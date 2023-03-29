« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 400383 times)

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 03:15:28 pm »
Wasn't he actually talking to the MP about Reading?
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 92,383
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 03:19:07 pm »
I love them all sticking up for forest who are even guiltier than they are.

Quite the mind fuck that
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,240
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this is golden...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 03:20:04 pm »
Quote from: Romford_Red on Today at 01:33:35 pm
What if something is bigger than something else but one is nearer and through a trick of false perspective, they look like they are next to each other and so the smaller one looks bigger?

Checkmate

Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 03:24:22 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 03:19:07 pm
I love them all sticking up for forest who are even guiltier than they are.

Quite the mind fuck that
I've seen a few Evertonians taking to their high horse because the Forest fans were chanting that Everton were cheats when they played each other a few weeks ago.  "Yeah, well who's the cheats now?  Both of us, yeah, that's right!"
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 03:35:00 pm »
The Fourth Doctor explains how Everton are really a big club (but still somehow a smaller club)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/JJ01T3_E6YQ&amp;ab_channel=DoctorWho" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/JJ01T3_E6YQ&amp;ab_channel=DoctorWho</a>
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 966
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8525 on: Today at 03:41:03 pm »
So many of them have the lines "no sporting advantage" and "it was only interest on a stadium loan" that the majority now believe it as truth, despite it not being worded like that in the report.  They seem to be fine with their club losing £100 million each year.  Imagine the position they would be in without FFP.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8526 on: Today at 03:45:08 pm »
Yet more delay on the 777 takeover as the corrupt PL await answers to questions;

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/premier-league-share-777-partners-28455060
Logged

Offline clinical

  • incision required - a bad case of an urgent rawkectomy? "And of course I've got this terrible pain in all the diodes down my left side."
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,502
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8527 on: Today at 04:17:51 pm »
I see they are kicking off about Masters calling them a small club. I mean he didn't but they won't let that get in the way of PTSD from Rafa.
Logged
Quote from: clinical on June 16, 2014, 10:19:45 pm
Thank Fowler we're not getting Caulker

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8528 on: Today at 04:26:39 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:45:08 pm
Yet more delay on the 777 takeover as the corrupt PL await answers to questions;

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/premier-league-share-777-partners-28455060

So now 777 have injected £150m in working capital.
The Echo being kind there. Its a payday loan
And now its February before a possible decision. And it looks like 777 are not forthcoming with answers.
Points deductions are the least of their worries if this doesnt go through, or if in fact it does go through.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,365
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8529 on: Today at 04:28:26 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:17:51 pm
I see they are kicking off about Masters calling them a small club. I mean he didn't but they won't let that get in the way of PTSD from Rafa.

2005 really did for them.
Rafa Benitez.
And then came Istanbul. From joy to despair in such a short space of time for them
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 04:29:15 pm »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on Today at 03:41:03 pm
So many of them have the lines "no sporting advantage" and "it was only interest on a stadium loan" that the majority now believe it as truth, despite it not being worded like that in the report.  They seem to be fine with their club losing £100 million each year.  Imagine the position they would be in without FFP.

Have they gotten round to blaming us yet ?
Logged

Online Menace2Sobriety

  • Boys Pen
  • *
  • Posts: 9
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 04:31:25 pm »
Long time lurker - infrequent poster...

It's interesting that Everton keep banging on about being called a 'small' club, especially when you look at revenues:

- LFC 2022: £600M
- EFC 2022: £181M

There's no way out - with our without 777 Partners. Their points deduction and relegation is a red herring IME - they should be worried more about administration and becoming Coventry, but obviously placing blame is much easier than admitting fault.
« Last Edit: Today at 04:37:29 pm by Menace2Sobriety »
Logged

Offline Qston

  • Loves a bit of monkey tennis and especially loves a bit of sausage relief......singularly though #sausage
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,899
  • Believer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 04:31:28 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 03:45:08 pm
Yet more delay on the 777 takeover as the corrupt PL await answers to questions;

https://www.liverpoolecho.co.uk/sport/football/football-news/premier-league-share-777-partners-28455060

.....and a link within that article to how well we are run and have absolutely no fear re PS rules or FFP when many rivals do.

So in other words, run your club properly !!
Logged
"Just a normal lad from Liverpool whose dream has just come true" Trent June 1st 2019

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,574
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 04:39:07 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:31:28 pm
.....and a link within that article to how well we are run and have absolutely no fear re PS rules or FFP when many rivals do.

So in other words, run your club properly !!

Timely reminer for the Anti FSG/FSG are mingebags mob. Imagine if we were like Arsenal and couldn't buy a striker cos we'd breach PSR?
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 04:41:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 04:39:07 pm
Timely reminer for the Anti FSG/FSG are mingebags mob. Imagine if we were like Arsenal and couldn't buy a striker cos we'd breach PSR?

