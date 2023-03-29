anyone else getting fed up of hearing about how it's not fair they are being punished twice for the same period.....but they're not
Watched some of the Toffee TV discussion on YT,one thing i agreed with them was that they've been mismanaged for years.
The other stuff though,got the impression they think themselves as some downtrodden rebels and freedom fighters fighting against their oppressors,which seemingly are common sense and PL rules.
People have said it here before but they have much bigger problems now than points deductions and such,existential ones.