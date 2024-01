My understanding



1, The FA charge relates to the 3 x years up to the 2022-23 season.

2, Everton argue that they have already been punished for the 3 x years up to 2021-22 and should thus be spared punishment again.



If as rumoured, Everton have faced repeated warnings to get their books in order, they only have themselves to blame. It's possible to maintain Premier League status and even chase Europe without operating an unsustainable business model. Wolves spent 5p last summer and have more points that several teams who spent more.



Somehow, I doubt the FA will look kindly $20 million cash injections they have been receiving from 777 each month when their next accounts are submitted.



They must have recorded losses in excess of £35m again in 22-23 to run afoul of the rules. 20-21 and 21-22 would have been already over the limit.If they recorded an excess of £19.5m in the three year period 19-20 to 21-22, then it's unlikely they would have been able to wipe that loss out in a single year without selling at least one valuable player and not replacing them. They probably expected United to come in for Pickford during the summer.