Everton - The 777 Unflushables

DelTrotter

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8440 on: Today at 10:34:48 am
I wonder why "the cartel" chose to fuck these over and not a far bigger threat like West Ham or Newcastle?
rob1966

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8441 on: Today at 10:35:17 am
Quote from: tubby on Today at 09:20:20 am
This is a pretty good take from a Spurs fan on Twitter: https://twitter.com/ohsospurs/status/1747116603387318637


Then you get clueless gobshites like this talking about us :butt

Marc Watts
@MarcWatts16
·
25m
Liverpool were all-but in administration 12 years ago. What are you even talking about?

And the fact that they had huge revenues from marketing growth, built on the back of financial doping is what actually kept them competing when they had to tighten the purse strings!
cissesbeard

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8442 on: Today at 10:42:26 am
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 10:24:31 am
Hits the nail squarely on the head.

good to see some fans of other clubs getting on board with this view.
lobsterboy

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8443 on: Today at 10:45:28 am
Quote from: harleydanger on Today at 04:24:48 am
These points deductions are the equivalent of getting the plunger out

Or a coat-hanger
Red Beret

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8444 on: Today at 10:49:36 am
Apparently,  "financial doping" is a very broad, catch all term for some, that yet somehow still doesn't include Everton.  ::)

It's like Everton reached for the steroids, but picked up the crystal meth by accident.
