

But at best, it doesnt look great if you are having to move between accountancy firms at a rate only surpassed by a club whose own accounts reveal a material uncertainty over their future without major player sales [The Athletic, 30 March].

Again, it remains to be seen whether the clubs stance is vindicated, but it is at least very disconcerting for fans to hear mounting doubts from so many different angles.

At a time when only Sean Dyche and the players are providing some respite against the constant turmoil higher up at the club with their revival on the pitch, there seems to be nothing but concerning updates that result from off-field developments.

Which either means there are things majorly wrong behind the scenes, or there arent but the wider public perception is that there are, and neither are helpful when the need for investment is pressing amid a relegation battle while a new stadium needs financing.

Either way, strongly denying that the clubs auditors have resigned only to then release accounts showing a different firm doesnt help increase trust in how things are being run.

https://www.goodisonnews.com/2023/04/06/everton-accounts-reveal-new-auditors-amid-premier-league-charge-despite-club-denials-finance-expert-shares-worrying-verdict/
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8689 on: Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 03:57:58 pm
https://www.theanfieldwrap.com/2024/01/writing-the-premier-league-ffp-psr-situation-rundown/

Fantastic writing by Neil.

The Shite overspent to get into Europe, but as Neil writes :

The Premier League doesnt exist in a vacuum either. The Premier League sends sides to play in UEFA competition for which many are very well remunerated. UEFA have their own PSR/FFP rules, which are far less generous than the Premier Leagues, and are planning to tighten those across the next three seasons. It is UEFAs rules that Manchester United are worried about.

In Evertons business plan discussed in their submissions to the independent panel they were budgeting for sixth place. Which would have meant Europe. Which would have meant theyd transgress on UEFAs rules. That is not a plan. That is mismanagement and the sound of the piss being taken.[/b]
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8690 on: Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm »
Budgeted for 6th based on what? Your recent successes in Europe? A random placing in the league table.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8691 on: Yesterday at 07:34:38 pm »
I just assume they forgot to add from bottom.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8692 on: Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:24:51 pm
The Shite overspent to get into Europe, but as Neil writes :

The Premier League doesnt exist in a vacuum either. The Premier League sends sides to play in UEFA competition for which many are very well remunerated. UEFA have their own PSR/FFP rules, which are far less generous than the Premier Leagues, and are planning to tighten those across the next three seasons. It is UEFAs rules that Manchester United are worried about.

In Evertons business plan discussed in their submissions to the independent panel they were budgeting for sixth place. Which would have meant Europe. Which would have meant theyd transgress on UEFAs rules. That is not a plan. That is mismanagement and the sound of the piss being taken.[/b]

They had a business plan? Really?  :o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8693 on: Yesterday at 07:39:17 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:34:38 pm
I just assume they forgot to add from bottom.

 :D

Mind you that would be their promised land.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8694 on: Yesterday at 07:42:32 pm »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm
Budgeted for 6th based on what? Your recent successes in Europe? A random placing in the league table.

Shows how badly run that club is, they just assumed that throwing money at the team would get them top 6.

Funny thing is, if the team that used to be Manchester City wasn't cheating, these dumb fucks would have had a CL qualifier in 13/14 and European Football on 17/18 - Karmas a bitch isn't it fuckers :wave

Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 07:37:35 pm
They had a business plan? Really?  :o

In a Delboy Only Fools and Horses way ;)
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8695 on: Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm »
Oy Rotherham, forget the shite and fix the fucking trains instead eh? :wave  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-68006861
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8696 on: Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 06:34:16 pm
Just heard Dyche on the radio.
Prick
Just going on about how hard its been coping with the effects of the sanctions on the playing side.
He let the cat out of the bag though. He reckons one of the problems was caused by the ownership being sanctioned because of the war.
No unless I have missed  something, Moshiri wasnt sanctioned. Usmanov was though. And he was just a commercial sponsor. Or was Dyche interviewed by Uncle Uzzy who told him he was really the boss?
He also went on to say he has no understanding of the financial details, but thinks it really harsh to punish the playing side of the club for non playing issues.
The man is an utter bullshitter. The reason the club is in the shit is exactly because of the playing side. They feuded to sell players to balance the books, and then went out and bought even more rubbish.


