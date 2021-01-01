Just heard Dyche on the radio.

Prick

Just going on about how hard its been coping with the effects of the sanctions on the playing side.

He let the cat out of the bag though. He reckons one of the problems was caused by the ownership being sanctioned because of the war.

No unless I have missed something, Moshiri wasnt sanctioned. Usmanov was though. And he was just a commercial sponsor. Or was Dyche interviewed by Uncle Uzzy who told him he was really the boss?

He also went on to say he has no understanding of the financial details, but thinks it really harsh to punish the playing side of the club for non playing issues.

The man is an utter bullshitter. The reason the club is in the shit is exactly because of the playing side. They feuded to sell players to balance the books, and then went out and bought even more rubbish.