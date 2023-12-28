« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 404208 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8600 on: Today at 12:56:41 pm »
What they fail to see is that they may be behaving themselves now but their actions kept them in the PL, they would be in deeper shit had the penalties corresponded with the actions
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Redley

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 192
  • 'Salah la la la la la la....Egyptian King'
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8601 on: Today at 12:58:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:56:41 pm
What they fail to see is that they may be behaving themselves now but their actions kept them in the PL, they would be in deeper shit had the penalties corresponded with the actions

A much lighter punishment applied either last season or the season before would have seen them flushed.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,164
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8602 on: Today at 01:01:56 pm »
They should consider themselves extremely fortunate really. They could actually have 3 separate points deductions this season and still survive.
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,368
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8603 on: Today at 01:01:57 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:56:41 pm
What they fail to see is that they may be behaving themselves now but their actions kept them in the PL, they would be in deeper shit had the penalties corresponded with the actions

The thing is they aren't behaving themselves now. They've had plenty of chances to both sell further playing assets to balance the books, or to find a way to move high wage players out of the club. This is what other clubs have done, clubs they are competing with for safety (and some of which went down).

Pickford is a prime example, he signed a new deal last Feb on a boosted wage when he was an easily sellable asset with a low book value and likely decent transfer fee value.
Logged

Offline slowtyper

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 11
  • "and put them in the devils cave below, see".
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8604 on: Today at 01:21:24 pm »
The 'being punished twice for the same offence' line is false. Are they suggesting they could have splashed the cash for 3 years, get deducted 10 points, then claim to start from year zero again? Splash the cash again for another 3 years, then punished again. 6 out of 7 years overspending for a mere loss of 10 points. This is why the 4th year overspend has been added. Simply to stop clubs doing as i've surmised.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8605 on: Today at 01:25:02 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:56:41 pm
What they fail to see is that they may be behaving themselves now but their actions kept them in the PL, they would be in deeper shit had the penalties corresponded with the actions
Similar to Abu Dhabi pretending they are now a self sustaining club, after more than a decade of outrageous cheating to get where they are.
Logged

Offline RedSince86

  • I blame Chris de Burgh
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,050
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8606 on: Today at 01:33:44 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 01:25:02 pm
Similar to Abu Dhabi pretending they are now a self sustaining club, after more than a decade of outrageous cheating to get where they are.
And still not self sustaining as they need a glut companies from Mubadala sponsoring them for a couple of hundred million a year.

Abu Dhabi leave them, they're fucked, 30% of their turnover gone overnight, with a wage bill that would shoot up to around 90% of Turnover and their spending power gone.

FSG leaves us, and nothing changes financially.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:35:54 pm by RedSince86 »
Logged
"Since its purchase by the sheikh of Abu Dhabi, Manchester City has managed to cheat its way into the top echelon of European football and create a global, immensely profitable football empire, ignoring rules along the way. The club's newfound glory is rooted in lies."

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,331
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8607 on: Today at 01:34:44 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:33:44 pm
And still not self sustaining as they need a glut companies from Mubadala sponsoring them for a couple of hundred million a year.
Absolutely, it really is unbelievable what they have gotten away with, so far
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,307
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8608 on: Today at 01:43:59 pm »
Quote from: RedSince86 on Today at 01:33:44 pm
And still not self sustaining as they need a glut companies from Mubadala sponsoring them for a couple of hundred million a year.

Abu Dhabi leave them, they're fucked, 30% of their turnover gone overnight, with a wage bill that would shoot up to around 90% of Turnover and their spending power gone.

FSG leaves us, and nothing changes financially.

Which is sort part of the pont of the sustainability rules.
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,914
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8609 on: Today at 01:46:38 pm »
The Football League have deducted points for financial irregularities fairly often in recent years.
https://uk.sports.yahoo.com/news/every-points-deduction-english-football-150456850.html

Its been as clear as day that sooner or later the Premier League would do the same. Maybe I am getting old, but I dont remember an outcry in the press when the historically big Sheffield Wednesday were deducted points a few years ago.
Logged
Justice for the 96!

Online Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,697
  • Indefatigability
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8610 on: Today at 01:50:49 pm »
Reading lots of blues on Twitter complaining about the 'Sly Six' and the closed shop manufactured - apparently - by Liverpool and Man Utd. Incredible how many of them seem so unwilling to use City as the chief problem. Intellectual gymnastics taking place as they know how important City are for their own footballing sanity.
Logged

Online CraigDS

  • Lite. Smelt it and dealt it. Worrawhopper.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 61,368
  • YNWA
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8611 on: Today at 01:54:19 pm »
Quote from: Fitzy. on Today at 01:50:49 pm
Reading lots of blues on Twitter complaining about the 'Sly Six' and the closed shop manufactured - apparently - by Liverpool and Man Utd. Incredible how many of them seem so unwilling to use City as the chief problem. Intellectual gymnastics taking place as they know how important City are for their own footballing sanity.