Radio Merseyside are not only giving them free reign to spread their misinformation, there's some Everton-linked presenters joining in and doing the same.

That Giulia Bold was on earlier as well peddling the 'double jeopardy' lie, amongst other untruths.

Couldn't give a shit what she says in her spare time, but she's using her position at the state broadcaster to spread misinformation that seeks to denigrate the entire P&S disciplinary process.

I just laughed at McNumpty, but I'm firing in a complaint about this biased presenter.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8697 on: Yesterday at 07:57:29 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:42:32 pm
In a Delboy Only Fools and Horses way ;)

"This time next week we'll be fucking skint"
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8698 on: Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 07:57:28 pm

Radio Merseyside are not only giving them free reign to spread their misinformation, there's some Everton-linked presenters joining in and doing the same.

That Giulia Bold was on earlier as well peddling the 'double jeopardy' lie, amongst other untruths.

Couldn't give a shit what she says in her spare time, but she's using her position at the state broadcaster to spread misinformation that seeks to denigrate the entire P&S disciplinary process.

I just laughed at McNumpty, but I'm firing in a complaint about this biased presenter.

And Leon Osman propagating the stadium lie as well;

Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Ultimately when you strip it all back, if people fall foul of the rules that are in place then everyone will say that you have to be punished.

But for me if you can see that there are mitigating circumstances at play, like Nottingham Forest selling a player to make sure they fall into the right place for the rules, which took longer but was better for the club - should that be taken into account? Should Everton's new stadium be taken into account?

I would have expected a little bit of leniency from the Premier League but it doesn't seem like that is the way they are going about it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8699 on: Yesterday at 08:37:54 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm
And Leon Osman propagating the stadium lie as well;

Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Ultimately when you strip it all back, if people fall foul of the rules that are in place then everyone will say that you have to be punished.

But for me if you can see that there are mitigating circumstances at play, like Nottingham Forest selling a player to make sure they fall into the right place for the rules, which took longer but was better for the club - should that be taken into account? Should Everton's new stadium be taken into account?

I would have expected a little bit of leniency from the Premier League but it doesn't seem like that is the way they are going about it.


Leon, Everton failed to be within the P&S limits on the football side of things. The stadium was not part of that calculation. As per the rules all clubs voted on. Including Everton.

A question, Leon. How much more debt and interest payments should Everton add onto the football side of things by including the new stadium costs?

Do you think your club was smart by setting up a separate entity for stadium costs so as not to have those on the books of EFC?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8700 on: Yesterday at 08:40:52 pm »
If you go through the back of someone in the penalty area and hack them down two footed, should it be taken into account that he made a play for the ball and therefore no pen?

Rules aren't there for a laugh.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8701 on: Yesterday at 08:45:26 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 08:37:54 pm
Leon, Everton failed to be within the P&S limits on the football side of things. The stadium was not part of that calculation. As per the rules all clubs voted on. Including Everton.

A question, Leon. How much more debt and interest payments should Everton add onto the football side of things by including the new stadium costs?

Do you think your club was smart by setting up a separate entity for stadium costs so as not to have those on the books of EFC?


He'll know all that.

They're just trying to gain public sympathy and discredit the whole P&S   rules system.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8702 on: Yesterday at 08:53:55 pm »
If Everton were half as good at playing football as they are at playing the media theyd be top 4 every year.

Cant believe the prevailing media narrative on this charge process.

Why arent the clubs who managed to operate within the rules, some to their own detriment, not pushing the opposite view.

Havent heard anything but bitter blues for days.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8703 on: Yesterday at 09:21:21 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm
And Leon Osman propagating the stadium lie as well;

Leon Osman
Former Everton midfielder on BBC Radio 5 Live
Ultimately when you strip it all back, if people fall foul of the rules that are in place then everyone will say that you have to be punished.

