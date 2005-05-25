Delaney's proposal isn't any sort of magic solution:

"Thats why there needs to be greater redistribution of talent, as is witnessed in American sports. If clubs could only hand out 25 professional contracts with three loans, the big clubs would not be able to monopolise all the best young players, which would increase competitive balance right across Europe. Put simply, more players would be spread around. The wage race would not be able to wage the same level of destruction. Football needs that broader view. It actually needs more regulation, not less."

Which is all well and good except that FIFA, UEFA, et al, keep piling extra fixtures onto players. So how to square 25 contracts and the long term health of players? Impossible.