Well we couldnt by a proper number 6 so put that in yer pipe and smoke it!
Logged

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 52,414
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8535 on: Today at 04:54:03 pm »
So, let me get this right.

The previous set of books Everton failed P&S rules. 19 other clubs didn't.

This last set of books Everton and Nottingham Forest failed the P&S rules. 18 other clubs didn't.

What is it about the other clubs who understood the P&S rules but Everton didn't?

Forest at least acknowledged they failed but the extenuating circumstances were they just want to wait a couple months to make more on the sale of a player which would get them back within the rules. Even Forest could figure out what the rules were.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,045
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8536 on: Today at 04:58:03 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:54:03 pm
So, let me get this right.

The previous set of books Everton failed P&S rules. 19 other clubs didn't.

This last set of books Everton and Nottingham Forest failed the P&S rules. 18 other clubs didn't.

What is it about the other clubs who understood the P&S rules but Everton didn't?

Forest at least acknowledged they failed but the extenuating circumstances were they just want to wait a couple months to make more on the sale of a player which would get them back within the rules. Even Forest could figure out what the rules were.
"Reading comprehension" has two components to the definition. Maybe the problem was not with the "comprehension"? ;D
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,595
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8537 on: Today at 05:12:01 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 01:18:24 pm
If the game got to the point where the PL was having to do this every year, then the game really would be fucked.

True, but the fact a number of clubs have curbed spending over the last 12 months suggests it is working as a deterrent for the majority of clubs
Logged

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,574
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8538 on: Today at 05:14:22 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 04:41:38 pm
Well we couldnt by a proper number 6 so put that in yer pipe and smoke it!

:lmao
Logged
Fuck the Tories

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8539 on: Today at 05:17:35 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 04:54:03 pm
So, let me get this right.

The previous set of books Everton failed P&S rules. 19 other clubs didn't.

This last set of books Everton and Nottingham Forest failed the P&S rules. 18 other clubs didn't.

What is it about the other clubs who understood the P&S rules but Everton didn't?

Forest at least acknowledged they failed but the extenuating circumstances were they just want to wait a couple months to make more on the sale of a player which would get them back within the rules. Even Forest could figure out what the rules were.

And hoped that they could bend them. ;D

Two things stand out about the Bitters bleating.

Firstly the HUGE Covid dispensation they gave them and secondly the deliberate obfuscation around the building costs for the stadium.

I havent forensically analysed the Commission report but werent they trying to pull some accounting tick for interest charges around the stadium financing?

I suppose one thing which may assist them in their appeal against sentence (they cant dispute the charge as they accepted they were in the wrong despite initially saying they would would vigorously fight the charges https://www.forbes.com/sites/jamesnalton/2023/03/29/everton-faces-financial-fair-play-investigation-and-will-strongly-contest-premier-league-allegation/) is that there was no existing tariff for breaching PSR.
Logged

Online Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8540 on: Today at 05:17:37 pm »
Logged

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,945
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8541 on: Today at 05:20:34 pm »
anyone else getting fed up of hearing about how it's not fair they are being punished twice for the same period.....but they're not
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8542 on: Today at 05:22:16 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 05:17:37 pm
John Cross with a decent opinion piece in The Mirror:

https://www.mirror.co.uk/sport/football/news/premierleague-ffp-everton-nottinghamforest-mancity-31894038

Decent except hes also propagating the stadium costs myth.

Mind you when Everton voted on the rules a decade ago they werent fucking rich.  ;D
Logged

Offline In the Name of Klopp

  • smann. Talks as if he/she/they single handedly saw off H&G in 2010.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,379
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8543 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: slidez on Today at 01:11:30 pm
https://twitter.com/OfficialFFTV/status/1747243134411530493

haha

He's actually calling them and Forest big clubs, ergo no clubs is too big to get charged.
« Last Edit: Today at 05:24:36 pm by In the Name of Klopp »
Logged
Above all, I would like to be remembered as a man who was selfless, who strove and worried so that others could share the glory, and who built up a family of people who could hold their heads up high and say, 'We're Liverpool'.
by the great man, Bill Shankly!

Offline LovelyCushionedHeader

  • Not so pleasant non-upholstered footer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,036
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8544 on: Today at 05:23:33 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:20:34 pm
anyone else getting fed up of hearing about how it's not fair they are being punished twice for the same period.....but they're not

It's pretty logical that you can be punished multiple times within "the same period". Otherwise, a club could just decide to break the rules significantly over a 3-year period, take their punishment for one season and then crack on whilst reaping the rewards from what they've done.

With the current setup, a club has a 12-month period to get their house in order after not complying to avoid a second punishment. It's fucking easy. Don't buy anyone and/or sell a player or two and you'll be absolutely fine.
Logged
And if the rain stops, and everything's dry.. she would cry, just so I could drink tears from her eyes.

