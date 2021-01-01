« previous next »
Online Anthony

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8200 on: Today at 04:23:54 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 01:52:36 pm
I feel fairly well informed but still don't totally understand the three year rolling approach they use.  I mean, I understand it technically in that they add up the losses over a rolling three years and then divide by three.  It's more about why they chose that as it means one year of crazy excess - potentially by a previous owner - could result in penalties applied to each of the three years when that year is included in the calculations.

For example:
Year 1: Break even
Year 2: Break even
Year 3: Lose £500m
Year 4: Break even
Year 5: Break even
Year 6: Break even

Would the club be penalised in each of year 3, 4 and 5 for breaching the sustainability limits?

I guess it's to stop a club going on a mad bender, sucking up the punishment for one season and then enjoying the benefits of that bender for many years.  It seems like the kind of calculation someone like Todd Boehly would make and decide that the reward was worth the punishment.


Everton statement:

Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission. This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the Club has already received a 10-point sanction. The Club is currently appealing that sanction. The Premier League does not have guidelines which prevent a Club being sanctioned for alleged breaches in financial periods which have already been subject to punishment, unlike other governing bodies, including the EFL. As a result - and because of the Premier League’s new commitment to deal with such matters “in-season” - the Club is in a position where it has had no option but to submit a PSR calculation which remains subject to change, pending the outcome of the appeal. The Club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules. Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.

(To be honest I have been wondering about the 'Double Jeopardy' issue as well...)
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8201 on: Today at 04:24:57 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:23:27 pm
What happened to the other clubs that got relegated being able to sue them? What was the latest with that?
They didn't claim the full amount to avoid putting Everton out of business.
Offline Snail

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8202 on: Today at 04:24:58 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 04:22:40 pm
How many points will they get deducted if found guilty ?

Enough.
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8203 on: Today at 04:25:39 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 04:23:54 pm
Did Everton sign up to those rules ?  I presume all rules are voted for by the members of PL ?
Offline DaveLFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8204 on: Today at 04:25:49 pm »
Theyre going to need a lot more of those pink corruption cards.
Online Chakan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8205 on: Today at 04:25:55 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:24:57 pm
They didn't claim the full amount to avoid putting Everton out of business.

So Everton paid it or its still being litigated?
Online RedForeverTT

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8206 on: Today at 04:27:12 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:25:39 pm
Did Everton sign up to those rules ?  I presume all rules are voted for by the members of PL ?

Almost fell of my chair laughing when I saw the news.

When you sign up for a competition you sign up to the rules too. Another 10 points would do for me.
Online MonsLibpool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8207 on: Today at 04:27:27 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:25:55 pm
So Everton paid it or its still being litigated?
The last reports talked about an "out-of-court" settlement.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8208 on: Today at 04:27:34 pm »
I genuinely think Moshiri is the greatest living Liverpudlian. None of us could have taken over the club in 2016 and done a better job of mismanaging them if we'd have tried.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8209 on: Today at 04:27:46 pm »
Quote from: Anthony on Today at 04:23:54 pm
:lmao

They could have not pissed away hundreds of millions on shite too!

Honestly, how could they fail it again?!  Just mind blowing incompetence. 


Online 4pool

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8210 on: Today at 04:28:33 pm »
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 04:23:27 pm
What happened to the other clubs that got relegated being able to sue them? What was the latest with that?

Those clubs decided to negotiate with Everton for compensation. Unknown what has happend since.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8211 on: Today at 04:28:38 pm »
Quote from: clinical on Today at 04:22:24 pm
They continued signing players like Allan, Godfrey, Onana, McNeil etc despite kowing they were in trouble. They are cheats.

I keep laughing at thus most days, you know. Moshiri put another nail in the clubs coffin because the midfield was shite  :lmao :lmao :lmao
Offline DaveLFC

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8212 on: Today at 04:31:23 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:27:34 pm
I genuinely think Moshiri is the greatest living Liverpudlian. None of us could have taken over the club in 2016 and done a better job of mismanaging them if we'd have tried.
Id chip in towards a statue
Offline Qston

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8213 on: Today at 04:32:05 pm »
What's next ?  777 get refused and they go into administration meaning they have done the treble
Online Chakan

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8214 on: Today at 04:32:24 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 04:27:27 pm
The last reports talked about an "out-of-court" settlement.

Cheers thanks for the info
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8215 on: Today at 04:32:30 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 04:25:39 pm
Did Everton sign up to those rules ?  I presume all rules are voted for by the members of PL ?

And if they want to selectively pick and choose rules and precedents, they may to note the EFL would have been far harsher on them the PL
Online clinical

Re: Everton - The 777 Unflushables
« Reply #8216 on: Today at 04:32:32 pm »
Quote from: disgraced cake on Today at 04:28:38 pm
I keep laughing at thus most days, you know. Moshiri put another nail in the clubs coffin because the midfield was shite  :lmao :lmao :lmao

It's just terrible management. People feel sorry for poor old little Everton because they bought absolute shite. If they had signed good players more would be calling them out for what they are. Cheats. They knew the rules and decided it was either going to be a small fine or simply they are just dumbasses.
