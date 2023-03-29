Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".



How true is this ?



It's true, there net transfer spend has been low over the last few windows. Which begs the question, how have they made the losses they have?1. The way they account for transfer sales is part of the problem. Money in comes as a lump sum, money out is in stages. So, they sold all their best players and bought not so good ones for higher cost. They now have no one to sell, and their transfer activity has decreased significantly, but they are still paying massive installments on transfers from previous windows.2. Transfer activity might be down but wages are massively up. 95% of turnover as Tepid says. There is no wiggle room after that. The sweet spot is around 55-60% of turnover. In other words, they have been living beyond their means3. The so called money transfers from Moshiri have dried up. He only ever used his own money to buy shares (and loaded it as debt on the club). Increasingly he has been borrowing at ever higher rates, to make up the shortfall.Dyche saying they have hardly spent is the equivalent of a motorist in court claiming they have hardly driven since they crashed the car.