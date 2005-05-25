« previous next »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8360 on: Today at 08:29:16 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:43:00 pm
Everton have made money from either selling youth development players or cheap buys who have gained experience with them like Stones, Gordon or getting decent prices for others, like Lukaku.

Since 2016 theyve got some decent prices for their transfers but its either resting with the Arteta money or spent on shite or paying managers off.

Yes, they are poorly run. ;D

Well I did say they had had plenty of money and pissed it away. They sell players but don't reinvest the money wisely. And then it got to the point where they either had to pay off debt at the cost of eroding the remaining quality of their squad, or just ignore the debt and keep spending. Neither option was good, but it was picking the second option that's landed them with a double points deduction. :D
Popcorn's Art

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8361 on: Today at 08:31:53 pm »
Quote from: jacobs chains on Today at 04:57:02 pm
According to Football insider they already feel that they will not get the green light from the Premier league to complete the takeover.

But 777 have allegedly put loads of money in loans to them already. If the bid gets rejected Id guess the money would have to be paid back which would potentially put them into administration.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8362 on: Today at 08:32:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 07:59:46 pm
SSN saying the appeals will be done by the 24th May iirc, its 5 days after the season finishes anyway, so whatever date that is

Appeals As in both of them? Because they're clearly going to appeal this even before the investigation has started, much less a punishment decided!

If they go into administration, will they appeal that deduction as well?  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8363 on: Today at 08:37:58 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:32:26 pm
Appeals As in both of them? Because they're clearly going to appeal this even before the investigation has started, much less a punishment decided!

If they go into administration, will they appeal that deduction as well?  ;D

To be fair they are still waiting for their appeal regarding the handball in the 1984 Milk Cup final.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8364 on: Today at 08:40:08 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 08:32:26 pm
Appeals As in both of them? Because they're clearly going to appeal this even before the investigation has started, much less a punishment decided!

If they go into administration, will they appeal that deduction as well?  ;D

Think it was the lot as they were including Forest
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8365 on: Today at 08:43:43 pm »
So lets say they get docked another 10 points, get relegated and then win the appeal, do they stay up then?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8366 on: Today at 08:45:09 pm »
Quote from: Gladbach73 on Today at 08:31:53 pm
But 777 have allegedly put loads of money in loans to them already. If the bid gets rejected Id guess the money would have to be paid back which would potentially put them into administration.

They're unsecured loans. If Everton go into administration 777 are fucked.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8367 on: Today at 08:47:53 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:43:43 pm
So lets say they get docked another 10 points, get relegated and then win the appeal, do they stay up then?

Yeah, but I think the whole process has to be completed about 5 days after the final game so it's not gonna drag on all summer
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8368 on: Today at 08:49:03 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Today at 08:47:53 pm
Yeah, but I think the whole process has to be completed about 5 days after the final game so it's not gonna drag on all summer

Yeesh what a cluster. Imagine being the team that has to be relegated because Everton win on appeal.
« Reply #8369 on: Today at 08:53:24 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 08:43:43 pm
So lets say they get docked another 10 points, get relegated and then win the appeal, do they stay up then?

Then get sued by the relegated teams  ;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8370 on: Today at 08:58:05 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:43:00 pm
Everton have made money from either selling youth development players or cheap buys who have gained experience with them like Stones, Gordon or getting decent prices for others, like Lukaku.

Since 2016 theyve got some decent prices for their transfers but its either resting with the Arteta money or spent on shite or paying managers off.

Yes, they are poorly run. ;D

Morisi has had ample time increase Evertons commercial revenue i.e. the money earned from shirt deals, advertising etc but and has failed abjectly.  Both the volume and percentage of commercial revenue are what separate the big beasts of the Premier League from the rest (https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html).

