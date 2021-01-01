« previous next »
Even if Everton are only slightly over the limit, the fact they've already violated the limit once before, and had several chances to remedy the situation via the transfer market, marks them as a serial offender in outright defiance of the rules. And the fact that Wolves hamstrung themselves to comply and it worked out shows Everton up even more.

Even Forest offers better mitigation than Everton does (barely). If Everton got another 10, I'd say Forest deserve six. I guess a lot depends on the numbers though. Either way, if the PL don't or can't enforce the rules, it will become a free for all, and clubs will start going to the wall.

Forest have zero mitigation, their threshold was £61m, £13m x 2 from their last 2 seasons in the championship plus £35m from last season

20/21 they lost £15m, 21/22 they lost £45m (just over £20m was promotion bonuses) which left them more or less needing to break even last season, instead they spunked a fortune on enough players for almost two full teams and brought in fuck all from selling players, they could've cashed in on a couple of their better players last January to help balance the books but chose not to, they'll get everything they deserve
Just heard Dyche on the radio.
Prick
Just going on about how hard its been coping with the effects of the sanctions on the playing side.
He let the cat out of the bag though. He reckons one of the problems was caused by the ownership being sanctioned because of the war.
No unless I have missed  something, Moshiri wasnt sanctioned. Usmanov was though. And he was just a commercial sponsor. Or was Dyche interviewed by Uncle Uzzy who told him he was really the boss?
He also went on to say he has no understanding of the financial details, but thinks it really harsh to punish the playing side of the club for non playing issues.
The man is an utter bullshitter. The reason the club is in the shit is exactly because of the playing side. They feuded to sell players to balance the books, and then went out and bought even more rubbish.
Im currently quarantined in the back room with Covid so, with time in my hands, read through the full commission report.

Its pretty straightforward (except for some accountancy jiggery pokery around interest charges on loans for general running costs which could/couldnt be counted towards the PSR exceptions around the stadium) and pretty damning.

I wonder if any of the bemused and fewming supporters and media fellow travellers have actually read it?
