The angry mob are forgetting quite a few points here.



The main one is, don't make losses. The rules allow up to £5m a season which is nothing (in this context). The additional £30m a season is what a rich owner can pump into the club for things like transfers and wages. Of course these are limits, not targets.



The other thing is that Everton have been sustaining massive losses for the last 4 years (probably 8 years). Because of the rules, much of the losses have not counted towards P&S because of stadium costs (legitimate) or covid losses (completely made up).



Regardless of the P&S rules, the question they don't seem to be asking is whether these massive losses are sustainable? The answer is they're not and they are in deep shit. Instead of worrying about marches against PL corruption or getting politicians to bat for you, try and do something to save the club, from both Moshiri and 777. They may find a points deduction (or two) is the least of their worries.