A blue fan I know seems to think they changed the rules on stadium building costs being part of the equation in the last year or two (and this being what pushed them over in I think the 20/21 accounts). Not sure on the specifics, but then have seen others in here mentioning its something to do with them trying to get away with hiding stadium loan interest payments (suggesting the rules havent changed?). I think they are pinning everything on the appeal of the last punishment, in that if they can argue that this was wrong it reduces that last points deduction and that would mean they were in the clear for the most recent one. Not sure if thats the case or not, but I had thought the appeal was more based on the severity of the points deduction.



When asking the same fan about the current operating costs, they had less to say, nor indeed much focus on whether or not 777 takeover would be a good thing. Everything seems to be focused on this PSR situation, which I guess is understandable as a fan, but

at the same time they are sleep walking into a much bigger issue, by latching onto how its everyone elses fault / unfair. Huge mess for them.