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,594
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8545 on: Today at 05:23:45 pm »
Logged

Offline Dalglish to Rush

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 112
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8546 on: Today at 05:29:51 pm »
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,172
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8547 on: Today at 05:34:17 pm »
Quote from: FlashingBlade on Today at 01:55:55 pm
I think the Blues find it a blessed relief to turn their anger on the Premiership rather than there own club and themselves.

Many moons ago a Bitter said to me "The only club I hate more than Liverpool is Everton"

I've always found a lot of truth in that comment. The fans always bang on about loving the club, and the club always bang on about their "great fans", but both actually appear to actively hate each other. It seems to be such a masochistic relationship they have, with an unhealthy level of co-dependency thrown in for good measure.
Logged

Offline So Howard Philips

  • Penile Toupé Extender. Notoriously work-shy, copper-bottomed pervert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,953
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8548 on: Today at 05:42:09 pm »
To add insult to injury over the big club debate the televised FA Cup replay tomorrow is Blackpool v Notts Forest. :D
Logged

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8549 on: Today at 05:42:55 pm »
Quote from: [new username under construction] on Today at 05:20:34 pm
anyone else getting fed up of hearing about how it's not fair they are being punished twice for the same period.....but they're not

Watched some of the Toffee TV discussion on YT,one thing i agreed with them was that they've been mismanaged for years.

The other stuff though,got the impression they think themselves as some downtrodden rebels and freedom fighters fighting against their oppressors,which seemingly are common sense and PL rules.

People have said it here before but they have much bigger problems now than points deductions and such,existential ones.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,172
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8550 on: Today at 05:48:01 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:42:55 pm
Watched some of the Toffee TV discussion on YT,one thing i agreed with them was that they've been mismanaged for years.

The other stuff though,got the impression they think themselves as some downtrodden rebels and freedom fighters fighting against their oppressors,which seemingly are common sense and PL rules.

People have said it here before but they have much bigger problems now than points deductions and such,existential ones.
Did they go on to make the link between that poor management and the mess they are currently in?

Surely they see this? Their club has screwed up big time and is now paying the price for it.

Were there any calls for their club to be responsible for its actions?
« Last Edit: Today at 05:49:54 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged

Offline DonkeyWan

  • ker. Football Genius, Generously gives Young Jürgen pointers to help him improve.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,242
  • I never met a man who wasn't...
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8551 on: Today at 05:49:39 pm »
I keep seeing different figures quoted aboutr their accounts, but has anyone seen the accounts for 2022/23?
Logged
Beatings will continue until morale improves...

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8552 on: Today at 05:53:58 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 05:48:01 pm
Did they go on to make the link between that poor management and the mess they are currently in?

Surely they see this? Their club has screwed up big time and is now paying the price for it.

We're there any calls for their club to be responsible for its actions?

Watched about 10-15 minutes of it mate and after they talked about the mismanagent of the club went right back to accusing everyone else again and discussing the 'double jeopardy' of the charge etc etc,was frustrated with that and tuned it off.

Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,172
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8553 on: Today at 06:03:07 pm »
Quote from: Tobelius on Today at 05:53:58 pm
Watched about 10-15 minutes of it mate and after they talked about the mismanagent of the club went right back to accusing everyone else again and discussing the 'double jeopardy' of the charge etc etc,was frustrated with that and tuned it off.
I don't blame you for switching it off. They seem to trot out the same nonsense time after time, without ever making the link between that poor management and their current punishment worthy situation.

They are bang to rights. I just wish at least some of them could find the balls to be honest about that.
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,910
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8554 on: Today at 06:05:04 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:01 pm
True, but the fact a number of clubs have curbed spending over the last 12 months suggests it is working as a deterrent for the majority of clubs

Which is why Parry is only partially right.

I'd really like to know how much over the limit both Everton and Forest are. Imagine if Everton got another 10 point deduction but Forest got something like four points. :D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,506
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8555 on: Today at 06:17:33 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 05:12:01 pm
True, but the fact a number of clubs have curbed spending over the last 12 months suggests it is working as a deterrent for the majority of clubs

Plus nobody has really took the PL seriously until the Everton deduction.. Now Newcastle are panicking and clubs who may have spent in Jan won't.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,160
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8556 on: Today at 06:20:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:03:07 pm
I don't blame you for switching it off. They seem to trot out the same nonsense time after time, without ever making the link between that poor management and their current punishment worthy situation.

They are bang to rights. I just wish at least some of them could find the balls to be honest about that.

Yeah it's tiring to listen to people who's 1st,2nd and 3rd reaction to everything is anger.
Logged

Online courty61

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,909
  • Never Buy The S*n
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8557 on: Today at 06:23:54 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 05:49:39 pm
I keep seeing different figures quoted aboutr their accounts, but has anyone seen the accounts for 2022/23?

Not published yet.

https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/00036624
Logged
77, 78, 81, 84, 05, 19
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 