But for me if you can see that there are mitigating circumstances at play, like Nottingham Forest selling a player to make sure they fall into the right place for the rules, which took longer but was better for the club - should that be taken into account? Should Everton's new stadium be taken into account?

I would have expected a little bit of leniency from the Premier League but it doesn't seem like that is the way they are going about it.

Even the Notts Forest thing is bollocks. What would have happened if Johnson got injured whilst they were waiting? Especially given they played him during that period.

And if you're in a position whereby you need to sell players by X date then tough fucking shit if that leads to getting less money.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8704 on: Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:21 pm
Even the Notts Forest thing is bollocks. What would have happened if Johnson got injured whilst they were waiting? Especially given they played him during that period.

And if you're in a position whereby you need to sell players by X date then tough fucking shit if that leads to getting less money.

And the report into Evertons malfeasances made the point that, basically, shit happens so dont count you chickens in case the horse bolts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8705 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm »
Blues turning on carra today cause he couldn't support the cheating bastards anymore  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8706 on: Yesterday at 10:18:38 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 10:02:59 pm
And the report into Evertons malfeasances made the point that, basically, shit happens so dont count you chickens in case the horse bolts.

That's some glorious metaphor mixing there, Howie... :D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8707 on: Yesterday at 10:30:42 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 04:01:53 pm
EMF protection plate? Unbelievable

Hahah,
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8708 on: Yesterday at 10:42:03 pm »
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 09:21:21 pm
Even the Notts Forest thing is bollocks. What would have happened if Johnson got injured whilst they were waiting? Especially given they played him during that period.

And if you're in a position whereby you need to sell players by X date then tough fucking shit if that leads to getting less money.

Which is exactly why the PL can't set a precedent here and allow it. If anything, it's similar to Everton claiming they would have got more for Richarlison had it not been for COVID impacting the market. If Kane doesn't leave Tottenham, Spurs are almost certainly not signing Johnson.

Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 08:20:00 pm
And Leon Osman propagating the stadium lie as well;


And this is why the PL should have explicitly stated when announcing the charges how they were applying them to Nottingham Forest and Everton and for what reason. By failing to say anything about the stadium and the three-year window, they've given ample room for Everton and useful idiots in the media to champion their cause by propagating all sorts of nonsense. Everton's entire gambit is avoiding getting two point's deduction in a season. That's why they appealed the first deduction. They clearly knew the possibility of a second was coming. They signed up to the rules. Other clubs (i.e. Wolves) have made difficult decisions to stay on the right side of things, Everton haven't.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8709 on: Today at 12:27:06 am »

What an entertaining sideshow we have locally since 2016
2016 to whenever will be regarded as a particularly golden era the likes of which you could not make up

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8710 on: Today at 01:11:13 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 07:46:57 pm
Oy Rotherham, forget the shite and fix the fucking trains instead eh? :wave  https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-england-merseyside-68006861
yep. needs to sack off this pathetic populist shite and do some real work. showing himself up big time
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8711 on: Today at 08:07:37 am »
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 07:32:48 pm
Budgeted for 6th based on what? Your recent successes in Europe? A random placing in the league table.

To be fair, if they'd have given those hundreds of millions to Rafa instead of Big Sam and Fat Frank..

Forgetting about the dubious source of income for a second, and it seems like they started with the right idea investing in the playing squad after years of not spending much.  The problem is when you've got Big Sam splashing Big Bucks on Theo Walcott and Cenk Tosun, then you quickly end up in a situation where you're throwing good money after bad.

On the flip side we had Rafa come in and sign Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia at the same stage, then you have something to build on.

I guess 6th place budget was under the (false) assumption they had a class manager and support staff spending all the dough.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8712 on: Today at 08:23:04 am »
Spent a billion(ish) to get 6th? Only to fail even that. Everton. Honestly, the fume isnt really about getting caught, cheating or lying. Its about the embarassment. The shame of supporting such utter failure.
