Liverpool were all-but in administration 12 years ago. What are you even talking about?
And the fact that they had huge revenues from marketing growth, built on the back of financial doping is what actually kept them competing when they had to tighten the purse strings!
Apparently, "financial doping" is a very broad, catch all term for some, that yet somehow still doesn't include Everton.
It's like Everton reached for the steroids, but picked up the crystal meth by accident.