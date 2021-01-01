« previous next »
Today at 10:34:48 am
I wonder why "the cartel" chose to fuck these over and not a far bigger threat like West Ham or Newcastle?
Today at 10:35:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:20:20 am
This is a pretty good take from a Spurs fan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ohsospurs/status/1747116603387318637


Then you get clueless gobshites like this talking about us :butt

Marc Watts
@MarcWatts16
·
25m
Liverpool were all-but in administration 12 years ago. What are you even talking about?

And the fact that they had huge revenues from marketing growth, built on the back of financial doping is what actually kept them competing when they had to tighten the purse strings!
Today at 10:42:26 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:24:31 am
Hits the nail squarely on the head.

good to see some fans of other clubs getting on board with this view.
Today at 10:45:28 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:24:48 am
These points deductions are the equivalent of getting the plunger out

Or a coat-hanger
Today at 10:49:36 am
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 10:35:17 am
Then you get clueless gobshites like this talking about us :butt

Marc Watts
@MarcWatts16
·
25m
Liverpool were all-but in administration 12 years ago. What are you even talking about?

And the fact that they had huge revenues from marketing growth, built on the back of financial doping is what actually kept them competing when they had to tighten the purse strings!

Apparently,  "financial doping" is a very broad, catch all term for some, that yet somehow still doesn't include Everton.  ::)

It's like Everton reached for the steroids, but picked up the crystal meth by accident.
Today at 11:09:05 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:49:36 am


It's like Everton reached for the steroids, but picked up the crystal meth by accident.
Reached for the Viagra, lifted the bromide
Today at 11:13:51 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:31:34 am
Wait - when did Spurs develop a "world class recruitment model"? :lmao

Well their latest tranche of buys look ok, obviously the test is maintaing that.

He makes excellent points. Spurs are not dissimilar to Everton, local rivals more successful, stadium needed replacing, history of turgid buys but Totteringham seemed to have broken that curse.

And lets remember at least Spurs have been in a European final in the last five years. ;D
Today at 11:14:51 am
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:13:16 am
The losses are down to their shite spending, infrastructure & women's team's costs are exempt, anything that comes out of the club regarding the stadium costs is misinformation
Peter Reid was trotting out the "it's the stadium" line on the news last night. Making out they are being punished for "regenerating the area and creating jobs."  ::)

Absolute bullshit from Reid. Well, either that or he's completely ignorant of the actual situation like many other Bitters.
Today at 11:17:39 am
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:13:51 am
Well their latest tranche of buys look ok, obviously the test is maintaing that.

He makes excellent points. Spurs are not dissimilar to Everton, local rivals more successful, stadium needed replacing, history of turgid buys but Totteringham seemed to have broken that curse.

And lets remember at least Spurs have been in a European final in the last five years. ;D
The key point he makes for me is that Spurs (whatever your opinions) did things properly, and there is subsequently a real sense of achievement. Teams trying to short cut are doing so selfishly and care little for the game, though that is the central pillar of their defence.
Today at 11:18:58 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:14:51 am
Peter Reid was trotting out the "it's the stadium" line on the news last night. Making out they are being punished for "regenerating the area and creating jobs."  ::)

Absolute bullshit from Reid. Well, either that or he's completely ignorant of the actual situation like many other Bitters.
It may carry some weight in the court of popular opinion - I'm not convinced - but it will surely only harden the Premier League's stance.  The appeals process will be based on fact and not soundbites or tumb-thumping statements from Everton FC.
Today at 11:23:02 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:14:51 am
Peter Reid was trotting out the "it's the stadium" line on the news last night. Making out they are being punished for "regenerating the area and creating jobs."  ::)

Absolute bullshit from Reid. Well, either that or he's completely ignorant of the actual situation like many other Bitters.

From the commission report I think the PL basically said they can't include interest costs on loans from 3rd parties as they were not for the stadium but for working capital.

Everton tried to argue the interest paid was for the stadium costs as Moshiri would have lent them cash regardless whether a new stadium was being built or not.
Today at 11:34:24 am
Quote from: courty61 on Today at 11:23:02 am
From the commission report I think the PL basically said they can't include interest costs on loans from 3rd parties as they were not for the stadium but for working capital.

Everton tried to argue the interest paid was for the stadium costs as Moshiri would have lent them cash regardless whether a new stadium was being built or not.

And this sums up exactly why the Commission went heavy with the penalty.

Moshiri tried a variety of sleight of hand but it was laughably transparent. Surely the warning signs were there when the auditors walked away?

The appeal will be interesting.
Today at 11:38:32 am
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:17:43 am
Looking at a Notts Forest forum is like a breathe of fresh air compared to how Everton fans reacted to their initial charge and this subsequent one. The majority are blaming the Club for getting in this situation when they really didn't need to (as in, they aren't financially struggling). Even the Club's statement was professional and respectful.

Meanwhile, everyone at Everton is screaming corruption despite being operated terribly for several years and being on the brink of financial disaster.
As always, the fans are a massive part of the problem across the park. There's just something about Everton FC where absolutely no one can ever accept responsibility for anything.

The fans know the club are horrifically incompetent and reckless. They know they are useless and unfit for purpose. They know they are a living, breathing calamity.

How do we know that they know? Well, they've been telling anyone who'll listen just that. They've had board members in headlocks. They've protested so violently against their own club that the top brass were kept away from attending their own ground on police advice. We've seen the bedsheet banners slagging them and their rank incompetence off aired on a regular basis.

Yet despite all that, as soon as the club are actually held to account for the reckless incompetence the fans have been protesting about, they suddenly start defending the club, say they've done nothing wrong and declare everything a conspiracy against them.

