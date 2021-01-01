There could potentially be a farcical end to the season. The present appeal they have put in is estimated to be decided on by the end of February or the beginning of March. On the 8th of March there will be six full sets of Premier League games to be played, meaning relegation will still not be known. There is little doubt if found guilty again they will put in an appeal and there is no guarantee it will be heard before the last games. It's insane really. On the final day Luton play Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United play Everton. What happens if the appeal is not heard on time and there is no result?



If their appeals for their first deduction fails, presumably the appeal for their second deduction can be fast tracked? Based on the timetable we have, we should know by the end of April if they're going to lose more points, but the season will only have 6 or 7 weeks left to run.I don't see how they can remove points from Everton with just 7 weeks of the season remaining, if there's a chance those points might be reinstated - especially if the deduction influences which clubs go down. So either the potential deduction gets put off until next season (again), or it creates a very messy situation for clubs during the summer as relegation may not be resolved on the final day of the season. Or as I said, the appeal is fast tracked because little will have changed between the first sanction and the second.If Everton lose their appeal, can they appeal that? Anyone?