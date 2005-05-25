From a Blue I know today
They sanctioned our main sponsor over the war, hes not even Russian, hes from Uzbekistan. They let that Russian fella get away with it for years at Chelsea (you know before the war, and before they sanctioned him for being one of Putins oligarchs as well)
I asked, havent Everton been borrowing money just to keep things going?
Yeah, but its only because Usmanov cant put his money in, and they have included our stadium costs in these ridiculous rules. How is it fair that they have done us twice in one season? Theyre changing the rules soon anyway.
No sense that they knew the rules, nor any concern about what the rules are there to try and prevent (how can you not be worried about your club losing that much money, with nothing left to mortgage?). I have a bit of sympathy with them feeling hard to done to when you compare it to City who are clearly delaying, but seriously, the lack of understanding that their owners / those running things have created this mess is bonkers.