The utter clowns are now defending the very same people and actions that they were protesting about. Honestly, there's just no helping them. They are so confused and conflicted. Instead of defending their train wreck of a club, they should be happy that the PL are applying the brakes to stop the kamikazes who make the decisions at the club from driving them off the cliff once and for all.

It's not the rules that are the problem. It's their club. It's also the fanbase who brainlessly back the sheer self-destructive madness of the club, despite protesting about it themselves until recently.

Today at 11:39:31 am
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 11:17:39 am
The key point he makes for me is that Spurs (whatever your opinions) did things properly, and there is subsequently a real sense of achievement. Teams trying to short cut are doing so selfishly and care little for the game, though that is the central pillar of their defence.

That is key for me as a fan. You feel the the club you love have earned it. How the likes of City fans feel anything other than a bit hollow is beyond me.

Also, money isn`t everything. You have to have a good structure and buy well - both of which Everton have completely failed to do.
Today at 11:43:32 am
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 11:14:51 am
Peter Reid was trotting out the "it's the stadium" line on the news last night. Making out they are being punished for "regenerating the area and creating jobs."  ::)

Absolute bullshit from Reid. Well, either that or he's completely ignorant of the actual situation like many other Bitters.
I dont think information is able to pass through his hat.
Today at 11:47:03 am
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 11:43:32 am
I dont think information is able to pass through his hat.
I think his hat is lined with tin foil. 🤠
Today at 11:55:06 am
Today at 11:57:48 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:37:35 am
Like I said, there needs to be rules developed to stop "takeover by stealth", where a potential buyer is pumping money into their target. We got additional money when FSG sold a stake in the club - Mohsiri is just being a complete dick by accepting these loans.

Pumping equity into Everton is how Moshiri effectively became majority shareholder in the first place. The only difference was he was getting the money from Uncle Uzzy. Now 777 are doing the same, but gawd knows where they're getting the money from, or how they intend to pay it back. And they're not even officially part of the club.

Moshiri needs to be dragged out of the club kicking and screaming immediately, and replaced with an administrator who will actually try to sort the club's finances out. Moshiri also needs to be investigated and likely charged with fraud, and disbarred from holding a directorship in the future.

If Usmanov was actually a shadow director, he was breaking the law. It would appear that as he was interviewing managers on his yacht, and had his dodgy nephew on the board, he wasnt just a sponsor of their training ground and potential naming rights owner of the BMD
Today at 12:01:20 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:55:06 am
Spurs fan being spot on

https://x.com/OhSoSpurs/status/1747116603387318637?s=20

To be fair they have nailed it there spot on
Today at 12:01:35 pm
Today at 12:02:54 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 11:55:06 am
Spurs fan being spot on

https://x.com/OhSoSpurs/status/1747116603387318637?s=20

Very good, but the replies are filled with blues whataboutisms sadly.
Today at 12:03:31 pm
Quote from: Zee_26 on Today at 12:02:54 pm
Very good, but the replies are filled with blues whataboutisms sadly.

To be expected they have there heads in the sand
Today at 12:04:35 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:17:43 am
Looking at a Notts Forest forum is like a breathe of fresh air compared to how Everton fans reacted to their initial charge and this subsequent one. The majority are blaming the Club for getting in this situation when they really didn't need to (as in, they aren't financially struggling). Even the Club's statement was professional and respectful.

Meanwhile, everyone at Everton is screaming corruption despite being operated terribly for several years and being on the brink of financial disaster.

Do you think its something to do with being owned by the accountant of a Russian/Uzbek Gangster?
Today at 12:06:02 pm
Everton and Newcastle fans are embarrassing themselves.
Today at 12:09:08 pm
Quote from: 12C on Today at 09:22:28 am
Who to choose though, scouser with the arse out of his kecks, living in a shed with a half built gaff next to a sewage plant, or a Geordie gangster awash with money.

Dunno, I'd choose Margot Robbie, most probably...
Today at 12:10:46 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:01:35 pm
The blues will be delighted to see Parry!!

https://x.com/danroan/status/1747220313484439791?s=48&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw
They seem warmer to Parry than Masters.  Parry apparently said that applying points deductions in season isn't sustainable for the health and competition of the game.  I guess the alternative is to apply them ahead of the following season but that brings its own problems (primarily that it punishes those sides that were displaced during the period of offending and benefits sides that enter the competition during the period of punishment).
Today at 12:10:55 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Today at 10:17:43 am
Looking at a Notts Forest forum is like a breathe of fresh air compared to how Everton fans reacted to their initial charge and this subsequent one. The majority are blaming the Club for getting in this situation when they really didn't need to (as in, they aren't financially struggling). Even the Club's statement was professional and respectful.

Meanwhile, everyone at Everton is screaming corruption despite being operated terribly for several years and being on the brink of financial disaster.

Forest have spent a long time in EFL where points deductions for financial irregularities and rule breaking are fairly routine.

Plus they haven't got that much of an unhinged fanbase. You only need to watch how Evertonians behave in a bog standard home game, rules don't apply to them.
Today at 12:10:56 pm
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 12:01:35 pm
The blues will be delighted to see Parry!!

https://x.com/danroan/status/1747220313484439791?s=48&t=pyZUKRRlbILcnJ0LgYs4gw

Is the lady on the phone in the background ordering a kid to lob ?
Today at 12:11:46 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:31:34 am
Wait - when did Spurs develop a "world class recruitment model"? :lmao

Just after the cheese room...
Today at 12:12:05 pm
Seemed a bit odd to have so many questions about Everton and a woman sat behind those two laughing and shaking her head at their replies
Today at 12:20:43 pm
