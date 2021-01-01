I feel fairly well informed but still don't totally understand the three year rolling approach they use. I mean, I understand it technically in that they add up the losses over a rolling three years and then divide by three. It's more about why they chose that as it means one year of crazy excess - potentially by a previous owner - could result in penalties applied to each of the three years when that year is included in the calculations.



For example:

Year 1: Break even

Year 2: Break even

Year 3: Lose £500m

Year 4: Break even

Year 5: Break even

Year 6: Break even



Would the club be penalised in each of year 3, 4 and 5 for breaching the sustainability limits?



I guess it's to stop a club going on a mad bender, sucking up the punishment for one season and then enjoying the benefits of that bender for many years. It seems like the kind of calculation someone like Todd Boehly would make and decide that the reward was worth the punishment.





Everton statement:Everton Football Club acknowledges the Premier League’s decision to refer a breach of Profit & Sustainability rules (PSR) for the assessment period ending with the 2022/23 season to an independent Premier League commission. This relates to a period which covers seasons 2019/20, 2020/21, 2021/22 and 2022/23. It therefore includes financial periods (2019/20, 2020/21 and 2021/22) for which the Club has already received a 10-point sanction. The Club is currently appealing that sanction.The Club must now defend another Premier League complaint which includes the very same financial periods for which it has already been sanctioned, before that appeal has even been heard. The Club takes the view that this results from a clear deficiency in the Premier League’s rules. Everton can assure its fans that it will continue to defend its position during the ongoing appeal and, should it be required to do so, at any future commission – and that the impact on supporters will be reflected as part of that process.(To be honest I have been wondering about the 'Double Jeopardy' issue as well...)