Agree
And also they are being punished for building a stadium.
Which they are not.
The stadium is a separate company.
They are getting punished because they broke the rules and tried to pass the football club debts onto the stadium costs.
An awful lot of misinformation being spread around and so called respected journalists going with it, because they are too lazy to read the commissions findings and actually understand the rules.
They claimed interest costs were incurred on loans taken out by the Stadium Company and therefore should be disregarded from the P&S calculation.
The commission found that, actually, the loans were taken out by Everton FC, so the interests costs should be borne by the club and included in the P&S calculation.
Everton disagreed and stated that Everton FC borrowed the money to lend to the Stadium Company so it should be disregarded.
The commission found that, although Everton FC did lend some money to Stadium Company, the loans taken out by Everton FC were used at least in part to fund the club's running costs. So they stay in the calculation.
(and I get the impression the commission weren't impressed that Everton tried to pull a fast one on them)
Regardless of the P&S rules, the question they don't seem to be asking is whether these massive losses are sustainable? The answer is they're not and they are in deep shit. Instead of worrying about marches against PL corruption or getting politicians to bat for you, try and do something to save the club, from both Moshiri and 777. They may find a points deduction (or two) is the least of their worries.
I think many/most Everton fans, if they're honest with themselves (I know, I know), realise deep down that the alternative to breaking P&S rules was to sell on some of their more valuable players, thus weakening the team and making relegation much more likely/inevitable.
Thing is, if given the hindsight choice to, a) sell T-Rex and Calvert-Lewin, and not buy Doucoure and Onana, but meet P&S limits; or b) not change a thing.... I reckon most would go for option b) then revert to endlessly whining about how unfair and corrupt it all is.