Even Everton fans acknowledge this but seem to think the fans should not be punished, just the club. How this is possible is anyone's guess. If they just punish the owners then the fans will demand other owners who are willing to invest without income and the circle continues, the fans are part of the club and everyone, unfortunately, has to pay the price, just like happens when a club is successful and everyone benefits.
Like numerous people have made the point, the fans are a massive part of the problem.
Next to behemoths like Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal - and plastic sportwashing projects for oil dictatorships - they are
a small club. Their turnover and the localised support demonstrates this.
But the fans cannot countenance that in modern football they're not only not on the top table, but are several tables back, behind a pillar and next to the bogs. They demand and demand and demand, turning on club directors and threatening violence.
Yet they don't want a well-run club that identifies top young talent and nurtures it into quality/solid players.
They wanted headline-grabbing signings that they think will give them media attention and [in their minds] make RS fans jealous. Exhibit 'A' being that time when they raided the 'reduced to clear' bins at Barcelona.
Their expectations are way beyond their club's means. So they were more than happy to try to ride roughshod through the rules.