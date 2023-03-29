So, let me get this right.



The previous set of books Everton failed P&S rules. 19 other clubs didn't.



This last set of books Everton and Nottingham Forest failed the P&S rules. 18 other clubs didn't.



What is it about the other clubs who understood the P&S rules but Everton didn't?



Forest at least acknowledged they failed but the extenuating circumstances were they just want to wait a couple months to make more on the sale of a player which would get them back within the rules. Even Forest could figure out what the rules were.