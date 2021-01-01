« previous next »
Everton - The 777 Unflushables

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8320 on: Today at 06:36:21 pm
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 06:15:02 pm
Double jeopardy?

Everton are being charged for a three year period. So, the new 3 year period includes a new season. It is not the same 3 year period.

I think this where Everton are trying to obfuscate the situation in the court of public opinion with useful idiots like Henry Winter championing their cause.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8321 on: Today at 06:37:22 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 06:20:38 pm
What is mad is that theyve been reported, and then decided to just go fuck it, lets go over again.

But that's how they routinely operate. They were warned by the Premier League that the way they were reporting areas of their accounts did not comply with the rules. The following year they did exactly the same thing and were surprised when they were sanctioned.

They behave a bit like the Tories did during Covid, when it was hard to tell if they were unbelievably incompetent or just didn't give a fuck. Turns out when there was an enquiry it was both, just like Everton. And also just like the Tories when they were caught out, Everton have bitched, moaned, blamed everyone else and cried how unfair it is that they have been caught.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8322 on: Today at 06:39:20 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:36:21 pm
I think this where Everton are trying to obfuscate the situation in the court of public opinion with useful idiots like Henry Winter championing their cause.

Seen some of his tweets. What an arse.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8323 on: Today at 06:39:43 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Today at 06:26:38 pm
You know what no Everton representative has said so far? How they intend to deal with the debt. Their plan (such as it is) is get 777 partners to takeover and bail them out. But that won't solve the expenditure problem, that will just get them a little further down the road. Forest asked for leniency because the sale of an asset they wanted to maximise fell outside of the period under review. That sale brought them back acceptable levels of debt. Everton are claiming that despite knowing the rules they should not apply twice in the same season. No plan to fix their levels of debt is offered at all.

Absolutely. Although to be fair to Forest, I think allowing their argument to pass would set a potentially problematic precedent going forward. Arguably Everton have already unsuccessfully delved into that territory re: Richarlison. In Everton's mind, BMD is the panacea that solves everything
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8324 on: Today at 06:42:30 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:39:43 pm
Absolutely. Although to be fair to Forest, I think allowing their argument to pass would set a potentially problematic precedent going forward. Arguably Everton have already unsuccessfully delved into that territory re: Richarlison. In Everton's mind, BMD is the panacea that solves everything

They've haven't got the money to pay for BMD, so how they can finish it wthout going £1.5billion in debt? They, how the fuck to they expect to pay the debt off?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8325 on: Today at 06:43:04 pm
Quote from: Samie on Today at 04:52:13 pm


There's an actual recording of him saying this just so people don't think it's a made up quote. It's the stuff of Trumpism. I specifically like the 'I know all the boards in football' comment.

https://twitter.com/sophefc2023/status/1746873946157265269
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8326 on: Today at 06:44:42 pm
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:36:21 pm
I think this where Everton Man City are trying to obfuscate the situation in the court of public opinion with useful idiots like Henry Winter Everton championing their cause.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8327 on: Today at 06:47:41 pm
Make through our fixture unscathed and we may not have play them regularly again for decades if they do a Leeds as well.
Sounds appealing to me,selfish i know but might even be underground myself before they come up again.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8328 on: Today at 06:52:02 pm
Just seen this on the BBC website, obligatory blue hat too

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8329 on: Today at 06:58:08 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Just seen this on the BBC website, obligatory blue hat too



All you're getting for Easter is another -10 points.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8330 on: Today at 07:04:51 pm
These will end up owing points to the PL
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8331 on: Today at 07:06:45 pm
There could potentially be a farcical end to the season. The present appeal they have put in is estimated to be decided on by the end of February or the beginning of March. On the 8th of March there will be six full sets of Premier League games to be played, meaning relegation will still not be known. There is little doubt if found guilty again they will put in an appeal and there is no guarantee it will be heard before the last games. It's insane really.  On the final day Luton play Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United play Everton. What happens if the appeal is not heard on time and there is no result?  :o
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8332 on: Today at 07:09:25 pm
When you look at the Leeds situation and how H&G nearly steered us into administration you can understand why the PL wanted to tighten the rules.

