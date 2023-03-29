« previous next »
Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8560 on: Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm »
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Yesterday at 07:30:44 pm
IMO (at least in Evertons case), the PL know that without a new owner, Everton will be in administration at best, so theyre trying to give them a way out. 777 Partners are obviously not fit and proper, but dont have an alternative atm.

Everton will likely have better ownership options if they go into administration. They're just too dumb and stubborn and proud to accept that's they point they are at, because they want to keep waving their tiny johnson in LFC's face.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8561 on: Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm »
Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".

How true is this ?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8562 on: Yesterday at 08:17:20 pm »
He may have meant last 3 or 4 windows including this one.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8563 on: Yesterday at 08:17:43 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".

How true is this ?

What's his point? That's only because they're skint now and they knew charges were coming.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8564 on: Yesterday at 08:25:26 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".

How true is this ?

Even if true, he reminds me of some people on RAWK that think transfer spending is the only expenditure a club has. Even with a low net spend they are haemorrhaging money on giving shit players stupidly high wages. Plus annually changing their whole management/coaching team.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8565 on: Yesterday at 08:26:09 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".

How true is this ?

P&S rules aren't about net spend. They are about a clubs finances.

So, it makes little difference except Everton should have done more to get within limits.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8566 on: Yesterday at 08:32:58 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 05:17:35 pm
And hoped that they could bend them. ;D

Two things stand out about the Bitters bleating.

Firstly the HUGE Covid dispensation they gave them and secondly the deliberate obfuscation around the building costs for the stadium.

I havent forensically analysed the Commission report but werent they trying to pull some accounting tick for interest charges around the stadium financing?

I suppose one thing which may assist them in their appeal against sentence (they cant dispute the charge as they accepted they were in the wrong despite initially saying they would would vigorously fight the charges https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2023/03/29/everton-faces-financial-fair-play-investigation-and-will-strongly-contest-premier-league-allegation/) is that there was no existing tariff for breaching PSR.

The thing is, I don't think there can be. Each case will be different, with different loss amounts, different (potential) mitigating circumstances and different levels of transparency and recklessness involved.

I think each case needs to be looked at on its own merit.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8567 on: Yesterday at 08:38:35 pm »
From their 21/22 report

Despite the substantial financial impact of several unexpected and unprecedented factors in recent seasons, the Club remains in a secure financial position thanks to the continued support and commitment of our Majority Shareholder. In the post year end period, the Majority Shareholder has provided a further £70m of financial support to the Club.

in other words, if Moshiri didn't keep bailing us out, we'd be even more fucked. Good job 777 are there to save them eh?  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8568 on: Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Yesterday at 05:20:34 pm
anyone else getting fed up of hearing about how it's not fair they are being punished twice for the same period.....but they're not
Agree
And also they are being punished for building a stadium.
Which they are not.
The stadium is a separate company.
They are getting punished because they broke the rules and tried to pass the football club debts onto the stadium costs.
An awful lot of misinformation being spread around and so called respected journalists going with it, because they are too lazy to read the commissions findings and actually understand the rules.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8569 on: Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 07:45:17 pm
Everton will likely have better ownership options if they go into administration. They're just too dumb and stubborn and proud to accept that's they point they are at, because they want to keep waving their tiny johnson in LFC's face.

Agreed. My point was that the PL first and foremost wanted to avoid one of their clubs going into administration. IMO Everton will only have better options once the bulk of their debt is repaid as part of administration.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8570 on: Yesterday at 08:47:05 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".

How true is this ?

The problem is they needed a significant minus net spend in those years to comply with this rules.
Not buying lots of players was clearly not enough to prevent a Million pound loss
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8571 on: Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm »
Quote from: Menace2Sobriety on Yesterday at 08:46:35 pm
Agreed. My point was that the PL first and foremost wanted to avoid one of their clubs going into administration. IMO Everton will only have better options once the bulk of their debt is repaid as part of administration.

It's not like Everton would be the first PL club to go into administration. I don't think it's a good look that rules designed to prevent another Portsmouth effectively failed, but it's not the PL's fault that Everton are insane either.

