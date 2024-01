I could have put this article in a number of threads, but seems best here. Some interesting ideas from Miguel Delaney.



https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/financial-fair-play-uefa-regulations-b2479030.html



Quote

Thatís why there needs to be greater redistribution of talent, as is witnessed in American sports. If clubs could only hand out 25 professional contracts with three loans, the big clubs would not be able to monopolise all the best young players, which would increase competitive balance right across Europe. Put simply, more players would be spread around. The wage race would not be able to wage the same level of destruction. Football needs that broader view. It actually needs more regulation, not less.

It's an interesting article that summarises how we've got here, but he only really mentions a possible solution at the end of his article:While I agree with the idea in theory; Under current rules, clubs would just "park" players at their feeder clubs, or even feeder leagues, until they had a spot open in their squad. That definitely needs to be addressed.I do agree about more stringent regulation though.