Everton were banking on receiving dodgy funds from their corrupt owners, with some fans lauding their closeness to Putin, to buy their way to success. Unfortunately they didnt have Citys ability to spend their ill gotten gains on quality players and managers.

And Philly Mc has now pronounce his verdict, the absolute c*nt;

Mismanagement on a grand scale at Goodison Park

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67985856
« Last Edit: Today at 07:12:59 pm by So Howard Philips »
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8333 on: Today at 07:10:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Just seen this on the BBC website, obligatory blue hat too



A lot of red on that banner booooooo
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8334 on: Today at 07:13:40 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:49:05 pm
I think this is really unfair on Everton fans who have personally not broken any P&S rules and so should not be punished

What else can be done? Fining football clubs is absolutely pointless.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8335 on: Today at 07:14:16 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Just seen this on the BBC website, obligatory blue hat too
Should say All I want for Christmas is a properly run club that doesnt keep breaking the rules

Has the penny not dropped yet with them? PL isnt really the enemy here. The cause of most of their woes is a lot closer to home.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8336 on: Today at 07:14:30 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Just seen this on the BBC website, obligatory blue hat too


Poor kid.

Getting thrown at the opposition later
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8337 on: Today at 07:31:05 pm
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 07:06:45 pm
There could potentially be a farcical end to the season. The present appeal they have put in is estimated to be decided on by the end of February or the beginning of March. On the 8th of March there will be six full sets of Premier League games to be played, meaning relegation will still not be known. There is little doubt if found guilty again they will put in an appeal and there is no guarantee it will be heard before the last games. It's insane really.  On the final day Luton play Nottingham Forest and Sheffield United play Everton. What happens if the appeal is not heard on time and there is no result?  :o

If their appeals for their first deduction fails, presumably the appeal for their second deduction can be fast tracked? Based on the timetable we have, we should know by the end of April if they're going to lose more points, but the season will only have 6 or 7 weeks left to run.

I don't see how they can remove points from Everton with just 7 weeks of the season remaining, if there's a chance those points might be reinstated - especially if the deduction influences which clubs go down. So either the potential deduction gets put off until next season (again), or it creates a very messy situation for clubs during the summer as relegation may not be resolved on the final day of the season. Or as I said, the appeal is fast tracked because little will have changed between the first sanction and the second.

If Everton lose their appeal, can they appeal that? Anyone?
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8338 on: Today at 07:31:35 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 06:52:02 pm
Just seen this on the BBC website, obligatory blue hat too


I think that's for Xmas 2025, when they get docked points for next year's accounts.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8339 on: Today at 07:32:08 pm
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on Today at 04:49:05 pm
I think this is really unfair on Everton fans who have personally not broken any P&S rules and so should not be punished

I think it's a lot more unfair on the Leicester City fans personally.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8340 on: Today at 07:33:53 pm
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 07:14:16 pm
Should say All I want for Christmas is a properly run club that doesnt keep breaking the rules

Has the penny not dropped yet with them? PL isnt really the enemy here. The cause of most of their woes is a lot closer to home.
Their shortsightedness is staggering. Always blaming the symptoms rather than the cause.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8341 on: Today at 07:34:21 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 07:09:25 pm
When you look at the Leeds situation and how H&G nearly steered us into administration you can understand why the PL wanted to tighten the rules.

Everton were banking on receiving dodgy funds from their corrupt owners, with some fans lauding their closeness to Putin, to buy their way to success. Unfortunately they didnt have Citys ability to spend their ill gotten gains on quality players and managers.

And Philly Mc has now pronounce his verdict, the absolute c*nt;

Mismanagement on a grand scale at Goodison Park

https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/67985856

They had plenty of money. They just spent it on shite and didn't work on developing a solid youth system like we did. We've made a decent wedge out of the young players we've sold on, and the ones we have kept hold of have likely saved us hundreds of millions of pounds in the transfer market. But even then, we've been careful about what we spend and how we manage our wage structure.

Everton have none of that. They're just so poorly run, on and off the pitch.
Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
Reply #8342 on: Today at 07:35:57 pm
I'd be happy if we never played them again ever bar an odd cup game. Toxic horrible club and I hope they slide into oblivion or better still shut up shop altogether.