Since taking over Liverpool, FSG have worked hard to increase this for Liverpool, the current Nike deal being one such example. Everton have seemingly put all their eggs in one basket by spending big on players in the hope or success.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8371 on: Today at 08:58:32 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 08:53:24 pm
Then get sued by the relegated teams  ;D
;D
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8372 on: Today at 09:12:48 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 08:58:05 pm
Morisi has had ample time increase Evertons commercial revenue i.e. the money earned from shirt deals, advertising etc but and has failed abjectly.  Both the volume and percentage of commercial revenue are what separate the big beasts of the Premier League from the rest (https://www2.deloitte.com/uk/en/pages/sports-business-group/articles/deloitte-football-money-league.html).

Since taking over Liverpool, FSG have worked hard to increase this for Liverpool, the current Nike deal being one such example. Everton have seemingly put all their eggs in one basket by spending big on players in the hope or success.

Even the Cancers realised LFC's commercial department wasn't fit for purpose and took steps to make changes.  Everton continued with their small minded "local club for local people" mentality. Even Abu Dhabi at least pretends to be global.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8373 on: Today at 09:17:43 pm »
They're like gambling addicts who refuse to own their problem.

They gambled big time on getting a free stadium off the back of the Commonwealth Games. Their gamble didn't pay off.

They gambled by laundering Usmanov's money. The gamble didn't pay off because his criminally insane mate Putin decided to invade a peaceful neighbour and murder thousands of men, women and children.

They gambled by throwing insane contracts at players and managers that didn't want to be there. That gamble failed because they weren't good enough or jumped ship at the first opportunity.

They gambled by listening far too much to the increasingly unstable fanbase then acting to appease them to the point where it seemed like the club was being run by manifestos scrawled on bedsheets and the Bullens Wall. That gamble failed.

They just can't help themselves. It's gamble after gamble and failure after failure.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8374 on: Today at 09:18:31 pm »
There was a post on the "transfer line update" page on the BBC Sport site, and it was about Hannibal (not that one, the one at United). Saying he was going to Sevilla (on loan?) and that recently Everton had shown an interest in signing him.

Do they never stop trying to spend money they haven't got?
« Reply #8375 on: Today at 09:21:54 pm »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 09:12:48 pm
Even the Cancers realised LFC's commercial department wasn't fit for purpose and took steps to make changes.  Everton continued with their small minded "local club for local people" mentality. Even Abu Dhabi at least pretends to be global.

Even the best clubs make mistakes in the transfer market, Naby Keita for example never lived up to his transfer fee. However, the cost of Keita failing was easier for us to absorb than it was for Everton to absorb Sigurdsson, Mina being rubbish.
« Reply #8376 on: Today at 09:26:23 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:21:54 pm
ven the best clubs make mistakes in the transfer market, Naby Keita for example never lived up to his transfer fee. However, the cost of Keita failing was easier for us to absorb than it was for Everton to absorb Sigurdsson, Mina being rubbish.

Keita may not have lived up to his transfer fee, but I wouldn't brand him a failure either. We signed a lot of good players who just didn't work out - but most made some measure of a contribution. I'd say 70% of Everton's signings over the past five years have just been dire. They can count themselves lucky They managed to sell a few for good money.

They splashed out on that Beto lad and what has he done for them, other than a brace against Northampton in the League Cup?
« Reply #8377 on: Today at 09:29:54 pm »
Quote from: MrGrumpy on Today at 09:21:54 pm
ven the best clubs make mistakes in the transfer market, Naby Keita for example never lived up to his transfer fee. However, the cost of Keita failing was easier for us to absorb than it was for Everton to absorb Sigurdsson, Mina being rubbish.

Ofcourse but what about :

Beto (25 mil)
Chermiti (13 mil)
Onana (35 mil)
McNeil (17 mil)
Maupay LOL (11 mil)
Nathan Patterson (14 mil)


These are all shite. They signed Sigurdsson 6 years ago! I mean this is a club that spent 30 million on Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean ffs.

This is bad transfer after bad transfer
« Reply #8378 on: Today at 09:34:39 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 09:17:43 pm
They're like gambling addicts who refuse to own their problem.

They gambled big time on getting a free stadium off the back of the Commonwealth Games. Their gamble didn't pay off.

