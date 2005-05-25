« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Down

Author Topic: Everton - The 777 Unflushables  (Read 396590 times)

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8400 on: Yesterday at 11:55:09 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
I could have put this article in a number of threads, but seems best here. Some interesting ideas from Miguel Delaney.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/financial-fair-play-uefa-regulations-b2479030.html
It's an interesting article that summarises how we've got here, but he only really mentions a possible solution at the end of his article:

Quote
Thats why there needs to be greater redistribution of talent, as is witnessed in American sports. If clubs could only hand out 25 professional contracts with three loans, the big clubs would not be able to monopolise all the best young players, which would increase competitive balance right across Europe. Put simply, more players would be spread around. The wage race would not be able to wage the same level of destruction. Football needs that broader view. It actually needs more regulation, not less.

While I agree with the idea in theory; Under current rules, clubs would just "park" players at their feeder clubs, or even feeder leagues, until they had a spot open in their squad. That definitely needs to be addressed.

I do agree about more stringent regulation though.
Logged

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,865
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8401 on: Today at 12:01:05 am »
Complaining about receiving two punishments in a single season is kind of moot, since if they had received their previous punishment in a timely manner they would have been relegated by now. They're essentially asking for the PL to take longer than they need to dish out the punishment, in a season where the offenses didn't even take place.
Logged

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,593
  • Dutch Class
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8402 on: Today at 12:05:00 am »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 10:05:14 pm
I could have put this article in a number of threads, but seems best here. Some interesting ideas from Miguel Delaney.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/financial-fair-play-uefa-regulations-b2479030.html

Really interesting piece and proposal.
Logged

Online Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8403 on: Today at 12:22:05 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Yesterday at 11:33:51 pm
But a competent administrator would look to sell the club to the best available buyer for the long term future of Everton. And there's no guarantee that that would be 777, so their loans would become worthless.

the scenario I painted was before entering administration
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline Boaty McBoatface

  • Custom Title McCustomtitleface
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,959
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8404 on: Today at 12:52:41 am »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 12:22:05 am
the scenario I painted was before entering administration
I get you, I was just going off on a tangent. ;D

Another thing I've heard is that Everton/777 are using the calling of the loans as some sort of threat to get the PL to let them pass the fit and proper persons test, because otherwise they would go into administration. Again, it makes no sense for 777 to help put Everton into administration, because then it wouldn't be up to Moshiri who to sell to.
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,158
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8405 on: Today at 01:09:24 am »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 12:01:05 am
Complaining about receiving two punishments in a single season is kind of moot, since if they had received their previous punishment in a timely manner they would have been relegated by now. They're essentially asking for the PL to take longer than they need to dish out the punishment, in a season where the offenses didn't even take place.
absolutely
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline harleydanger

  • 7/2=3. Proud holder of shittest ideas badge.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,446
  • If I sound stupid, I'm probably casting a line
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8406 on: Today at 04:24:48 am »
These points deductions are the equivalent of getting the plunger out
Logged
WHAT A TIME TO BE ALIVE!

Quote from: the_red_pill on August 12, 2008, 06:57:29 pm
Normally a player can look great on tubes, but one of the things that's encouraging for me is just the amount of youtube videos on him

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8407 on: Today at 05:45:10 am »
I've seen stadium expenditure mentioned as a reason, but I was under the impression club infrastructure didn't count towards the "loss"

So are the losses a result of their crap spending and having to pay for the stadium?
Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8408 on: Today at 07:13:16 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:45:10 am
I've seen stadium expenditure mentioned as a reason, but I was under the impression club infrastructure didn't count towards the "loss"

So are the losses a result of their crap spending and having to pay for the stadium?

The losses are down to their shite spending, infrastructure & women's team's costs are exempt, anything that comes out of the club regarding the stadium costs is misinformation
Logged

Online Rattleduser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,175
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8409 on: Today at 07:13:38 am »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 12:52:41 am
I get you, I was just going off on a tangent. ;D

Another thing I've heard is that Everton/777 are using the calling of the loans as some sort of threat to get the PL to let them pass the fit and proper persons test, because otherwise they would go into administration. Again, it makes no sense for 777 to help put Everton into administration, because then it wouldn't be up to Moshiri who to sell to.

worrying times for our high stake playing neighbours
Logged
PSN: white-of-my-eyes

Offline carling

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8410 on: Today at 07:15:43 am »
Quote from: red_Mark1980 on Today at 05:45:10 am
I've seen stadium expenditure mentioned as a reason, but I was under the impression club infrastructure didn't count towards the "loss"

So are the losses a result of their crap spending and having to pay for the stadium?

Just did a quick scrape of their major signings since the 2017/2018 season when they started to splash the cash.  Some prices will be a bit out in either direction considering add-ons etc, but it's there or there abouts overall.