The only time they didn't spend any money was when Rafa was in charge.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8572 on: Yesterday at 08:57:23 pm »
Quote from: Legs on January 15, 2024, 03:08:25 pm
Win everything ? 🤣🤣

Perhaps he meant to type win something as even that requires a fair amount of age with their club.  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8573 on: Yesterday at 09:05:48 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 08:56:52 pm
It's not like Everton would be the first PL club to go into administration. I don't think it's a good look that rules designed to prevent another Portsmouth effectively failed, but it's not the PL's fault that Everton are insane either.

The only time they didn't spend any money was when Rafa was in charge.

I think they were actually following the plan they agreed with The PL. They sold Digne to fund the likes of Mykolenko and Patterson.
Problem was Fat Frank wanted a war chest and players and the club ignored the plan. One of the reasons the PL were pissed off with them
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8574 on: Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm »
Is it my imagination, or are more people in the media finally starting to voice the fact that ultimately this is all Everton's own doing?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8575 on: Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm »
95% wages to turnover ratio and theyre trying to claim that their breach was technical over an interest payment :lmao


Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8576 on: Yesterday at 10:12:12 pm »
Btw, I so wish that somebody was sat behind Richard Masters in a Liverpool top, nodding away sagely! ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8577 on: Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm »
Literally have zero sympathy for them, sick of all the hand wringing and poor old Everton narrative shown by people, even some reds I know.

The truth is they knew what they were up to and got caught. Lets be honest, if it was us in their position they would be letting off fireworks and doing the conga around Rhyl!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8578 on: Yesterday at 10:27:50 pm »
Quote from: AlphaDelta on Yesterday at 10:22:24 pm
Lets be honest, if it was us in their position they would be letting off fireworks and doing the conga around Rhyl!
Aint that the truth.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8579 on: Yesterday at 11:25:00 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:11:54 pm
95% wages to turnover ratio and theyre trying to claim that their breach was technical over an interest payment :lmao

Mad as a box of frogs, the lot of them.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8580 on: Today at 12:23:55 am »
Spent too much money on players and paid them too much, overpaid for managers that were well out of their league, especially Ancelotti.
Sporting benefits with sporting advantages, sporting penalties therefore.
The greatest penalty they could put in place, sporting or otherwise is to make them continue to be Everton.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8581 on: Today at 01:00:31 am »
The angry mob are forgetting quite a few points here.

The main one is, don't make losses. The rules allow up to £5m a season which is nothing (in this context). The additional £30m a season is what a rich owner can pump into the club for things like transfers and wages. Of course these are limits, not targets.

The other thing is that Everton have been sustaining massive losses for the last 4 years (probably 8 years). Because of the rules, much of the losses have not counted towards P&S because of stadium costs (legitimate) or covid losses (completely made up).

Regardless of the P&S rules, the question they don't seem to be asking is whether these massive losses are sustainable? The answer is they're not and they are in deep shit. Instead of worrying about marches against PL corruption or getting politicians to bat for you, try and do something to save the club, from both Moshiri and 777. They may find a points deduction (or two) is the least of their worries.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8582 on: Today at 03:31:13 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:00:31 am
The angry mob are forgetting quite a few points here.

The main one is, don't make losses. The rules allow up to £5m a season which is nothing (in this context). The additional £30m a season is what a rich owner can pump into the club for things like transfers and wages. Of course these are limits, not targets.

The other thing is that Everton have been sustaining massive losses for the last 4 years (probably 8 years). Because of the rules, much of the losses have not counted towards P&S because of stadium costs (legitimate) or covid losses (completely made up).

Regardless of the P&S rules, the question they don't seem to be asking is whether these massive losses are sustainable? The answer is they're not and they are in deep shit. Instead of worrying about marches against PL corruption or getting politicians to bat for you, try and do something to save the club, from both Moshiri and 777. They may find a points deduction (or two) is the least of their worries.


Now don't go talking common sense...  :missus
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8583 on: Today at 06:07:48 am »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:00:31 am
The other thing is that Everton have been sustaining massive losses for the last 4 years (probably 8 years). Because of the rules, much of the losses have not counted towards P&S because of stadium costs (legitimate) or covid losses (completely made up).

