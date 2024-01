So, let me get this right.



The previous set of books Everton failed P&S rules. 19 other clubs didn't.



This last set of books Everton and Nottingham Forest failed the P&S rules. 18 other clubs didn't.



What is it about the other clubs who understood the P&S rules but Everton didn't?



Forest at least acknowledged they failed but the extenuating circumstances were they just want to wait a couple months to make more on the sale of a player which would get them back within the rules. Even Forest could figure out what the rules were.



And hoped that they could bend them.Two things stand out about the Bitter’s bleating.Firstly the HUGE Covid dispensation they gave them and secondly the deliberate obfuscation around the building costs for the stadium.I haven’t forensically analysed the Commission report but weren’t they trying to pull some accounting tick for interest charges around the stadium financing?I suppose one thing which may assist them in their appeal against sentence (they can’t dispute the charge as they accepted they were in the wrong despite initially saying they would would vigorously fight the charges https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2023/03/29/everton-faces-financial-fair-play-investigation-and-will-strongly-contest-premier-league-allegation/ ) is that there was no existing tariff for breaching PSR.