Looking at a Notts Forest forum is like a breathe of fresh air compared to how Everton fans reacted to their initial charge and this subsequent one. The majority are blaming the Club for getting in this situation when they really didn't need to (as in, they aren't financially struggling). Even the Club's statement was professional and respectful.



Meanwhile, everyone at Everton is screaming corruption despite being operated terribly for several years and being on the brink of financial disaster.



As always, the fans are a massive part of the problem across the park. There's just something about Everton FC where absolutely no one can ever accept responsibility for anything.The fans know the club are horrifically incompetent and reckless. They know they are useless and unfit for purpose. They know they are a living, breathing calamity.How do we know that they know? Well, they've been telling anyone who'll listen just that. They've had board members in headlocks. They've protested so violently against their own club that the top brass were kept away from attending their own ground on police advice. We've seen the bedsheet banners slagging them and their rank incompetence off aired on a regular basis.Yet despite all that, as soon as the club are actually held to account for the reckless incompetence the fans have been protesting about, they suddenly start defending the club, say they've done nothing wrong and declare everything a conspiracy against them.The utter clowns are now defending the very same people and actions that they were protesting about. Honestly, there's just no helping them. They are so confused and conflicted. Instead of defending their train wreck of a club, they should be happy that the PL are applying the brakes to stop the kamikazes who make the decisions at the club from driving them off the cliff once and for all.It's not the rules that are the problem. It's their club. It's also the fanbase who brainlessly back the sheer self-destructive madness of the club, despite protesting about it themselves until recently.