Their claimed covid losses must have just been some elaborate prank that nobody else got as they couldn't have really been meant to be taken seriously, the things were 3x every other club in the division and weren't they more than their non-tv commerical income for the entire period?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8584 on: Today at 08:27:22 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Is it my imagination, or are more people in the media finally starting to voice the fact that ultimately this is all Everton's own doing?

It was always going to happen the minute people took a proper look at Everton's activity in the transfer market.  I think because so few of their signings worked out most people didn't realise they had massively outspent the likes of Liverpool.

Same with City really.  Nobody really thinks they earned all the money for Aguero, Toure, De Bruyne etc all fair and square.  The media don't have much choice but to point out the bleeding obvious.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8585 on: Today at 08:50:13 am »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 06:07:48 am
Their claimed covid losses must have just been some elaborate prank that nobody else got as they couldn't have really been meant to be taken seriously, the things were 3x every other club in the division and weren't they more than their non-tv commerical income for the entire period?

Weren't they the only club to claim that their garbage signings weren't worth anything because of covid (not because they're garbage).  Maybe other clubs would have tried saying the same thing if they thought the PL would buy it.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8586 on: Today at 09:00:51 am »
The Everton situation is perfect for politicians, who typically excel at overcomplicating what is, in essence, something simple and straightforward.

Everton overextended themselves financially, and they are stretched to the limit. Then they've tried to play mathematical Tetris with their accounts to try and gaslight the PL (and their own fans) that black really is white and that it's all above board.

They essentially admitted the charges, and threw themselves on the mercy of the court - then got arsey when the court didn't show them any mercy. But the truth is they had already been shown a great deal of mercy before they were dragged into the dock. Now they're indignant over being punished.

Stop attacking the PL for enforcing the rules, and stop trying to poke holes in the rules that every club voted on and agreed to in order to participate.  The only rot and corruption on display currently is in the Everton board room. You know - the people who have daren't show their faces at Goodison for months for fears of violence?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8587 on: Today at 09:03:07 am »
Someone has ghost-written a pithy piece in Carragher's name:
https://archive.is/eE57n
Taster:
There is no grand conspiracy targeting any club, and I am not comfortable with the word corruption being chucked around in the Everton case. The Premier League clubs decide and vote in their own rules, including those on Profit and Sustainability.

The clubs charged knew that and kept signing the cheques. The Premier League has been too soft for too long when it comes to rigorously applying its guidelines regarding PSR. Whatever the motives for it belatedly showing its teeth, it was only a matter of time before the patience of all those who have abided by the spending limits  some of whom have been relegated  demanded action.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8588 on: Today at 09:22:26 am »
Saw a youtube thumbnail from a Man City channel (god knows why that popped up) demanding Everton be relegated for breaking these rules.

Absolutely zero self awareness.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8589 on: Today at 10:58:59 am »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 09:22:26 am
Saw a youtube thumbnail from a Man City channel (god knows why that popped up) demanding Everton be relegated for breaking these rules.

Absolutely zero self awareness.
No, just very honest. In fact so honest that he'll admit that City should be thrown out of the PL, forced to apply to the EFL for readmission and their owners banned from owning a PL club. Oh and scrub every trophy won since 2011.

In preparation of their penalty, Everton hace also scrubbed all trophies won in this period. Oh...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8590 on: Today at 12:07:16 pm »
Quote from: 12C on Yesterday at 08:42:03 pm
Agree
And also they are being punished for building a stadium.
Which they are not.
The stadium is a separate company.
They are getting punished because they broke the rules and tried to pass the football club debts onto the stadium costs.
An awful lot of misinformation being spread around and so called respected journalists going with it, because they are too lazy to read the commissions findings and actually understand the rules.


They claimed interest costs were incurred on loans taken out by the Stadium Company and therefore should be disregarded from the P&S calculation.

The commission found that, actually, the loans were taken out by Everton FC, so the interests costs should be borne by the club and included in the P&S calculation.

Everton disagreed and stated that Everton FC borrowed the money to lend to the Stadium Company so it should be disregarded.

The commission found that, although Everton FC did lend some money to Stadium Company, the loans taken out by Everton FC were used at least in part to fund the club's running costs. So they stay in the calculation.