£26m   Beto
£33m   Onana
£20m   Mcneil
£18m   Mykolenko
£12m   Patterson
£15m   Maupay
£25m   Godfrey
£21m   Allan
£20m   Doucoure
£35m   Iwobi
£30m   Kean
£22m   Gomes
£25m   Gbamin
£35m   Richarlison
£28m   Mina
£25m   Digne
£45m   Sigurdsson
£25m   Keane
£25m   Pickford
£23m   Klaassen
£20m   Walcott
£27m   Tosun

£550mil for that lot.  If there has ever been worse spending by a club I'd like to see it.
Logged

Offline Graeme

  • Slightly Undergay RAWK PC Support
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,817
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8411 on: Today at 07:37:14 am »
Quote from: TomDcs on Yesterday at 10:01:38 pm
From a Blue I know today the first thing

They sanctioned our main sponsor over the war, hes not even Russian, hes from Uzbekistan. They let that Russian fella get away with it for years at Chelsea (you know before the war, and before they sanctioned him for being one of Putins oligarchs as well)

I asked, havent Everton been borrowing money just to keep things going?

Yeah, but its only because Usmanov cant put his money in, and they have included our stadium costs in these ridiculous rules. How is it fair that they have done us twice in one season? Theyre changing the rules soon anyway.

No sense that they knew the rules, nor any concern about what the rules are there to try and prevent (how can you not be worried about your club losing that much money, with nothing left to mortgage?). I have a bit of sympathy with them feeling hard to done to when you compare it to City who are clearly delaying, but seriously, the lack of understanding that their owners / those running things have created this mess is bonkers.



Logged

Online FiSh77

  • LoAves0. Is completely hooked on RAWK. Dead ringer for Amos Taylor. Burns, baby, burns.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,593
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8412 on: Today at 07:51:35 am »
Logged

Online red_Mark1980

  • Wool ginger runner
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,304
  • J.F.T.97
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8413 on: Today at 07:56:32 am »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 07:13:16 am
The losses are down to their shite spending, infrastructure & women's team's costs are exempt, anything that comes out of the club regarding the stadium costs is misinformation


Yeah, that's my impression. But every media outlet has been talking about the stadium losses. Thanks
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,528
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8414 on: Today at 08:01:41 am »
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,503
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8415 on: Today at 08:02:47 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:46:37 pm
That is the 6th year in  row Everton have made a loss. I have some sympathy with the punished twice argument but I'd argue;
  • Losing in 2022/23 indicates that the previous punishment was justified, since that three year loss they have carried on spending (and losing)
  • The loss in 2022/23 is enough to merit punishment but I'd say only a third of the previous, 3 points then.
  • Businesses losing is not all about them, losing money and the just going into 'administration' sounds simple but what about all their creditors, the builders of the stadium, the caterers, the staff etc. These rules exist to protect these people not just punish the club.

They made a loss in 22/23 because they bought players they couldn't afford who subsequently helped keep them up like Mcneil, Tarkowski, Onana, Coady and Gana (won't mention Maupay). Patterson and Mykolenko as well in Jan 22.

Leicester played by the rules and went down, same with Leeds and Southampton.

Not like they couldn't have sold more players either, they always have ridiculous valuations.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,580
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8416 on: Today at 08:07:12 am »
Delaney's proposal isn't any sort of magic solution:
"Thats why there needs to be greater redistribution of talent, as is witnessed in American sports. If clubs could only hand out 25 professional contracts with three loans, the big clubs would not be able to monopolise all the best young players, which would increase competitive balance right across Europe. Put simply, more players would be spread around. The wage race would not be able to wage the same level of destruction. Football needs that broader view. It actually needs more regulation, not less."
Which is all well and good except that FIFA, UEFA, et al, keep piling extra fixtures onto players. So how to square 25 contracts and the long term health of players? Impossible.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,320
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8417 on: Today at 08:45:45 am »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 08:01:41 am
Interested in Phillips? In the same way I might be interested in Margot Robbie?

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13049033/kalvin-phillips-crystal-palace-everton-newcastle-west-ham-and-juventus-are-all-interested-in-man-city-midfielder
What? You mean Margot Robbie hasnt been getting any game time recently and might be desperate enough to take you up on your offer?
Logged

Online MrGrumpy

  • Miserable old man. Does things with Nutella while trying not to think about football.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,912
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8418 on: Today at 09:11:18 am »
To my mind, financial fair play is designed to stop clubs like the Risdale era Leeds or Redknapp era Portsmouth spending money they dont have, thereby putting their future and the integrity of the league in doubt. Everton who are one of the clubs that have been left behind by the higher spending clubs of the Premier League ought to be grateful.

In other Everton related news, more bad press for 777. Link from the Athletic below, it was also in the Daily Heil.

https://theathletic.com/5203382/2024/01/15/everton-takeover-777-lawsuit/?amp=1
Logged
Justice for the 96!
Pages: 1 ... 206 207 208 209 210 [211]   Go Up
« previous next »
 