They gambled by laundering Usmanov's money. The gamble didn't pay off because his criminally insane mate Putin decided to invade a peaceful neighbour and murder thousands of men, women and children.

They gambled by throwing insane contracts at players and managers that didn't want to be there. That gamble failed because they weren't good enough or jumped ship at the first opportunity.

They gambled by listening far too much to the increasingly unstable fanbase then acting to appease them to the point where it seemed like the club was being run by manifestos scrawled on bedsheets and the Bullens Wall. That gamble failed.

They just can't help themselves. It's gamble after gamble and failure after failure.

And they will cease to exist because of it ...
« Reply #8379 on: Today at 09:39:42 pm »
Quote from: Wghennessy on Today at 09:29:54 pm
Ofcourse but what about :

Beto (25 mil)
Chermiti (13 mil)
Onana (35 mil)
McNeil (17 mil)
Maupay LOL (11 mil)
Nathan Patterson (14 mil)


These are all shite. They signed Sigurdsson 6 years ago! I mean this is a club that spent 30 million on Michael Keane, Alex Iwobi and Moise Kean ffs.

This is bad transfer after bad transfer

Onana isn't shite to be fair.
« Reply #8380 on: Today at 09:41:51 pm »
why are they building a stadium with no money, dickheads
« Reply #8381 on: Today at 09:46:54 pm »
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 09:41:51 pm
why are they building a stadium with no money, dickheads

They had to Goodison is past repair.
« Reply #8382 on: Today at 09:47:22 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Today at 09:39:42 pm
Onana isn't shite to be fair.

He's not that good but then thats there level  ;D
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:46:54 pm
They had to Goodison is past repair.

Wasn't there a rumour if they went down they might not even get a safety certificate for the ground absolutely crazy that
Quote from: Rattleduser on Today at 09:41:51 pm
why are they building a stadium with no money, dickheads

As Jill says, Goodison is knackered, its why didn't they build either a stadium when I was cheaper years ago, or why didn't they build an affordable stadium with room for future expansion, rather than try to start a dick swinging competition with us?
« Reply #8385 on: Today at 09:51:43 pm »
Quote from: lfc_col on Today at 09:48:25 pm
Wasn't there a rumour if they went down they might not even get a safety certificate for the ground absolutely crazy that

Yes, there was a rumour about that - IIRC they had to spend a lot to get the pit up to PL standards a few years ago as it was
« Reply #8386 on: Today at 10:01:38 pm »
From a Blue I know today the first thing

They sanctioned our main sponsor over the war, hes not even Russian, hes from Uzbekistan. They let that Russian fella get away with it for years at Chelsea (you know before the war, and before they sanctioned him for being one of Putins oligarchs as well)

I asked, havent Everton been borrowing money just to keep things going?

Yeah, but its only because Usmanov cant put his money in, and they have included our stadium costs in these ridiculous rules. How is it fair that they have done us twice in one season? Theyre changing the rules soon anyway.

No sense that they knew the rules, nor any concern about what the rules are there to try and prevent (how can you not be worried about your club losing that much money, with nothing left to mortgage?). I have a bit of sympathy with them feeling hard to done to when you compare it to City who are clearly delaying, but seriously, the lack of understanding that their owners / those running things have created this mess is bonkers.
« Reply #8387 on: Today at 10:05:14 pm »
I could have put this article in a number of threads, but seems best here. Some interesting ideas from Miguel Delaney.

https://www.independent.co.uk/sport/football/financial-fair-play-uefa-regulations-b2479030.html
« Reply #8388 on: Today at 10:18:08 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 09:46:54 pm
They had to Goodison is past repair.

You would soldier on until the finances were rock solid and workable, that has never been the case
« Reply #8389 on: Today at 10:34:08 pm »
The one question I have is if Everton takeover fails and and 77 call in their loan the club would go into administration, with the club / assets to be sold to cover all the secured debts so the club and stadium valued at about £650m for a potential buyer in that scenario Moshi would walk away with £0. The club would get a further 9 point deduction, end up 8 points behind Luton, 12 from Forest who are facing a points deduction, they would still probably stay up.