(and I get the impression the commission weren't impressed that Everton tried to pull a fast one on them)




Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 01:00:31 am
Regardless of the P&S rules, the question they don't seem to be asking is whether these massive losses are sustainable? The answer is they're not and they are in deep shit. Instead of worrying about marches against PL corruption or getting politicians to bat for you, try and do something to save the club, from both Moshiri and 777. They may find a points deduction (or two) is the least of their worries.

I think many/most Everton fans, if they're honest with themselves (I know, I know), realise deep down that the alternative to breaking P&S rules was to sell on some of their more valuable players, thus weakening the team and making relegation much more likely/inevitable.

Thing is, if given the hindsight choice to, a) sell T-Rex and Calvert-Lewin, and not buy Doucoure and Onana, but meet P&S limits; or b) not change a thing.... I reckon most would go for option b) then revert to endlessly whining about how unfair and corrupt it all is.

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8591 on: Today at 12:12:49 pm »
The Blues are acting like Anti Vaxxers...paranoia and conspiracy abound.....just take yer fucking medicine!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8592 on: Today at 12:22:56 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 10:10:06 pm
Is it my imagination, or are more people in the media finally starting to voice the fact that ultimately this is all Everton's own doing?


Even Everton fans acknowledge this but seem to think the fans should not be punished, just the club. How this is possible is anyone's guess. If they just punish the owners then the fans will demand other owners who are willing to invest without income and the circle continues, the fans are part of the club and everyone, unfortunately, has to pay the price, just like happens when a club is successful and everyone benefits.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8593 on: Today at 12:24:38 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:07:16 pm

They claimed interest costs were incurred on loans taken out by the Stadium Company and therefore should be disregarded from the P&S calculation.

The commission found that, actually, the loans were taken out by Everton FC, so the interests costs should be borne by the club and included in the P&S calculation.

Everton disagreed and stated that Everton FC borrowed the money to lend to the Stadium Company so it should be disregarded.

The commission found that, although Everton FC did lend some money to Stadium Company, the loans taken out by Everton FC were used at least in part to fund the club's running costs. So they stay in the calculation.

(and I get the impression the commission weren't impressed that Everton tried to pull a fast one on them)




I think many/most Everton fans, if they're honest with themselves (I know, I know), realise deep down that the alternative to breaking P&S rules was to sell on some of their more valuable players, thus weakening the team and making relegation much more likely/inevitable.

Thing is, if given the hindsight choice to, a) sell T-Rex and Calvert-Lewin, and not buy Doucoure and Onana, but meet P&S limits; or b) not change a thing.... I reckon most would go for option b) then revert to endlessly whining about how unfair and corrupt it all is.


What they want is any valuable players to make a serious mistake, they can then turn their hero into a pariah, surround the players car and chase them out of the club for a large fee. Gordon went from hero to zero in one tackle.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8594 on: Today at 12:36:29 pm »
Quote from: spen71 on Yesterday at 08:15:54 pm
Speaking before Wednesday's FA Cup third-round replay against Crystal Palace, Dyche said Everton were in the bottom three to four Premier League clubs for net spend "over the last three to four seasons" and it was a "start point of the club motioning to do things correctly".

How true is this ?

It's true, there net transfer spend has been low over the last few windows. Which begs the question, how have they made the losses they have?

1. The way they account for transfer sales is part of the problem. Money in comes as a lump sum, money out is in stages. So, they sold all their best players and bought not so good ones for higher cost. They now have no one to sell, and their transfer activity has decreased significantly, but they are still paying massive installments on transfers from previous windows.
2. Transfer activity might be down but wages are massively up. 95% of turnover as Tepid says. There is no wiggle room after that. The sweet spot is around 55-60% of turnover. In other words, they have been living beyond their means
3. The so called money transfers from Moshiri have dried up. He only ever used his own money to buy shares (and loaded it as debt on the club). Increasingly he has been borrowing at ever higher rates, to make up the shortfall.

Dyche saying they have hardly spent is the equivalent of a motorist in court claiming they have hardly driven since they crashed the car.   