The closed shop which was once the top 4 and now known and big 6? I mean the fact it's expanded by 50% suggests it's not so closed.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,925
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8612 on: Today at 01:57:08 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:56:41 pm
What they fail to see is that they may be behaving themselves now but their actions kept them in the PL, they would be in deeper shit had the penalties corresponded with the actions

"Why are you charging me for conning that pensioner out of their life savings? I paid off all my debts, didn't I?"
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TomDcs

  • Cross dressing, pant shitting, clothes thief
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,164
  • Six times...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8613 on: Today at 02:02:26 pm »
A blue fan I know seems to think they changed the rules on stadium building costs being part of the equation in the last year or two (and this being what pushed them over in I think the 20/21 accounts). Not sure on the specifics, but then have seen others in here mentioning its something to do with them trying to get away with hiding stadium loan interest payments (suggesting the rules havent changed?). I think they are pinning everything on the appeal of the last punishment, in that if they can argue that this was wrong it reduces that last points deduction and that would mean they were in the clear for the most recent one. Not sure if thats the case or not, but I had thought the appeal was more based on the severity of the points deduction.

When asking the same fan about the current operating costs, they had less to say, nor indeed much focus on whether or not 777 takeover would be a good thing. Everything seems to be focused on this PSR situation, which I guess is understandable as a fan, but
at the same time they are sleep walking into a much bigger issue, by latching onto how its everyone elses fault / unfair. Huge mess for them.
Logged

Online upthereds1993

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 161
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8614 on: Today at 02:03:38 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 01:40:47 pm
Toffee TV complaining they haven't been invited on to Sky Sports to discuss the charges.


They are completely consumed with getting themselves on the telly / having somebody mention them on the telly. They've been hammering Carragher the last few days for not "talking about them enough" on Sky Sports. The other week they were crying for Bellew to bang the drum about them on a reality jungle show, which included the likes of Britney Spears' sister and Fred off First Dates. Even if these bizarre wishes and request were to come true, none of them would have any effect on the final outcome.

Any rational fanbase in this scenario would be calling on the club to hire the best possible legal team to at least give them a fighter's chance of an appeal, but they're not interested in any of that. This is what decades of insignificance and jealousy has done to their ability to assess situations and make decisions. In what could be one of their final battles, all they're still loosely interested in is a bit of time in the spotlight or "getting one over on the RS". Funnily enough those are also the things which led to the decisions that got them here in the first place.
Logged

Online Nobby Reserve

  • Onanistic Charades Champion Of Roundabouts. Euphemistic Gerbil Starver.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,384
  • Do you wanna build a snowman?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8615 on: Today at 02:11:28 pm »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:22:56 pm

Even Everton fans acknowledge this but seem to think the fans should not be punished, just the club. How this is possible is anyone's guess. If they just punish the owners then the fans will demand other owners who are willing to invest without income and the circle continues, the fans are part of the club and everyone, unfortunately, has to pay the price, just like happens when a club is successful and everyone benefits.


Like numerous people have made the point, the fans are a massive part of the problem.

Next to behemoths like Liverpool, Man U, Arsenal - and plastic sportwashing projects for oil dictatorships - they are a small club. Their turnover and the localised support demonstrates this.

But the fans cannot countenance that in modern football they're not only not on the top table, but are several tables back, behind a pillar and next to the bogs. They demand and demand and demand, turning on club directors and threatening violence.

Yet they don't want a well-run club that identifies top young talent and nurtures it into quality/solid players.

They wanted headline-grabbing signings that they think will give them media attention and [in their minds] make RS fans jealous. Exhibit 'A' being that time when they raided the 'reduced to clear' bins at Barcelona.

Their expectations are way beyond their club's means. So they were more than happy to try to ride roughshod through the rules.
Logged
A Tory, a worker and an immigrant are sat round a table. There's a plate of 10 biscuits in the middle. The Tory takes 9 then turns to the worker and says "that immigrant is trying to steal your biscuit"

Online Musketeer Gripweed

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,505
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8616 on: Today at 02:12:01 pm »
Where is the "we're fucking rich" photo. I could use it just now for something.
Logged

Online thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,130
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8617 on: Today at 02:13:34 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Today at 01:54:19 pm
The closed shop which was once the top 4 and now known and big 6? I mean the fact it's expanded by 50% suggests it's not so closed.
And two of those six didn't finish in the top six last season (Spurs in 8th and Chelsea in 12th).  Similarly so far this season with Man U in 7th and Chelsea in 9th.

Unless Saudi Arabia lose interest in Newcastle as a sportswashing vehicle then the "big 6" will soon have to be known as the "super 7" or some other such dreadful moniker.  I wonder where the tipping point is that the closed shop of teams at the top is so large that people have to stop calling it a closed shop.  I can imagine a future where Everton are bemoaning the closed shop of 15 teams conspiring against them being competitive.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 211 212 213 214 215 [216]   Go Up
« previous next »
 